LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37840 on: Today at 03:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:50:46 pm
Origi is better.

Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37841 on: Today at 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)
We arent signing Traore
W

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37842 on: Today at 04:00:45 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:57:17 pm
Want to see how Elliott does in the PL before saying that

Shaq & Origi no chance.Thats just bias. Both awful last 18 months. Shaq has been fit for a while done nothing

Which is why I compared Elliot's season to Traore's season in the Championship.

If Shaqiri has a season of playing as much as Traore plays, he would undoubtedly score and assist more than him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37843 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:58:21 pm
Traore is a better system fit and has a much higher value, Origi as a centre forward is a decent finisher (certainly came up trumps for us on a few huge occasions)

Traore has poor passing and isn't very active in the box, his main attribute is running at individual players across open ground. He struggles to play final passes when the opposition box barely has anyone in it, never mind when it's packed with the entire team like it often is for us.

Origi got into double figures for goals the two times he was a regular for us, something Traore has never done, and even in his "failed" loan spell he scored more than Traore ever has in a season. Is he a great fit for his role with us? No, not really, but I'd take a productive player who isn't a perfect fit over a "system fit" player who doesn't really do anything even in a team built for his attributes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37844 on: Today at 04:26:19 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:44:33 pm
he probably did lie about lifting weights.
But who cares . Although there is a strange dislike of Traore on this thread by some even before this weighlifting was brought up.
He is a good player & better than any forward/winger we have on our bench bar Jota.
Doesnt have the all round game for a CL club.

But he will have plenty of offers whenever he leaves Wolves

Really? I think Wolves is about his level. The ultimate kick and rush player, head straight down. Would actually drive me insane having to watch this bloke play week in week out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37845 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm »
Traore is absolutely bang average, he's like a Spanish Dan James. If he ever ended up at Liverpool for anything other than a free transfer i'd start to have doubts about Edwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37846 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 04:26:19 pm
Really? I think Wolves is about his level. The ultimate kick and rush player, head straight down. Would actually drive me insane having to watch this bloke play week in week out.

Or Everton. Another Barcelona reject
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37847 on: Today at 05:02:36 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Traore is absolutely bang average, he's like a Spanish Dan James. If he ever ended up at Liverpool for anything other than a free transfer i'd start to have doubts about Edwards.

I'm thinking the attacking version of Aaron Wan Bissaka. Great at 1v1s on youtube. No brain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37848 on: Today at 05:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:32:42 pm
Any new links, however tenuous?

Am bored with one only one set of fixtures on today ;D

John McGinn linked in the Scottish papers.

https://bit.ly/3gMwxqH

(Couldnt see the story where they claim it originated]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37849 on: Today at 05:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Creg on Today at 05:18:59 pm
John McGinn linked in the Scottish papers.

https://bit.ly/3gMwxqH

(Couldnt see the story where they claim it originated]

Exactly the player we should be buying*

*Said MD1990.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37850 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:32:01 pm
Phil Chisnall was the last one to make such a move wasn't he? Would be a big call by Edwards and co.

Nice 👍
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37851 on: Today at 06:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:02:36 pm
I'm thinking the attacking version of Aaron Wan Bissaka. Great at 1v1s on youtube. No brain.

Nah, Traore spends way too much time standing up to be compared to AWB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37852 on: Today at 06:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:00:06 pm
Nah, Traore spends way too much time standing up to be compared to AWB.

Less assists as well.
