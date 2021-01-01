« previous next »
Pretty sure we'll make a good decision. It's not like back in 2015 when we're choosing Benteke ahead of Son and Depay.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Pretty sure we'll make a good decision. It's not like back in 2015 when we're choosing Benteke ahead of Son and Depay.
Benteke wasn't terrible, but he had so little impact, I don't feel 100% sure he played for us.
Yeah he didn't cover himself in glory there, but Baumgartner is a good player and still only 21. He had good production in a fairly poor Hoffenheim side that was massively hit with injuries. His defensive numbers as a midfielder were also really, really good, so you can understand the thinking behind any interest.

He's not ready, he should stay in Germany for a year or so and continue to develop, he's not Liverpool first team standard as of yet.

And as if by magic, Kicker say today that we're interested in him as a Gini replacement  ;D but I think it's just based on that speculative Echo article.
That would be a very expensive price for Raphinha, in my opinion.

Okay, £40 million plus 15 mill extras for winning the League, CL and getting 15 goals a season.

Do we have a deal?
Benteke wasn't terrible, but he had so little impact, I don't feel 100% sure he played for us.

The problem with Benteke was that we bought him despite every man and his dog knowing that his achilles injury had sapped him of the explosiveness he previously had. 9 goals in 29 games isn't bad per se (still about 1 in 3), but he was our second most expensive signing at the time so more would be expected. We also don't have an internecine war going on between the manager and recruitment in the background like we did in 2015. Back then, Rodgers didn't have a clue about how to use Firmino (who he didn't want) and Depay got messed around (and given the complexities of his background that was also very poor on our part). 

Ironically, whoever we end up buying as a fifth choice might end up costing more than Benteke did. Barring injuries to Salah, Mané, Firmino or Jota, whoever we bring may not see a lot of playing time next season. I hope people will keep that in mind.
Ideal situation is we get the players we want in before 12th July, so they get a full pre season with us. Four weeks to go until then.

There's probably a specific section in Loot for that mate. I'll let Jurgen know.
Looking like Daka is off to Leicester, supprised we haven't tied him up.
Hopefully we have another forward player lined up, don't want the same problem with the front line as we had with defence last season.
Looking like Daka is off to Leicester, supprised we haven't tied him up.
Hopefully we have another forward player lined up, don't want the same problem with the front line as we had with defence last season.

why?

There was no suggestion LFC where after him was there.

 
Looking like Daka is off to Leicester, supprised we haven't tied him up.

Don't think you're allowed to do that mate. At least  not without his consent and a safety word.
Don't think you're allowed to do that mate. At least  not without his consent and a safety word.

We use the word " Everton " as that kills it all straight away
We use the word " Everton " as that kills it all straight away
Turn of events here, maybe now we can tie him up. 😁
Don't think you're allowed to do that mate.
Harry Redknapp would disagree.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Looking like Daka is off to Leicester, supprised we haven't tied him up.
Hopefully we have another forward player lined up, don't want the same problem with the front line as we had with defence last season.

Have been linked with Daka by any sort of reputable source?

Until we hear anything to the contrary, Daka ending up at Leicester and not Liverpool is probably because we werent seriously after him. Or not least at the stage were we were willing to part with 20M for his services.

We get linked with a lot of players, by a lot of different sources. Some reputable, some not. Some stories are probably rubbish, others not. Im not surprised we are linked with players since I suspect we have a fair number of players we are tracking, and as such probably their agents/clubs know we are interested and want to be kept informed of anything. Its easy to see how that type of connection could easily result in a link with a player by the media.

I think the trap some fans fall into is thinking that if we are moderately or heavily linked with a player that equates to us wanting to buy them. I suspect theres loads of players we track and monitor quite closely but never make a bid for. Thats always going to be the case. Being interested in a player doesnt necessarily mean youll ever want to buy them. Too many people fall into the trap of thinking its nailed on youll bid for a player when youve been linked with them repeatedly.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Have been linked with Daka by any sort of reputable source?

Until we hear anything to the contrary, Daka ending up at Leicester and not Liverpool is probably because we werent seriously after him. Or not least at the stage were we were willing to part with 20M for his services.

We get linked with a lot of players, by a lot of different sources. Some reputable, some not. Some stories are probably rubbish, others not. Im not surprised we are linked with players since I suspect we have a fair number of players we are tracking, and as such probably their agents/clubs know we are interested and want to be kept informed of anything. Its easy to see how that type of connection could easily result in a link with a player by the media.

I think the trap some fans fall into is thinking that if we are moderately or heavily linked with a player that equates to us wanting to buy them. I suspect theres loads of players we track and monitor quite closely but never make a bid for. Thats always going to be the case. Being interested in a player doesnt necessarily mean youll ever want to buy them. Too many people fall into the trap of thinking its nailed on youll bid for a player when youve been linked with them repeatedly.

I think its also cos players get talked about so much here (and on social media etc) by fans who want them, it sort of morphs into them being targets. When they whernt.

All Ive heard about Daka is some here going on about him, but then others pointing out his record in Europe is shit and hes probably not the right player to make the step up quite yet.
Yeah, it's probably like viewing a house or inviting a candidate to interview. They are in the radar but a long way from being in contention.
We were linked with Daka because

a) he played really well against us
b he plays for RBL and we've done business with them

I'm not sure we are looking for a traditional CF type, I think a wide forward option is more needed
Liverpool are interested in signing Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim as they search for a Wijnaldum replacement.  [Kicker]
Never heard of him, Samie you making shit up again? Paging Dim Glas to the transfer thread.
Have there been any links to Nkunku? I don't care how tenuous I just need some hope. He's what youtube was invented for!
How does his press resistance rank on the Diana scale?

Any good at free kicks? We could do with a player who doesnt crash them into the wall.
Never heard of him, Samie you making shit up again? Paging Dim Glas to the transfer thread.

 ;D

It was some tenuous link that Kicker now seem to have got onto.

Be surprised if they saw him as a replacment for Gini. Hes only 21, and looks a little way off making such a big step.  Talented player though, who plays pretty much always as an attacking midfielder for Hoffenheim. 

we should be going all out for Isak

;D

It was some tenuous link that Kicker now seem to have got onto.

Be surprised if they saw him as a replacment for Gini. Hes only 21, and looks a little way off making such a big step.  Talented player though, who plays pretty much always as an attacking midfielder for Hoffenheim.
Thank you my good man :)

I find it hard to believe we would have let Gini go without having a replacement (direct or not) lined up. Its not like Gini randomly decided to leave, we let him go, Im sure we have someone lined up. My money is on Newhouse after the Euros.. first I thought his name was a smokescreen for someone else but now ive convinced myself were getting him. Welcome to Liverpool Newhouse
we should be going all out for Isak




I personally don't think he'd fit in with our forward line/style.  He's too individualistic for us.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Thank you my good man :)

I find it hard to believe we would have let Gini go without having a replacement (direct or not) lined up. Its not like Gini randomly decided to leave, we let him go, Im sure we have someone lined up. My money is on Newhouse after the Euros.. first I thought his name was a smokescreen for someone else but now ive convinced myself were getting him. Welcome to Liverpool Newhouse

Do you know something we dont about a sex change op?
I personally don't think he'd fit in with our forward line/style.  He's too individualistic for us.

That move where he obviously plays the best of anyone in his team and gets subbed, is going to be difficult to replicate in the PL.
I personally don't think he'd fit in with our forward line/style.  He's too individualistic for us.
If that the case we would have to rule out alot of strikers .

Dont think it is an issue.
Looking like Daka is off to Leicester, supprised we haven't tied him up.
Hopefully we have another forward player lined up, don't want the same problem with the front line as we had with defence last season.

For less than £20m Daka has the potential to be a great signing for someone, he's quick, good scoring record for RB and two footed.  However, the Austrian league is way behind the PL in terms of quality and physicality and there's every chance he might not be able to make the step up.  If we weren't in a pandemic then I'd have liked us to take the risk as he's probably an upgrade on the likes of Origi and Minamino, but I think the money is better spent elsewhere.
I personally don't think he'd fit in with our forward line/style.  He's too individualistic for us.

Hes 21. Wouldnt be too worried about his style be more interested in his ability to get high quality shots off (.49 per 90xg) for a mediocre team in a high quality league
Looks a massive talent - cant see why you wouldnt be able to coach him however you want if you got him now
I think its also cos players get talked about so much here (and on social media etc) by fans who want them, it sort of morphs into them being targets. When they whernt.


I definitely think this is a thing. More so on other platforms than RAWK.

People convince themselves we are after or going to buy a player based on some rubbish ITK and a lot of noise that follows.

Reality is that we'll track loads of players. Some we'll get further with, in terms of discussions with agent/player/their club. Even less we'll actually want to buy in the end. It'll only be a handful were we'll make a formal bid for (probably 99% of the players we sign).

There's so much noise around transfers nowadays. And there's also a proportion of fans who absolutely love transfers. Like it's the biggest part of football, not just a complementary pieces to coaching, tactics,  team spirit etc.. Just got to look at any LFC post on social media and the replies below. No matter what the context of the Liverpool post, it'll be followed by a plethora of posts to sign player X specifically or sign some players generally.  It's a different way of consuming football I suppose but it's interesting how certain sections of fans put more weight on things than others -  for example so fans complaining about ARE announcement because it'll take away from transfer funds.

Transfer are not a thing I worry about too much. We'll sign players and they'll probably be good. I quite enjoy some of the rumours and discussion about what we might do. It doesn't keep me up at nights though thinking about whether we'll sign Patson Daka, Raphinia, or someone we haven't yet been linked to though.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Yeah, it's probably like viewing a house or inviting a candidate to interview. They are in the radar but a long way from being in contention.

That's a good analogy.

When buying a house, you look at loads on Rightmove. There will be a fair few that pique your interest and you'll go and view 20 house once or twice. Out of them you might consider bidding for 3 or 4 house. However, you'll (hopefully) only ever bid on 1 or 2 before you get the one you want.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Hes 21. Wouldnt be too worried about his style be more interested in his ability to get high quality shots off (.49 per 90xg) for a mediocre team in a high quality league
Looks a massive talent - cant see why you wouldnt be able to coach him however you want if you got him now

Do you think Isak would be better suited playing through the middle in our system? Or playing wide left and cutting in?

I asked the same thing the other day. Mainly because he looks like he could be a (much) better version of Origi, who we've played both in starting position that are wide left and central.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Hes 21. Wouldnt be too worried about his style be more interested in his ability to get high quality shots off (.49 per 90xg) for a mediocre team in a high quality league
Looks a massive talent - cant see why you wouldnt be able to coach him however you want if you got him now
He is one I could really see us going for. Looks very versatile and typically that is what Klopp seems to go for. He doesn't seem to go for players that are predictable and can play one position.
I don't worry too much about how players look for other clubs with Klopp and Edwards. They buy players cause they see them fitting or being moulded  somewhere in the system and not adjusting their system to fit the player or not even thinking about that at all!
Gini was a great example of that, didn't look great at Newcastle but slotted right in for us. The more versatile the more unpredictable and difficult we are to defend against.
Do you know something we dont about a sex change op?
🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

How ignorant of me.
Do you think Isak would be better suited playing through the middle in our system? Or playing wide left and cutting in?

I asked the same thing the other day. Mainly because he looks like he could be a (much) better version of Origi, who we've played both in starting position that are wide left and central.

He looks like a centre forward to me.
Wait Just A Minute! DN is a girl? I thought she was a guy.  :o
It IS in my profile  ;D

Been fun waiting for people to cotton on it has to be said.
It IS in my profile  ;D

Been fun waiting for people to cotton on it has to be said.
A Welsh woman living in NY that loves Bundesliga. Its hard to keep up with :lmao

Fuckin' hell! I've known you from the beginning when you came here 5 or 6 years back?  This is a revelation mate.  :-[
At least I knew you were a sheep shagger in the States though.
