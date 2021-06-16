« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1610292 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37560 on: Yesterday at 06:55:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 06:42:32 pm
Any news on Big Dog?

Probably enjoying a Ploughman's Lunch in the Cotswolds with the Reeds
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37561 on: Yesterday at 06:59:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:55:55 pm
Probably enjoying a Ploughman's Lunch in the Cotswolds with the Reeds
Last I heard he was paragliding with the Reeds in the Orkney Islands.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37562 on: Yesterday at 07:22:22 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37563 on: Yesterday at 07:50:16 pm »
Rumours circulating Malen might be the forward we're getting.  :D
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37564 on: Yesterday at 07:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:16 pm
Rumours circulating Malen might be the forward we're getting.  :D
Sauce?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37565 on: Yesterday at 07:52:23 pm »
A few but not any worth posting.  ;D
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37566 on: Yesterday at 08:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:52:23 pm
A few but not any worth posting.  ;D
You're shameless these days - shameless.
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37567 on: Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:16 pm
Rumours circulating Malen might be the forward we're getting.  :D

Would have to deal with Raiola though!
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37568 on: Yesterday at 08:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm
Would have to deal with Raiola though!

Softening him up for Gravenberch and Haaland.  ;D
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37569 on: Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm
Would have to deal with Raiola though!

You mean, Raiola would have to deal with Edwards, right?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37570 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm »
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
Update #Neuhaus (due to many inquiries): #LFC is definitely a highly interesting option for the player. A concrete offer for him is expected. It's also up to Klopp. However, a decision on his future will be made after the Euros. @SPORT1

Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37571 on: Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal
Update #Neuhaus (due to many inquiries): #LFC is definitely a highly interesting option for the player. A concrete offer for him is expected. It's also up to Klopp. However, a decision on his future will be made after the Euros. @SPORT1

That gets a 7 out of 10 from me rergards a covering all basis tweet.

Player is interested.
No offer made.
But offer expected.
But, its up to Klopp.
But no decision till after Euros.

So if he signs - told you an offer was going to be made.
If he doesnt - they where very interested by Klopp decided against it.
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37572 on: Yesterday at 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
That gets a 7 out of 10 from me rergards a covering all basis tweet.

Player is interested.
No offer made.
But offer expected.
But, its up to Klopp.
But no decision till after Euros.

So if he signs - told you an offer was going to be made.
If he doesnt - they where very interested by Klopp decided against it.

Yeah Id be amazed if were still waiting from Klopp on which targets he wants that will have been decided months ago.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37573 on: Yesterday at 08:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
That gets a 7 out of 10 from me rergards a covering all basis tweet.

Player is interested.
No offer made.
But offer expected.
But, its up to Klopp.
But no decision till after Euros.

So if he signs - told you an offer was going to be made.
If he doesnt - they where very interested by Klopp decided against it.

And in this case, a strong whiff of the source being either the player's camp or his club
Online PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37574 on: Yesterday at 09:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:50:16 pm
Rumours circulating Malen might be the forward we're getting.  :D
Is he the Sancho replacement? If so we are timing it until just before United pop the corks. And with no replacement lined up, Dortmund forget to put paper in the fax machine.
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37575 on: Yesterday at 09:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:20:20 pm


Bet he thinks he's a right Macho Man.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37576 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
Get me Malen. NOW!!!
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37577 on: Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Get me Malen. NOW!!!

I'm a huge fan after watching him these past few minutes.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37578 on: Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Get me Malen. NOW!!!
Where would you have him bat?  Number 3?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37579 on: Yesterday at 09:26:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:25:20 pm
I'm a huge fan after watching him these past few minutes.

 :D Haha same, I've only seen 60 seconds of his career but what a 60 seconds, love unselfish play like that too!

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm
Where would you have him bat?  Number 3?

 ;D
Online amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37580 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Get me Malen. NOW!!!

We're too sexy for Malen, too sexy for Malen, Neuhaus and Daka.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37581 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 16, 2021, 10:31:01 pm
How does his press resistance rank on the Diana scale?
Ross
Offline skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37582 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm
Ross

Wouldn't want him on penalties then.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37583 on: Yesterday at 10:06:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:26:55 pm
love unselfish play like that too!

I thought the same thing until I saw Markovic try and square a ball.
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37584 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 16, 2021, 10:31:01 pm
How does his press resistance rank on the Diana scale?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👏👏
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37585 on: Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:34:57 pm
Christoph Baumgartner  , He can play any attacking position on the pitch , interesting player

and took him an absolute age earlier to get his head up to spot Hinteregger tearing down his left with acres of space to run into. no thanks,
Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37586 on: Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm
Wouldn't want him on penalties then.
Red Ross would do a job
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37587 on: Today at 01:04:22 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm
and took him an absolute age earlier to get his head up to spot Hinteregger tearing down his left with acres of space to run into. no thanks,

love the Euros for snap decisions both for and against  ;D
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37588 on: Today at 05:37:30 am »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 11:20:12 pm
Red Ross would do a job

If he continues, he'll be dead Ross soon
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37589 on: Today at 09:28:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:04:22 am
love the Euros for snap decisions both for and against  ;D
Yeah he didn't cover himself in glory there, but Baumgartner is a good player and still only 21. He had good production in a fairly poor Hoffenheim side that was massively hit with injuries. His defensive numbers as a midfielder were also really, really good, so you can understand the thinking behind any interest.

He's not ready, he should stay in Germany for a year or so and continue to develop, he's not Liverpool first team standard as of yet.
