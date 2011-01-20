You can grow significantly by using calisthenics and no weight training



Weights isn't the only way you can gain muscle and some people dont touch weights in workouts. The body isn't going to distinguish the difference between resistance from free weights or from your body weight in an exercise... simply that it has a resistance that it needs to exert significant force to overcome! It's obviously a significantly different process to training but this 'he has to lift weights' neglects the fact there are different types of training that you can partake in that result in significant growth over time. People are throwing up pictures YEARS apart, you can grow massively in a span of a number of years to be honest. None of us know either way... but it's a bit mad to assume he's lying as if weights are the only way to grow significantly