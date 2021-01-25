« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37480 on: Today at 10:32:41 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:22:31 am
How on earth are we going to afford the fees for Ollie Watkins and Harrison Reed if we dont sell our squad players?!
where did this Harrison Reed thing start?

I never saw anyone mention him until the sarcastic mentions of him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37481 on: Today at 10:35:19 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:32:41 am
where did this Harrison Reed thing start?

I never saw anyone mention him until the sarcastic mentions of him

Weve been after him for years. RAWK has a very well placed source who knows him and his family personally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37482 on: Today at 10:36:17 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:32:41 am
where did this Harrison Reed thing start?

I never saw anyone mention him until the sarcastic mentions of him

Just got back from a couple of nights in the capital with the family of young Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed.

A lot of the city is still locked down but it meant the queue for the M&Ms store was almost non existent. It's really worth the trip if you're into M&Ms, they have basically every flavour imaginable and a lot of cool merchandise too. After that we popped to Hyde Park for a couple of cans in the sun (Becks Blue only).

Anyway it seems that Jurgen is set to finally conclude an £8m deal for the prospect this summer. He's really impressed this season on loan at Fulham and is ready for the jump to a big side. With the club unlikely to afford Thiago, Harrison is seen as a great alternative in the centre of the park with plenty of years ahead of him to develop.

Fulham still need him for their playoff run but a 4 year deal will be concluded shortly after.

More when I get it through.


Big Dog



General Football and Sport / Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BOTMAN - WHY SO SERIOUS?
January 25, 2021, 10:58:58 am
« on: January 25, 2021, 10:58:58 am »
Morning chaps, got some good news to soften the blow of last night's result

I had a Zoom roast with the family of young Fulham stalwart Harrison Reed yesterday. For those missing those special communal occasions this lockdown I thoroughly recommend it, helps keep the spirits up. Beef wellington and red wine were on the menu, absolutely delicious! BBC Good Food is always an excellent shout for recipes.

Anyway Kloop is honing in an £8m deal by the end of the window to bring an end to this long running transfer saga.

Reed has impressed hugely in his first full Premier League campaign at Fulham, providing energy and guile to a midfield rooted at the wrong end of the table.

Klopp sees him as the perfect foil at the base of the midfield three, allowing Thiago to push further forward. With Fabinho sizzling so much in the back line he doesn't want to disrupt his rhythm and sees this as a wise move before the deadline.

Don't be surprised to see him in the squad for Thursday's game with Spurs.


Big Dog
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37483 on: Today at 10:46:50 am
I read that Gatusso is set to leave Fiorentina after less than a month in charge. The reason? He's clashed with the ownership on transfers - he wants to bring in Jorge Mendes clients who, coincidentally, is his own agent.

Indirectly, this could affect Liverpool. Fiorentina (or perhaps, more accurately, Gatusso) was looking to sign Sergio Oliveira from Porto. In turn, Porto were planning on using some of the proceeds to afford Grujic. Could be that Porto are now out of the running if they can't sell Oliveira.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37484 on: Today at 10:54:53 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:46:50 am
I read that Gatusso is set to leave Fiorentina after less than a month in charge. The reason? He's clashed with the ownership on transfers - he wants to bring in Jorge Mendes clients who, coincidentally, is his own agent.

Indirectly, this could affect Liverpool. Fiorentina (or perhaps, more accurately, Gatusso) was looking to sign Sergio Oliveira from Porto. In turn, Porto were planning on using some of the proceeds to afford Grujic. Could be that Porto are now out of the running if they can't sell Oliveira.


If it's true we're after Fabio Viera, then the swap is the logical outcome.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37485 on: Today at 10:56:09 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:54:53 am

If it's true we're after Fabio Viera, then the swap is the logical outcome.

I honestly doubt that we are to be fair. That one's sounded like the usual lazy link to fill paper space
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37486 on: Today at 11:14:33 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:35:19 am
Weve been after him for years. RAWK has a very well placed source who knows him and his family personally.
:)

Hoping we get an update this summer, feel a move could be close given Fulhams relegation. Add Almiron to that signing and were building a very good Prem proven squad to challenge on all fronts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37487 on: Today at 11:17:41 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:35:19 am
Weve been after him for years. RAWK has a very well placed source who knows him and his family personally.

Any more deep cover from Big Dog and he'll not be seeing any sunlight being that far up the arse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37488 on: Today at 11:41:49 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37489 on: Today at 11:44:04 am
Do you even know what that's telling you?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37490 on: Today at 11:45:39 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:44:04 am
Do you even know what that's telling you?  ;D

It's quite self-explanatory, is it not?  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37491 on: Today at 11:46:52 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:44:04 am
Do you even know what that's telling you?  ;D

Clearly it tells us that NewHouse doesnt suffer from many bouts of intensive runs. That Bakus backside must be absolutely destroyed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37492 on: Today at 11:53:01 am
It is self explanatory but the fact that some lads are using that graph as a way to say Newhouse shouldn't the one replacing Gini speaks volumes. They're not the same type of players and we're not replacing like for like.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37493 on: Today at 11:56:29 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:41:49 am
https://twitter.com/DistanceCovered/status/1405183029421740032?s=20


Still not believing the Neuhaus rumours.

You can make any player the perfect fit though, as this guys fawning over the top effort proves:

https://twitter.com/HonzaRihaftbl/status/1403365587993124870?s=20

Neuhaus is a really nice player, but these OTT disection of players by Twitter coaches often puts them on a hiding to nothing!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37494 on: Today at 12:04:20 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:56:29 am
You can make any player the perfect fit though, as this guys fawning over the top effort proves:

https://twitter.com/HonzaRihaftbl/status/1403365587993124870?s=20

Neuhaus is a really nice player, but these OTT disection of players by Twitter coaches often puts them on a hiding to nothing!

Reminds me of that guy who made a chart where Sarr looked like the best player in the world, but actually he'd just fudged the max values to fit his stats (his original version didn't have the max values included like the one below).

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37495 on: Today at 12:04:52 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:41:49 am
https://twitter.com/DistanceCovered/status/1405183029421740032?s=20


Still not believing the Neuhaus rumours.

Oh I like the name Ridle Baku, surely he has to be good. Either as a footballer or film character.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37496 on: Today at 12:05:58 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 12:04:52 pm
Oh I like the name Ridle Baku, surely he has to be good. Either as a footballer or film character.

he is good, and (nick)named after Karl-Heinz Riedle, which makes it even better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37497 on: Today at 12:10:01 pm
Just out of interest, what would Grealish cost, he can fill a few roles and is superb dribbler with great vision. Just that if he would cost north of 60million I would want more goals which he doesn't have.
  • RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37498 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:05:58 pm
he is good, and (nick)named after Karl-Heinz Riedle, which makes it even better.

Any idea why he wasnt picked in the German squad? I know he was in their u21 team but seem pretty daft to leave him out considering theyre playing Kimmich at right back. I know Kimmich is world class in both position but hes pretty much played in the centre for Bayern for a couple of seasons now and look like the Germans could be doing with him in midfield.
