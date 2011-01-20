he probably did lie about lifting weights.
But who cares . Although there is a strange dislike of Traore on this thread by some even before this weighlifting was brought up.
He is a good player & better than any forward/winger we have on our bench bar Jota.
Doesnt have the all round game for a CL club.
But he will have plenty of offers whenever he leaves Wolves
Your obsession with pace and power is funny.
He has alarming AF stats, 1 goal in every 11 games or something bad as that and even more alarming are his assists for a player who plays most of his game in the final third of the pitch, this is a player who plays in front 3 not defence.
So glad you were or are never a football coach at grassroots, your obsession with pace and Football would never have seen the likes of Iniesta, Xavi, Xabi, Riquelme, Redondo, Silva, Thiago, Verratti Bakero Prosinecki etc etc.
You have already written off the career of Harvey Elliot in the last few weeks because he's not quick even though he isn't a winger.
I bet you love the sprint button when your play FIFA.