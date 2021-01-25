where did this Harrison Reed thing start?



I never saw anyone mention him until the sarcastic mentions of him



Just got back from a couple of nights in the capital with the family of young Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed.A lot of the city is still locked down but it meant the queue for the M&Ms store was almost non existent. It's really worth the trip if you're into M&Ms, they have basically every flavour imaginable and a lot of cool merchandise too. After that we popped to Hyde Park for a couple of cans in the sun (Becks Blue only).Anyway it seems that Jurgen is set to finally conclude an £8m deal for the prospect this summer. He's really impressed this season on loan at Fulham and is ready for the jump to a big side. With the club unlikely to afford Thiago, Harrison is seen as a great alternative in the centre of the park with plenty of years ahead of him to develop.Fulham still need him for their playoff run but a 4 year deal will be concluded shortly after.More when I get it through.Big DogGeneral Football and Sport / Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BOTMAN - WHY SO SERIOUS?« on: January 25, 2021, 10:58:58 am »Morning chaps, got some good news to soften the blow of last night's resultI had a Zoom roast with the family of young Fulham stalwart Harrison Reed yesterday. For those missing those special communal occasions this lockdown I thoroughly recommend it, helps keep the spirits up. Beef wellington and red wine were on the menu, absolutely delicious! BBC Good Food is always an excellent shout for recipes.Anyway Kloop is honing in an £8m deal by the end of the window to bring an end to this long running transfer saga.Reed has impressed hugely in his first full Premier League campaign at Fulham, providing energy and guile to a midfield rooted at the wrong end of the table.Klopp sees him as the perfect foil at the base of the midfield three, allowing Thiago to push further forward. With Fabinho sizzling so much in the back line he doesn't want to disrupt his rhythm and sees this as a wise move before the deadline.Don't be surprised to see him in the squad for Thursday's game with Spurs.Big Dog