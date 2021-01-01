I think another attacking player is essential for us regardless of AFCON. Shaq can be useful if he stays fit, however that's been his issue since he's arrived.



However if we can sell him and help use the funds to get a better player then I'm for it. He's great at coming off the bench, less so when he starts consistently. The issue is if Mane has another season like he just had, then Shaq isn't playing just 4 games. Ideally you'd like to have another player like Jota who can add goals to the forward line. Firmino is another issue.





I'm not too concerned about Mane. There were glimpses of an upturn towards the end of the season. A proper holiday will have done him the world of the good. The easing of Covid restrictions and with it some sense of normality in his personal life (he's a single lad going through it alone) as well as a crowd for him to feed off will, I think, have a big impact. He's not lost anything physically as far as I can see. He was a dictionary definition of a player out of form and then getting in his own head.With Salah, Mane, Jota, Shaq and to a lesser degree Ox, I don't really see many issues with WF. People may bring up risk of injuries and that's fair, but I'd be surprised if the first three of them didn't just share 90/95% of the fixtures amongst them. It's. Bobby that needs compettion for me, Origi just doesn't offer anywhere near what we need from him. He's the one whose wages I'd be getting rid off, for a cut price fee if necessary.