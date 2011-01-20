« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1624539 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37760 on: Today at 09:48:34 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:09:18 am
if he has lifted weights then so what?  you would swear he was Ronnie Coleman the way some go on about his physique. he is muscular and extremely lean but not massive by any means.

But is he fast or just pacy? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37761 on: Today at 10:00:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:06:00 pm
Anyone want the fat garden gnome again?  Kloppo is on holidays in Mallorca with Goetze.  ;D



isn't the guy in the blue shirt sitting next to Klopp his son??
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37762 on: Today at 10:09:45 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:00:57 am
isn't the guy in the blue shirt sitting next to Klopp his son??

Götze is at least 100% the guy in white holding his chin!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37763 on: Today at 10:14:16 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37764 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
The more I hear about this 'no weights' thing, the more I think the guy was joking (because it's so very obviously not true).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37765 on: Today at 10:30:43 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 10:09:45 am
Götze is at least 100% the guy in white holding his chin!

Or hiding his double chin? :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37766 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:00:57 am
isn't the guy in the blue shirt sitting next to Klopp his son??
Yeah, good spot - It's Marc Klopp :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37767 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm
Yeah. There was a thread here where that was discussed, and how Mike Tyson could be an example of a genetic beast ever since he was like 14.

Traore's physique has clearly changed form his teenage days, which is why is plenty stupid to believe him when he says he got so incredibly jacked just from playing football.

Hate to break it to you, but this happens to everyone.  My physique has changed quite a bit, just not the way I had hoped.   :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37768 on: Today at 10:36:37 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 10:09:45 am
Götze is at least 100% the guy in white holding his chin!

One of them at least
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37769 on: Today at 11:13:53 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37770 on: Today at 12:09:31 pm »
Gotze looks like the sort of person that cannot even be allowed a cheat snack otherwise he will tip over the edge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37771 on: Today at 12:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:25:55 am
The more I hear about this 'no weights' thing, the more I think the guy was joking (because it's so very obviously not true).

Hes 510 & weighs 11.5 stone, thats not big at all. By reading this threat you would think hes 20 stone and about to compete in Mr Olympia

The distribution of where muscle is on his body and lack of fat make him look huge but hes really not big at all- male gymnasts have incredibly impressive physiques and they dont do weights, judging by those pictures hes added 2-3 stone of muscle over a period of 8 years- thats entirely possible especially if you train daily, have a full time strength and conditioning coach and dietitian looking after you and you sprint alot which also naturally creates muscle



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37772 on: Today at 12:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:20:36 pm
Hes 510 & weighs 11.5 stone, thats not big at all. By reading this threat you would think hes 20 stone and about to compete in Mr Olympia

The distribution of where muscle is on his body and lack of fat make him look huge but hes really not big at all- male gymnasts have incredibly impressive physiques and they dont do weights, judging by those pictures hes added 2-3 stone of muscle over a period of 8 years- thats entirely possible especially if you train daily, have a full time strength and conditioning coach and dietitian looking after you and you sprint alot which also naturally creates muscle





Rubbish. To acheive hypertrophy like Traore has you have to lift weight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37773 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:09:31 pm
Gotze looks like the sort of person that cannot even be allowed a cheat snack otherwise he will tip over the edge.

Hate to be that person who doesnt go with the joke, but Mario Götze does have a metabolic disorder, where weight gain is a problem!

Hes done well to get back to where hes at now, although with that and his injury issues, hell never get back to the level he was at of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37774 on: Today at 12:32:42 pm »
Any new links, however tenuous?

Am bored with one only one set of fixtures on today ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37775 on: Today at 12:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:20:36 pm
Hes 510 & weighs 11.5 stone, thats not big at all. By reading this threat you would think hes 20 stone and about to compete in Mr Olympia

The distribution of where muscle is on his body and lack of fat make him look huge but hes really not big at all- male gymnasts have incredibly impressive physiques and they dont do weights, judging by those pictures hes added 2-3 stone of muscle over a period of 8 years- thats entirely possible especially if you train daily, have a full time strength and conditioning coach and dietitian looking after you and you sprint alot which also naturally creates muscle

Utter nonsense. He lifts weights. Plain and simple. There shouldn't even be a debate here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37776 on: Today at 12:33:34 pm »
Well now I feel bad about making that comment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37777 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:23:54 pm
Rubbish. To acheive hypertrophy like Traore has you have to lift weight.

Gymnasts dont do weights, theyre upper bodies put his to shame, hes not big (11.5 stone is average for a male)

Ive seen people who have literally never been in a gym with better physiques than him, genetics plays a huge role


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37778 on: Today at 12:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:20:36 pm
Hes 510 & weighs 11.5 stone, thats not big at all. By reading this threat you would think hes 20 stone and about to compete in Mr Olympia

The distribution of where muscle is on his body and lack of fat make him look huge but hes really not big at all- male gymnasts have incredibly impressive physiques and they dont do weights, judging by those pictures hes added 2-3 stone of muscle over a period of 8 years- thats entirely possible especially if you train daily, have a full time strength and conditioning coach and dietitian looking after you and you sprint alot which also naturally creates muscle

Male gymnasts work out their upper body daily, if not with weights (a lot do) then with extensive body weight exercises.

Traore isn't doing that sort of extensive body weight exercise on a daily basis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37779 on: Today at 12:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:34:41 pm
Gymnasts dont do weights, theyre upper bodies put his to shame, hes not big (11.5 stone is average for a male)

Ive seen people who have literally never been in a gym with better physiques than him, genetics plays a huge role

What football exercises would result in huge arm muscles?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37780 on: Today at 12:37:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:34:41 pm
Gymnasts dont do weights, theyre upper bodies put his to shame, hes not big (11.5 stone is average for a male)

Ive seen people who have literally never been in a gym with better physiques than him, genetics plays a huge role





You genuinely believe the shit you post on here don't you? Gymnasts lift weights as part of their strength and conditioning programmes.


Second sentence - no you haven't. Anyone who achieves hypertrophy in their muscles at the level of Traore or higher is lying to you if they've told you they don't life weights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37781 on: Today at 12:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:20:36 pm
Hes 510 & weighs 11.5 stone, thats not big at all. By reading this threat you would think hes 20 stone and about to compete in Mr Olympia

The distribution of where muscle is on his body and lack of fat make him look huge but hes really not big at all- male gymnasts have incredibly impressive physiques and they dont do weights, judging by those pictures hes added 2-3 stone of muscle over a period of 8 years- thats entirely possible especially if you train daily, have a full time strength and conditioning coach and dietitian looking after you and you sprint alot which also naturally creates muscle

In addition to what everyone else has correctly said in response to you, that weight stat will be very outdated. Height and weight gets listed when a player breaks through and then never gets changed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37782 on: Today at 12:38:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:37:36 pm
In addition to what everyone else has correctly said in response to you, that weight stat will be very outdated. Height and weight gets listed when a player breaks through and then never gets changed.

Yeah there is no chance he's only 11.5 stone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37783 on: Today at 12:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:32:42 pm
Any new links, however tenuous?

Am bored with one only one set of fixtures on today ;D

You asked tenuous,tenuous you got..  ;)

https://www.fichajes.net/noticias/liverpool-quiere-sacar-coman-bayern-20210610.html
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37784 on: Today at 12:41:12 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:33:18 pm
Utter nonsense. He lifts weights. Plain and simple. There shouldn't even be a debate here.

In the articles Ive read he doesnt say he doesnt exercise just he doesnt do weights, he comments that he adds muscle very quickly which points to good genetics from this standpoint, you cant compare him as a gifted professional athlete to what a bunch of overweight rawkites think

Debate will not be resolved any time soon but the idea that a professional athlete cant put on 2 stone of muscle over the best of a decade is laughable

For example if he does 200 press-ups and 200 pull ups a day hes not doing weights - hes using bodyweight exercises
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37785 on: Today at 12:41:50 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37786 on: Today at 12:42:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:37:36 pm
In addition to what everyone else has correctly said in response to you, that weight stat will be very outdated. Height and weight gets listed when a player breaks through and then never gets changed.

Why dont you and Craig weight him next time you see him then?  :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37787 on: Today at 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:42:20 pm
Why dont you and Craig weight him next time you see him then?  :lmao

I can't imagine that I'm going to bump into him any time soon, at least not whilst I'm carrying around my scales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37788 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:40:53 pm
You asked tenuous,tenuous you got..  ;)

https://www.fichajes.net/noticias/liverpool-quiere-sacar-coman-bayern-20210610.html

Hlozek was linked a few days ago, can play on the left of a front 3 or upfront


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37789 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:44:01 pm
I can't imagine that I'm going to bump into him any time soon, at least not whilst I'm carrying around my scales.

Were all speculating then arent well? No idea what he weighs, how he trains, what his diet is, what his genetic predisposition is etc but somehow Rawkites in their infinite wisdom know without any doubt hes doing weights, only none of his team mates or trainers have contradicted him publicly at least

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37790 on: Today at 12:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:47:16 pm
Were all speculating then arent well? No idea what he weighs, how he trains, what his diet is, what his genetic predisposition is etc but somehow Rawkites in their infinite wisdom know without any doubt hes doing weights, only none of his team mates or trainers have contradicted him publicly at least

Pretty sure that it was you using his supposed weight to try and back up your point...

And yes we are speculating. But I'm fairly sure with my education, experience and knowledge in this area, my speculation is more accurate than yours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37791 on: Today at 12:51:45 pm »
Slow news day?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37792 on: Today at 12:57:35 pm »
You can grow significantly by using calisthenics and no weight training

Weights isn't the only way you can gain muscle and some people dont touch weights in workouts. The body isn't going to distinguish the difference between resistance from free weights or from your body weight in an exercise... simply that it has a resistance that it needs to exert significant force to overcome! It's obviously a significantly different process to training but this 'he has to lift weights' neglects the fact there are different types of training that you can partake in that result in significant growth over time. People are throwing up pictures YEARS apart, you can grow massively in a span of a number of years to be honest. None of us know either way... but it's a bit mad to assume he's lying as if weights are the only way to grow significantly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37793 on: Today at 12:59:19 pm »
You can grow significantly using calisthenics but there with every athlete, amateur or professional, I've worked with not one of them has had atrophy to the same level as Traore without using free weights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37794 on: Today at 12:59:56 pm »
Traore probably just trying to be smart as maybe he is doesnt use free weights so technically he doesnt lift weights.

He probably is doing heavy resistance with machines.kbox Leg press etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37795 on: Today at 01:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:40:53 pm
You asked tenuous,tenuous you got..  ;)

https://www.fichajes.net/noticias/liverpool-quiere-sacar-coman-bayern-20210610.html


:D Nice.

The headline in English translates to 'Liverpool want to remove Coman from Bayern' which I'm hoping means we want to sign him rather than some sort of professional hit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37796 on: Today at 01:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:03:50 pm
:D Nice.

The headline in English translates to 'Liverpool want to remove Coman from Bayern' which I'm hoping means we want to sign him rather than some sort of professional hit.

  :D I'm hoping that's the meaning of it.

I mean,an obscure Spanish(?) paper reporting English club's interest in German club's French player,has to be reliable.

And it's from over a week ago so ancient history,but it's something i guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37797 on: Today at 01:22:06 pm »
Traore may not 'lift weights' in the same way a bodybuilder trains, but he is certainly doing equivalent strength training exercises - look at this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L9ezyCuxuc

Plenty of weighted resistance exercises using cables etc, looks like he's doing the equivalent of dips, squats, bench rows etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37798 on: Today at 01:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:13:51 pm
  :D I'm hoping that's the meaning of it.

I mean,an obscure Spanish(?) paper reporting English club's interest in German club's French player,has to be reliable.

And it's from over a week ago so ancient history,but it's something i guess.

I'm on board. At least until this evening when I'll want us to sign whichever player is having a good game in the Euro's.
