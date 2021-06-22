Liverpool have been incessantly linked with a number of forwards ahead of the summer transfer windowBy05:00, 22 JUN 2021Liverpool have a number of players fans would not be surprised to see leave the club this summer.Following word the Reds are willing to sanction a permanent exit for Neco Williams should the Wales international wish to leave, the defenders name joins a list that includes the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.Last summer, Liverpool were open to offers for all three players and when suitable offers were not forthcoming, the Welshman was allowed to leave on loan as the Switzerland and Belgium internationals provided cover at Anfield.When it comes to the trio this summer, the Reds stance has not changed.There is again significant interest in their services, which is likely to only increase for Shaqiri following his impressive showings at Euro 2020, but Liverpool are not willing to sell any of them on the cheap.Jurgen Klopp would only sanction an exit for any of the trio if they pushed to leave the club rather than the Reds forcing them through the exit door.If they wish to stay, they will remain part of the Liverpool first team squad, as was the case for Shaqiri and Origi last season.If they wish to leave, they would only be allowed to depart for their market value.There had been frequent speculation that Liverpool would look to recruit a new forward this summer, especially given that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are set to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.However, the duo are likely to only miss two Premier League matches as a result andAfter all, Shaqiri was handed five Premier League starts last season while Origi, along with Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, registered just two.Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino have been the Reds undisputed front three in recent seasons and there is no sign of any of them departing this summer, while Diogo Jota became the first player to stake a genuine claim to break up the trio when shining during his maiden season at Anfield last year.Meanwhile, the likes of Minamino and Harvey Elliott were allowed to depart on loan, alongside Wilson, in search of regular game time.The duo will return to the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby for pre-season training next month, with the ECHO already reporting that Minamino remains a part of Klopps plans.After shining on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool retain high hopes for Elliott and it is believed they expect him to come back to the club ready to be a contributing squad player next season.The Reds attacking ranks will also be boosted by the availability of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita following injury-plagued campaigns.And it is the presence of the England international at Anfield which could help explain why Liverpool currently have no intention to strengthen their hand even if any of Shaqiri, Origi or Wilson move on.Having predominantly been used in central-midfield during his Reds career so far, Oxlade-Chamberlain has impressed Liverpool coaches in training when operating further up the pitch, and will be considered for the number 10 and wide forward roles next season.Therefore, currently boasting more than two players for each position in the Reds' traditional front three,