Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)



Traore has poor passing and isn't very active in the box, his main attribute is running at individual players across open ground. He struggles to play final passes when the opposition box barely has anyone in it, never mind when it's packed with the entire team like it often is for us.Origi got into double figures for goals the two times he was a regular for us, something Traore has never done, and even in his "failed" loan spell he scored more than Traore ever has in a season. Is he a great fit for his role with us? No, not really, but I'd take a productive player who isn't a perfect fit over a "system fit" player who doesn't really do anything even in a team built for his attributes.