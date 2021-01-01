I think its also cos players get talked about so much here (and on social media etc) by fans who want them, it sort of morphs into them being targets. When they whernt.





I definitely think this is a thing. More so on other platforms than RAWK.People convince themselves we are after or going to buy a player based on some rubbish ITK and a lot of noise that follows.Reality is that we'll track loads of players. Some we'll get further with, in terms of discussions with agent/player/their club. Even less we'll actually want to buy in the end. It'll only be a handful were we'll make a formal bid for (probably 99% of the players we sign).There's so much noise around transfers nowadays. And there's also a proportion of fans who absolutely love transfers. Like it's the biggest part of football, not just a complementary pieces to coaching, tactics, team spirit etc.. Just got to look at any LFC post on social media and the replies below. No matter what the context of the Liverpool post, it'll be followed by a plethora of posts to sign player X specifically or sign some players generally. It's a different way of consuming football I suppose but it's interesting how certain sections of fans put more weight on things than others - for example so fans complaining about ARE announcement because it'll take away from transfer funds.Transfer are not a thing I worry about too much. We'll sign players and they'll probably be good. I quite enjoy some of the rumours and discussion about what we might do. It doesn't keep me up at nights though thinking about whether we'll sign Patson Daka, Raphinia, or someone we haven't yet been linked to though.