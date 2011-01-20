« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37840 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:50:46 pm
Origi is better.

Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37841 on: Today at 04:00:36 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)
We arent signing Traore
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37842 on: Today at 04:00:45 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:57:17 pm
Want to see how Elliott does in the PL before saying that

Shaq & Origi no chance.Thats just bias. Both awful last 18 months. Shaq has been fit for a while done nothing

Which is why I compared Elliot's season to Traore's season in the Championship.

If Shaqiri has a season of playing as much as Traore plays, he would undoubtedly score and assist more than him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37843 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)

Traore has poor passing and isn't very active in the box, his main attribute is running at individual players across open ground. He struggles to play final passes when the opposition box barely has anyone in it, never mind when it's packed with the entire team like it often is for us.

Origi got into double figures for goals the two times he was a regular for us, something Traore has never done, and even in his "failed" loan spell he scored more than Traore ever has in a season. Is he a great fit for his role with us? No, not really, but I'd take a productive player who isn't a perfect fit over a "system fit" player who doesn't really do anything even in a team built for his attributes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37844 on: Today at 04:26:19 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:44:33 pm
he probably did lie about lifting weights.
But who cares . Although there is a strange dislike of Traore on this thread by some even before this weighlifting was brought up.
He is a good player & better than any forward/winger we have on our bench bar Jota.
Doesnt have the all round game for a CL club.

But he will have plenty of offers whenever he leaves Wolves

Really? I think Wolves is about his level. The ultimate kick and rush player, head straight down. Would actually drive me insane having to watch this bloke play week in week out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37845 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm
Traore is absolutely bang average, he's like a Spanish Dan James. If he ever ended up at Liverpool for anything other than a free transfer i'd start to have doubts about Edwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37846 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 04:26:19 pm
Really? I think Wolves is about his level. The ultimate kick and rush player, head straight down. Would actually drive me insane having to watch this bloke play week in week out.

Or Everton. Another Barcelona reject
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37847 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Traore is absolutely bang average, he's like a Spanish Dan James. If he ever ended up at Liverpool for anything other than a free transfer i'd start to have doubts about Edwards.

I'm thinking the attacking version of Aaron Wan Bissaka. Great at 1v1s on youtube. No brain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37848 on: Today at 05:18:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:32:42 pm
Any new links, however tenuous?

Am bored with one only one set of fixtures on today ;D

John McGinn linked in the Scottish papers.

https://bit.ly/3gMwxqH

(Couldnt see the story where they claim it originated]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37849 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm
Quote from: Creg on Today at 05:18:59 pm
John McGinn linked in the Scottish papers.

https://bit.ly/3gMwxqH

(Couldnt see the story where they claim it originated]

Exactly the player we should be buying*

*Said MD1990.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37850 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:32:01 pm
Phil Chisnall was the last one to make such a move wasn't he? Would be a big call by Edwards and co.

Nice 👍
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37851 on: Today at 06:00:06 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:02:36 pm
I'm thinking the attacking version of Aaron Wan Bissaka. Great at 1v1s on youtube. No brain.

Nah, Traore spends way too much time standing up to be compared to AWB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37852 on: Today at 06:01:16 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:00:06 pm
Nah, Traore spends way too much time standing up to be compared to AWB.

Less assists as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37853 on: Today at 06:21:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:44:33 pm
he probably did lie about lifting weights.
But who cares . Although there is a strange dislike of Traore on this thread by some even before this weighlifting was brought up.
He is a good player & better than any forward/winger we have on our bench bar Jota.
Doesnt have the all round game for a CL club.

But he will have plenty of offers whenever he leaves Wolves
Your obsession with pace and power is funny.

He has alarming AF stats, 1 goal in every 11 games or something bad as that and even more alarming are his assists for a player who plays most of his game in the final third of the pitch, this is a player who plays in front 3 not defence.

So glad you were or are never a football coach at grassroots, your obsession with pace and Football would never have seen the likes of Iniesta, Xavi, Xabi, Riquelme, Redondo, Silva, Thiago, Verratti Bakero Prosinecki etc etc.

You have already written off the career of Harvey Elliot in the last few weeks because he's not quick even though he isn't a winger.

I bet you love the sprint button when your play FIFA. ;D
Last Edit: Today at 06:23:20 pm by RedSince86
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37854 on: Today at 06:24:38 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:21:40 pm
Your obsession with pace and power is funny.

He has alarming AF stats, 1 goal in every 11 games or something bad as that and even more alarming are his assists for a player who plays most of his game in the final third of the pitch, this is a player who plays in front 3 not defence.

So glad you were never a DoF, your obsession with pace and Football would never have seen the likes of Iniesta, Xavi, Xabi, Riquelme, Redondo, Silva, Thiago, Verratti Bakero Prosinecki etc etc.

You have already written off the career of Harvey Elliot in the last few weeks because he;s not quick even though he isn't a winger.

I bet you love the sprint button when your play FIFA. ;D

And Harvey is already a better player than muscles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37855 on: Today at 06:43:41 pm
We might have signed Mbappe but the big story on RAWK is Traores muscles.

Nice work on the Purple Aki shoutout, whoever said they would go and feel his muscles. That brought back a little childhood horror!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37856 on: Today at 06:50:46 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Traore is absolutely bang average, he's like a Spanish Dan James. If he ever ended up at Liverpool for anything other than a free transfer i'd start to have doubts about Edwards.

You just compared the physically strongest player in football to the physically weakest, not sure i'm having it as a like for like.

Traore looked to have gone up a major step 2 years ago and then last year looked well worse than where he started, so its a bit hazy to me whats really in his locker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37857 on: Today at 06:52:22 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37858 on: Today at 06:52:58 pm
So I hate reactionary wishes based of tournament football....


But SIGN CHIESA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37859 on: Today at 06:54:33 pm
More outlets picking up on the McGin rumours.  :D

Quote
Liverpool are interested in raiding Aston Villa for midfielder John McGinn this summeer. They value him at £20M. [@Sunday_Post]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37860 on: Today at 06:55:06 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:33 pm
More outlets picking up on the McGin rumours.  :D

Uh no thanks.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37861 on: Today at 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:52:58 pm
So I hate reactionary wishes based of tournament football....


But SIGN CHIESA

Agree on both counts. Mainly the latter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37862 on: Today at 07:02:22 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:52:58 pm
So I hate reactionary wishes based of tournament football....


But SIGN CHIESA

Not sure that running head down in straight lines and then blamming the ball against the shins of the closest defender is what we look for in a wide player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37863 on: Today at 07:03:47 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:21:40 pm
Your obsession with pace and power is funny.

He has alarming AF stats, 1 goal in every 11 games or something bad as that and even more alarming are his assists for a player who plays most of his game in the final third of the pitch, this is a player who plays in front 3 not defence.

So glad you were or are never a football coach at grassroots, your obsession with pace and Football would never have seen the likes of Iniesta, Xavi, Xabi, Riquelme, Redondo, Silva, Thiago, Verratti Bakero Prosinecki etc etc.

You have already written off the career of Harvey Elliot in the last few weeks because he's not quick even though he isn't a winger.

I bet you love the sprint button when your play FIFA. ;D
That is untrue like most of your post I have not written off Elliott at all
Certain positions require pace. Traore I never said is good enough for us,

The players you have mentioned are CMs where speed isnt really required for the most part
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37864 on: Today at 07:04:22 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37865 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:54:33 pm
More outlets picking up on the McGin rumours.  :D

About time. We haven't had some proper pork in our midfield since the great Charlie Adam.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37866 on: Today at 07:13:05 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 07:09:46 pm
About time. We haven't had some proper pork in our midfield since the great Charlie Adam.

United should go for him,Shaw and McGinn would fill the pitch entirely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37867 on: Today at 07:50:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:00:36 pm
We arent signing Traore

Did I say we were?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37868 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:03:47 pm
That is untrue like most of your post I have not written off Elliott at all
Certain positions require pace. Traore I never said is good enough for us,

The players you have mentioned are CMs where speed isnt really required for the most part
Harvey Elliot won't be playing out wide either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37869 on: Today at 08:28:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:00:36 pm
We arent signing Traore

Maybe if we Djimi the lock on the transfer war chest...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37870 on: Today at 08:48:51 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:36:32 pm
What football exercises would result in huge arm muscles?

throw ins?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37871 on: Today at 08:55:29 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:10:43 pm
Harvey Elliot won't be playing out wide either.
think he can replace Shaqiri's role next season if he does well in pre season.
Inverted winger on the right or as a #10 if we play 4-2-3-1

Could be a good player to come & to create against a low block defence.
Pre season will be big for him in terms of whether he is loaned out again.
