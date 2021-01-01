Doku's a tough one because Rennes signed him for a decent fee last year. He's still really young and raw but would likely cost quite a bit. He's in the stage of his career where he needs games, but for us, he'd be 5th choice at this point. We clearly rate him (or did), so it's never a bad thing to work on developing his game with this group, but how easy is it for him to get enough games? If he had joined us at 17 or was one of our own prospects, you can ease him along, but he's a lot more established now and is probably going to want first-team football. If he has a great year next year and we want to move on members of our front 3, he could be near the top of the list, but right now, he's kind of in-between (not established enough to push existing players out but too expensive and established to be barely making the bench).