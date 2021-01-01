« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Craig 🤔

Reply #37440
Today at 02:10:31 am
didi shamone

Reply #37441
Today at 02:41:08 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:51:23 am
Is Adama Traoré kind of the price (+ inflation) and potential/level that Mane was when we got him does anyone think?

Sadio was roughly a one in three goalscorer in the league both seasons before we bought him. Traore is closer to one in twelve in his last two seasons. He's at the peak of his career now.
Mane was a top class performer but most of us just didn't realize it.
WhereAngelsPlay

Reply #37442
Today at 03:19:13 am
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 12:51:23 am
Is Adama Traoré kind of the price (+ inflation) and potential/level that Mane was when we got him does anyone think?

Not even close.

I've always found how some people rate the Body builder hilarious.
Scouser-Tommy

Reply #37443
Today at 03:42:51 am
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Also:

Willian
Heinze
Kaladze
Promes
Alex Texeira

Top three have to be Simao, Willian and Alves don't they? For the journeys
Nabil Fekir is a clear winner by some distance and Alex Texeira is up there too.

Im just glad the Lee Bowyer saga was well before anyone else mentioned or it would have been unbearable after seeing him leave on a helicopter and not signing!
smurfinaus

Reply #37444
Today at 03:59:40 am
Any signings people can suggest who have good underlying numbers but who don't have obvious links with us (or high profile names) ??

Any more players people wouldn't might having a closer look at from recent round of euro matches? (any more good Brazilians we could be looking at for the future?)
Max_powers

Reply #37445
Today at 04:57:45 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:48:13 am
No idea about sprints per 90 as a metric - hardly ever seen it before - but several of these players youve picked out are sensational CMs defensively - dont think theres anything to suggest Neuhaus is
After a lot of speculation Im still not sure I get how hed upgrade us and why hed be a target - open to being persuaded just currently dont see it

I don't know much about Neuhaus to be fair but using cherry picked and often useless stats to dismiss him is kind of pointless. CM's don't sprint much (compared to wide players), they rely on their positioning and game intelligence if anything to win possession and make runs forward, these are less easy to capture in stats sometimes. (See the point about Neuhaus having more sprints and Hendo and Gini)

Also individual stats are often largely determined by how a team's tactical set-up is. That can make players look good or shit statistically. See someone like Patrick Bamford playing for Boro vs Bielsa's Leeds same player but I am sure his distance covered, touches taken per 90, xG, xA are all drastically different.

I don't think Neuhaus is an upgrade for us, but I doubt we are looking for an upgrade or we even can "upgrade" our midfield that easily. When fit Hendo, Thiago and Fabinho is a hell of a midfield, all arguably among the best in the world.

What we need is someone reliable like Gini and preferably someone younger. He fits that profile. He reminds me a bit of Hendo around the same age.
kcbworth

Reply #37446
Today at 04:57:56 am
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 03:59:40 am
Any signings people can suggest who have good underlying numbers but who don't have obvious links with us (or high profile names) ??

Any more players people wouldn't might having a closer look at from recent round of euro matches? (any more good Brazilians we could be looking at for the future?)

Remember when Manchester Utd stole an aging Van Persie who pretty much single handedly won them the league.

Channeling that strategy, maybe we could add Aubameyang to our strikeforce...

...

...

...

?
ScouserAtHeart

Reply #37447
Today at 05:09:23 am
Or put in a cheeky bid for Smith-Rowe
Goalposts for Jumpers

Reply #37448
Today at 05:37:19 am
Would rather get Saka and Martinelli.
Hoenheim

Reply #37449
Today at 05:49:51 am
Have we signed Mboopi yet?
