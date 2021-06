Anyone want the fat garden gnome again? Kloppo is on holidays in Mallorca with Goetze.







It's an odd pic of tennis. Klopp and the guy behind are looking to their left. Presumably at the tennis . The guy to their right ( I assume Mario) is probably looking at the tennis, but seems to be looking at klopp. The guy at the front is fiddling with his phone . And the woman seems to have the awareness of MacGuire.