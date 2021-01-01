« previous next »
So we're getting the Italian Thiago you say?

Or Thiago the Italian.
Once an Italian goes to Juventus, it's not worth looking at them any more. Either they're no good and they'll need to prove themselves again, by which time it's too late for us to be interested, or they'll show themselves to be an asset, and Juventus are by far the biggest club in Italy and will be keeping them. It's a bit like Germans and Bayern.

Yeah, I had not realised he was at Juve

It's another problem with tournament buying, everyone is watching, it's a shop window and anyone excelling doubles their value by attracting the big guns.

Unless you see something others cannot see it's a waste of time really, better to have done your research in advance and watch those you have already identified and hope they have a quiet tournament.
From Greek football journalist

Giannis Chorianopoulos@choria80
About Tsimikas future: 1) It's Klopp' s decision 2) Tsimi has no intention to leave 3)atm Liverpool wants to develop "Tsimikas" project 4)European clubs like him (Napoli etc) but... 5)In January a French club made an official offer, Liverpool said "no"
From Greek football journalist

Giannis Chorianopoulos@choria80
About Tsimikas future: 1) It's Klopp' s decision 2) Tsimi has no intention to leave 3)atm Liverpool wants to develop "Tsimikas" project 4)European clubs like him (Napoli etc) but... 5)In January a French club made an official offer, Liverpool said "no"

Typical Italian team wanting a cheap loan. They can get lost.

Tsimikas was unfortunately a victim of circumstances last season. Worst time for a new full back to join with all that happened. And if there is ever a position in a Jürgen Klopp team that needs time, its that.

Big pre season and early season for him.
