Once an Italian goes to Juventus, it's not worth looking at them any more. Either they're no good and they'll need to prove themselves again, by which time it's too late for us to be interested, or they'll show themselves to be an asset, and Juventus are by far the biggest club in Italy and will be keeping them. It's a bit like Germans and Bayern.



Yeah, I had not realised he was at JuveIt's another problem with tournament buying, everyone is watching, it's a shop window and anyone excelling doubles their value by attracting the big guns.Unless you see something others cannot see it's a waste of time really, better to have done your research in advance and watch those you have already identified and hope they have a quiet tournament.