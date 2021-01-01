« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1637582 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38080 on: Yesterday at 09:51:37 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:39:47 pm
I think another attacking player is essential for us regardless of AFCON. Shaq can be useful if he stays fit, however that's been his issue since he's arrived.

However if we can sell him and help use the funds to get a better player then I'm for it. He's great at coming off the bench, less so when he starts consistently. The issue is if Mane has another season like he just had, then Shaq isn't playing just 4 games. Ideally you'd like to have another player like Jota who can add goals to the forward line. Firmino is another issue.


I'm not too concerned about Mane. There were glimpses of an upturn towards the end of the season. A proper holiday will have done him the world of the good. The easing of Covid restrictions and with it some sense of normality in his personal life (he's a single lad going through it alone) as well as a crowd for him to feed off will, I think, have a big impact. He's not lost anything physically as far as I can see. He was a dictionary definition of a player out of form and then getting in his own head.

With Salah, Mane, Jota, Shaq and to a lesser degree Ox, I don't really see many issues with WF. People may bring up risk of injuries and that's fair, but I'd be surprised if the first three of them didn't just share 90/95% of the fixtures amongst them. It's. Bobby that needs compettion for me, Origi just doesn't offer anywhere near what we need from him. He's the one whose wages I'd be getting rid off, for a cut price fee if necessary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38081 on: Yesterday at 09:51:43 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 09:17:49 pm
Not sure of the reasoning behind wanting to move Shaq on. Has proved time and again he's capable of opening teams up. Only way this happens is if a sizeable bid comes in imo. What sizeable equals, I'm not sure. But I'd be keeping him if it wasn't >£15m. As a 5th choice forward, who's also capable of playing deeper if required in a game we're chasing, he's a good option. I also think he's probably a better option right now than Elliott and probably his direct competition in the squad. Personally think Elliott would be better served by another season on load where he gets 30/40 starts. Not sure when Shaq's contract is up, but it would be nicely convenient if that was in a year's time. Let him see it out, get a nice move on a free and Elliott comes in as his squad replacement with a couple of seasons experience and development under his belt.

I'd be made up if we signed a CM, one that's more on the DM spectrum and a legit CF (that Isak seems to make a lot of sense to me) Think we're pretty fine across the rest of the squad.

I'd be keeping Keita and Ox here as well. Klopp has spoken loads about why they had limited time when fit last season. This coming one will be different. Ox offers great penetration from midfield, a goal threat from distance, good cover for Mane I think and has played WB for Arsenal too. He'd be my choice to replace Trent if he was to get injured for more than a game or two. Keita is clearly a brilliant player if he can stay fit. I've got no reason for thinking it, but I've just got a feeling he might surprise a few with his availability and performances next season. Klopp not trusting him just doesn't really make sense to me as theory. He's known him for ages, and still trusted him away at Madrid. Also away at Barca in the season we won it.

Agree with all of this. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38082 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:22:55 pm
Gomez, Bradley, Milner, Hendo & Fab can all cover at RB if required.

No point replacing Williams if he leaves because not many around better than Trent and we have plenty of cover already.
This is the same thing we said last summer after Lovren left. If Neco leaves we need another attacking RB and only Milner on that list seems like a viable option but given how many injury prone players we have in CM it's likely we find ourselves in a scenario where we need cover for both at the same time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38083 on: Yesterday at 09:56:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm
He also has 11 assists, so that is 19 goal contributions in 74 games. Pretty decent for a player who has turned 19 a few weeks ago. If we want to compete with the oil clubs, we will have to take these gambles, and get them right. I've mentioned Adam Hloek earlier today, and there are also other players at the age of 18-19 that we should scout and try to sign, before their price goes up ...
Isn't that what we've done with Elliot? If we are signing another attacker they need to be able to contribute now not in 3 years' time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38084 on: Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
This is the same thing we said last summer after Lovren left. If Neco leaves we need another attacking RB and only Milner on that list seems like a viable option but given how many injury prone players we have in CM it's likely we find ourselves in a scenario where we need cover for both at the same time.

Which is why getting another midfielder is a better option as it covers Milner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38085 on: Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm »
Doku's a tough one because Rennes signed him for a decent fee last year.  He's still really young and raw but would likely cost quite a bit.  He's in the stage of his career where he needs games, but for us, he'd be 5th choice at this point.  We clearly rate him (or did), so it's never a bad thing to work on developing his game with this group, but how easy is it for him to get enough games?  If he had joined us at 17 or was one of our own prospects, you can ease him along, but he's a lot more established now and is probably going to want first-team football.  If he has a great year next year and we want to move on members of our front 3, he could be near the top of the list, but right now, he's kind of in-between (not established enough to push existing players out but too expensive and established to be barely making the bench).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38086 on: Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm »
Malen seems interesting, have barely seen him at club level and given his goalscoring record I had a picture of him in my head of a scorer and not much else but been so impressed with how unselfish he is and how aware of others he is, if the goals translate to a stronger league that's going to be a hell of a signing for someone. 22, really fast, cheap, scores goals, unselfish, wouldn't surprise me at all if he's our man.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38087 on: Yesterday at 10:02:36 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm
Which is why getting another midfielder is a better option as it covers Milner.
Having a 36 year old Milner as our main RB cover for an entire season doesn't fill me with confidence at all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38088 on: Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:50:23 pm
With the abolition of the FFP, I think that we will have to change our recruitment policy a bit. The 23-24 years old players, just below the top level, should still be our primary targets, but our scouting department must also help us with finding the best 18-19 years old players who we might develop through the U-23's and the domestic cups. Less we spend on the squad players, more we will have to spend on the starters ...

To develop these players they need to play regularly. u23's and a few games here and there via domestic cups isn't going to be enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38089 on: Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 09:51:37 pm
I'm not too concerned about Mane. There were glimpses of an upturn towards the end of the season. A proper holiday will have done him the world of the good. The easing of Covid restrictions and with it some sense of normality in his personal life (he's a single lad going through it alone) as well as a crowd for him to feed off will, I think, have a big impact. He's not lost anything physically as far as I can see. He was a dictionary definition of a player out of form and then getting in his own head.

With Salah, Mane, Jota, Shaq and to a lesser degree Ox, I don't really see many issues with WF. People may bring up risk of injuries and that's fair, but I'd be surprised if the first three of them didn't just share 90/95% of the fixtures amongst them. It's. Bobby that needs compettion for me, Origi just doesn't offer anywhere near what we need from him. He's the one whose wages I'd be getting rid off, for a cut price fee if necessary.

You're including Shaq and ox as wide forward options when they aren't good in those areas, Ox in particular. His main goal contribution have come from him playing in midfield.

There's no guarantee that Mane goes back to his older form, I hope he does, but I rather we have another good suitable attacking option in case he doesn't then not. If you want to get the best out of Shaq, then you can't play him wide.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38090 on: Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:02:36 pm
Having a 36 year old Milner as our main RB cover for an entire season doesn't fill me with confidence at all

He wouldn't be though, even if we signed no one.

Gomez
Ox
Henderson
Fab

I reckon Jones does you a job there as well if you're just resting Trent for an early FA Cup game or CC fixture.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38091 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm
You're including Shaq and ox as wide forward options when they aren't good in those areas, Ox in particular. His main goal contribution have come from him playing in midfield.

There's no guarantee that Mane goes back to his older form, I hope he does, but I rather we have another good suitable attacking option in case he doesn't then not. If you want to get the best out of Shaq, then you can't play him wide.



We just have to disagree mate, I'd be fine with Ox playing the odd game In Manes spot. He's done it before and scored.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38092 on: Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
We just have to disagree mate, I'd be fine with Ox playing the odd game In Manes spot. He's done it before and scored.

I don't have a problem with him playing there an odd game here and there, but if Mane goes into  another slump like he had for several months this season, then that's an issue.

Ultimately I think we give ourselves better chance of success with another attacking player than without one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38093 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:10:51 pm
I don't have a problem with him playing there an odd game here and there, but if Mane goes into  another slump like he had for several months this season, then that's an issue.

Ultimately I think we give ourselves better chance of success with another attacking player than without one.

If Mane does go into a slump, then the replacement is Jota though, right? With Mane coming in here and there in an attempt to get him back into form.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38094 on: Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:05:34 pm
To develop these players they need to play regularly. u23's and a few games here and there via domestic cups isn't going to be enough.

That is why development loans exist. When a player comes to a certain age (20-21), we send him on loan for a season to a Bundesliga club (with guaranteed playing time), so he makes that step from junior to senior football. Like I said, with no FFP in place, we will need to be more creative. Our basic recruitment policy is good, but can be upgraded ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38095 on: Yesterday at 10:22:19 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
He wouldn't be though, even if we signed no one.

Gomez
Ox
Henderson
Fab

I reckon Jones does you a job there as well if you're just resting Trent for an early FA Cup game or CC fixture.
We really shouldn't be going down this route, we have to have learned the lessons of last season. We need proper cover for both full backs, and we currently have that. Obviously both Neco and Tsimikas are a drop down in quality but they are still better options that Milly over a season.

When you consider how important TAA and Robbo are to our game, it's stupid to try and muddle through if they get injured.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38096 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Doku's a tough one because Rennes signed him for a decent fee last year.  He's still really young and raw but would likely cost quite a bit.  He's in the stage of his career where he needs games, but for us, he'd be 5th choice at this point.  We clearly rate him (or did), so it's never a bad thing to work on developing his game with this group, but how easy is it for him to get enough games?  If he had joined us at 17 or was one of our own prospects, you can ease him along, but he's a lot more established now and is probably going to want first-team football.  If he has a great year next year and we want to move on members of our front 3, he could be near the top of the list, but right now, he's kind of in-between (not established enough to push existing players out but too expensive and established to be barely making the bench).
Yes, he is. Rennes owner is also super rich right?
Potentially come down to how high we think his ceiling is. I think he would be like Sancho. Another one or two good seasons and we just wont go for him as he will be deemed too expensive. Now we could probably afford him.
Mind you, that is not to say he would sign for us if we moved for him now. He has turned us down twice for regular game time.
I could see a scenario whereby, if we rate him high enough, we buy an experienced short term player and bought him and loaned him back to Rennes for a year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38097 on: Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm
That is why development loans exist. When a player comes to a certain age (20-21), we send him on loan for a season to a Bundesliga club (with guaranteed playing time), so he makes that step from junior to senior football. Like I said, with no FFP in place, we will need to be more creative. Our basic recruitment policy is good, but can be upgraded ...

Really don't get why you think FFP changes anything. It's not like City and the like have been conforming with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38098 on: Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:22:19 pm
We really shouldn't be going down this route, we have to have learned the lessons of last season. We need proper cover for both full backs, and we currently have that. Obviously both Neco and Tsimikas are a drop down in quality but they are still better options that Milly over a season.

When you consider how important TAA and Robbo are to our game, it's stupid to try and muddle through if they get injured.

Proper cover for BOTH fullbacks? Our fullbacks are two of the best in the world for the way we play. With Inters lad going for circa £60m, how much do you think proper cover is costing us?

Aside from that Trent is so unique I'm not sure of many who are gonna come in and give us proper cover, hence why I'd rather see Ox there if Trent was missing for any serious length of time. We've seen Klopp do Hendo/Milner there instead of Neco when he's been missing for a while.

If were an oil funded mega bucks club, then yeah, fuck it. But we're not (thankfully to my mind) our resources are much better spent elsewhere I think. To get anything close to the levels Trent and Robbo give us costing us upwards of £50m AT LEAST for two players who'd barely play 20 games between them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38099 on: Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:27:23 pm
Really don't get why you think FFP changes anything. It's not like City and the like have been conforming with it.

They had to find ways to bend the rules, and at least keep the appearance of the FFP. That is why they have never spent more than £70 million on a single player. With FFP abolished, they can sign players for £100+ million ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38100 on: Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm
If Mane does go into a slump, then the replacement is Jota though, right? With Mane coming in here and there in an attempt to get him back into form.

Yes, however again to reemphasize my point, I rather we have one additional attacking option than keep things as is. Not just to cover Mane. Firmino as I said is another problem goal-scoring wise.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38101 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm
That is why development loans exist. When a player comes to a certain age (20-21), we send him on loan for a season to a Bundesliga club (with guaranteed playing time), so he makes that step from junior to senior football. Like I said, with no FFP in place, we will need to be more creative. Our basic recruitment policy is good, but can be upgraded ...

Yeah that makes sense, sign him and send him out on loan. Bringing him into the side as things stand [without that], wouldn't him or us any good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38102 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:33:56 pm
Yes, however again to reemphasize my point, I rather we have one additional attacking option than keep things as is. Not just to cover Mane. Firmino as I said is another problem goal-scoring wise.

We agree. CF please  ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38103 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
Yeah that makes sense, sign him and send him out on loan. Bringing him into the side as things stand [without that], wouldn't him or us any good.

Looking at our signings under Klopp, I've noticed an interesting pattern. We usually sign players at the age of 23/24, or 16/17. I was surprised to see that we have signed almost no players at the age of 18/19. I think this is an area where we can improve our recruiting, especially with so many clubs struggling financially due to the pandemic ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/spieler-statistik/wertvollstespieler/marktwertetop/plus/0/galerie/0?ausrichtung=alle&spielerposition_id=alle&altersklasse=u19&jahrgang=0&land_id=0&kontinent_id=0&yt0=Show
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38104 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
They had to find ways to bend the rules, and at least keep the appearance of the FFP. That is why they have never spent more than £70 million on a single player. With FFP abolished, they can sign players for £100+ million ...

Well, maybe. But I still don't see why that means we have to do anything differently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38105 on: Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
Well, maybe. But I still don't see why that means we have to do anything differently.

If we are to keep the pace with the ridiculous spending of Man City and Chelsea, we will have to improve our already very good recruitment policy. We already spend everything we earn, so we will have to be more creative with the money ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38106 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
He wouldn't be though, even if we signed no one.

Gomez
Ox
Henderson
Fab

I reckon Jones does you a job there as well if you're just resting Trent for an early FA Cup game or CC fixture.

Curtis at right back?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38107 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:00:29 pm
Doku's a tough one because Rennes signed him for a decent fee last year.  He's still really young and raw but would likely cost quite a bit.  He's in the stage of his career where he needs games, but for us, he'd be 5th choice at this point.  We clearly rate him (or did), so it's never a bad thing to work on developing his game with this group, but how easy is it for him to get enough games?  If he had joined us at 17 or was one of our own prospects, you can ease him along, but he's a lot more established now and is probably going to want first-team football.  If he has a great year next year and we want to move on members of our front 3, he could be near the top of the list, but right now, he's kind of in-between (not established enough to push existing players out but too expensive and established to be barely making the bench).
We dont really need another forward who favours the left with Mane & Jota.

Its why I think the rumours of Raphinha make sense, We could with another fleft footed forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38108 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
Curtis at right back?

In a one off vs a lower league (league 1/2) team, why not?

It's just my general apathy towards FB cover though. He'd be like 5th or 6th choice and only in extremely rare circumstances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38109 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm
If we are to keep the pace with the ridiculous spending of Man City and Chelsea, we will have to improve our already very good recruitment policy. We already spend everything we earn, so we will have to be more creative with the money ...

We don't have to keep pace with their spending. We just need to have a squad each season capable of getting 90+ points. That's not impacted upon at all by Man City and Chelsea, other than in the 4 games that we play them in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38110 on: Yesterday at 11:09:50 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm
We agree. CF please  ;D


Cystic Fibrosis?


Hed hardly ever play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38111 on: Yesterday at 11:12:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm
We don't have to keep pace with their spending. We just need to have a squad each season capable of getting 90+ points. That's not impacted upon at all by Man City and Chelsea, other than in the 4 games that we play them in.
True but our existing model of buying players relatively cheaply is becoming harder and harder. Take for instance if we were in for Mcginn, a pretty unfancied player, I could see Villa still wanting £40m + for him. Probably because they will think what have we missed?
We will most likely see us look to buy them at much younger ages to save on fees and loan them to Malaga and Toulouse etc to develop them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38112 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
In a one off vs a lower league (league 1/2) team, why not?

It's just my general apathy towards FB cover though. He'd be like 5th or 6th choice and only in extremely rare circumstances.

Jones would be covering one of the midfield spots he's currently back up for before he's anywhere near right back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38113 on: Yesterday at 11:18:57 pm »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm
In a one off vs a lower league (league 1/2) team, why not?

It's just my general apathy towards FB cover though. He'd be like 5th or 6th choice and only in extremely rare circumstances.

to be honest I think it would be extremely naive on our part to go into the season with just Trent as our recognised right back. We need to get someone in whos going to allow us to give him a breather. Both him and Robbo have played too much football without a break the last 3 seasons and its going to take its toll on their bodies. Milner can play there but hes getting on now, Gomez when he plays there we have no attacking threat from that flank, do we really want to move hendo and Fabinho from centre mid considering how much we missed them when they werent in the middle and dont ever remember chamberlain playing in a flat back 4 either when he was at arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38114 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 11:16:47 pm
Jones would be covering one of the midfield spots he's currently back up for before he's anywhere near right back.

Yep, probably. Jones being RB cover wasn't a point I was particularly making to be honest. General point is I have next to no interest in spending any serious money on RB cover when Trent is gonna play the vast majority of games there. Think theres plenty to cover the games he needs to be rested in and if he goes down for a longer stretch, then the cover we'd sign is highly unlikely to replace what Trent brings to the side. We're more likely to get that through a combination of Gomez/Hendo/Ox and Milner, depending on opposition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38115 on: Today at 12:19:39 am »
Donyell Malen  that would be a fine signing this summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38116 on: Today at 12:40:40 am »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 12:19:39 am
Donyell Malen  that would be a fine signing this summer

Would also fill the Dutch spot left vacant by Gini
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #38117 on: Today at 03:05:45 am »
Quote from: wige on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Yep, probably. Jones being RB cover wasn't a point I was particularly making to be honest. General point is I have next to no interest in spending any serious money on RB cover when Trent is gonna play the vast majority of games there. Think theres plenty to cover the games he needs to be rested in and if he goes down for a longer stretch, then the cover we'd sign is highly unlikely to replace what Trent brings to the side. We're more likely to get that through a combination of Gomez/Hendo/Ox and Milner, depending on opposition.
The point of getting cover is to reduce the pressure on Trent and to avoid playing players out of position and weakening other areas.

I don't agree with using Gomez as cover because Matip is very injury prone. That means that we may have just Virgil, Gomez and Konaté as our CB options for large spells (Assuming Big Nat is sold). Konaté has had his own fair share of injuries too. The point is that using Gomez as RB depth reduces our options.

Milner will soon be 36 and can't play two games in a week anymore. Henderson belongs in the midfield so playing him at RB automatically weakens us. There is also a question mark as to Ox's defensive solidity.

I hope we get decent cover because pulling players from other positions is not tye way as we saw last season
