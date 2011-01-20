« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,162
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37400 on: Yesterday at 08:37:45 pm
So he's got LFC in his blood hen?  :D
Logged

Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37401 on: Yesterday at 08:50:25 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
Ive read some promising reports on Neuhaus, but to be honest that kind of thing worries me a little. Worth saying that just because he doesnt play a certain way for Gladbach doesnt mean he couldnt do it here, and he wouldnt be the first player to transform his game here. But while it seems his technical class isnt in doubt, we have thrived with more physical and dynamic midfielder, so Im curious what the plan is assuming the links are true.

Agree with this - even on the eye test he doesn't look particularly athletic or hard-running, so it would surely mean a pretty significant departure for the way we play. Just doesn't look like a genuine LFC midfield target to me.

Having said that, one or two of the Twitter supposed "ITKs" have nailed their flag to the mast and said we've agreed a fee with his club, so let's see I guess...
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,406
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37402 on: Yesterday at 09:25:53 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 08:50:25 pm
Agree with this - even on the eye test he doesn't look particularly athletic or hard-running, so it would surely mean a pretty significant departure for the way we play. Just doesn't look like a genuine LFC midfield target to me.

Having said that, one or two of the Twitter supposed "ITKs" have nailed their flag to the mast and said we've agreed a fee with his club, so let's see I guess...
Twitter "ITK" = Massive virgins.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,000
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37403 on: Yesterday at 09:37:20 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm
Interesting stats on Neuhaus, who definitely doesnt seem like a runner or at least doesnt seem to get ahead of play.

https://twitter.com/distancecovered/status/1405183029421740032?s=21

In other news, Baku is ridiculous and we should definitely sign him.

How much of this tactical though? Some of the lowest numbers on that chart all play for Gladbach (Neuhaus, Zakaria, Kramer)
Logged

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37404 on: Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm
Who cares about sprints per 90 and intense runs per 90 stats? I know Klopp likes physical players but these stats are a terrible way of measuring who is a Klopp midfielder (or a good midfielder in general). See according to the link below Neuhaus has more sprints per 90 than Gini, Thiago, Hendo and Fabinho. It's irrelevant, since there have been plenty of players who have done well in high pressing teams without being "mobile". I am looking at players like Javi Martinez, Busquest,Alonso, Gundogan, Sahin, Thiago, Xavi etc.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11715/12118509/leeds-united-ahead-of-man-utd-and-liverpool-to-top-premier-league-for-sprints

If we just want someone who sprints a lot then a certain Almiron stands out.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

FowlerLegend

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37405 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:02:19 pm
With Newhosue we're not going for like for like replacement for Gini.
Would definetly seem that way. His style is much closer to Kaka than Gini!!!
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37406 on: Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm
If we just want someone who sprints a lot then a certain Almiron stands out.

Things do seem to have gone quiet on that front.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37407 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
Things do seem to have gone quiet on that front.

There is a ITK on RAWK who still thinks it will happen this year. I can't remember his name but he is more reliable than Samie.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,162
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37408 on: Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm
A fuckin' coconut is more reliable than that fucker. 
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37409 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
There is ITK on RAWK who still thinks it will happen this year. I can't remember his name but he is more reliable than Samie.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm
A fuckin' coconut is more reliable than that fucker. 

Exactly.

He would be a solid back up to Salah and Mane though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37410 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm
Exactly.

He would be a solid back up to Salah and Mane though.

Can we rely on Samie to be a back up to Salah and Mane? What are his xG numbers?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,000
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37411 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
Can we rely on Samie to be a back up to Salah and Mane? What are his xG numbers?

How does his press resistance rank on the Diana scale?
Logged

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37412 on: Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
Can we rely on Samie to be a back up to Salah and Mane? What are his xG numbers?

Samie hasn't scored in years. But he is a good lad and would gel well with the squad.

Samie can also tap up his partner in crime Prof to be our data analyst and get Klopp to adopt the revolutionary 8-1-1 formation with Firmino as a CB.

Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37413 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
Samie hasn't scored in years. But he is a good lad and would gel well with the squad.

Samie can also tap up his partner in crime Prof to be our data analyst and get Klopp to adopt the revolutionary 8-1-1 formation with Firmino as a CB.

He's never going to live that down ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37414 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm
He's never going to live that down ;D

Prof is actually a mad genius. He built an FM-style simulator for test cricket just for a draft. Don't take any football formation advice from him though. I have genuine respect for the man. 

I also appreciate Samie for his peddling of transfer trash from Twitter and his ability to herd people for drafts. The man is a doer.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,785
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37415 on: Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm
I was talking about Samie :P

He's Duncan Ferguson to Prof's Ancelotti.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37416 on: Yesterday at 10:54:46 pm
Would like to see a stats comparison between Newcastle's Wijnaldum and our Wijnaldum!

If we have decided that Neuhaus is our man then it'll be for good reason.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,284
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37417 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Signed nobody, no actual links to anybody, sound.

I'm out.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37418 on: Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm
I thought of a cool game earlier when watching Rodriguez for Switzerland.. Naming all of the players that many, many members of this forum kicked off on us for not signing or being interested in.

My personal favourites in hindsight are Saed Kolasanic and Lucas Torreira.

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,000
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37419 on: Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm
I thought of a cool game earlier when watching Rodriguez for Switzerland.. Naming all of the players that many, many members of this forum kicked off on us for not signing or being interested in.

Nicolas Pepe has to be in the top three. Sylvain Marveaux is another that comes to mind. Mkhitaryan a top 10 all-timer simply for the epic nature of the journey.
Logged

Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37420 on: Yesterday at 11:15:32 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:32:50 pm
Samie hasn't scored in years. But he is a good lad and would gel well with the squad.

Samie can also tap up his partner in crime Prof to be our data analyst and get Klopp to adopt the revolutionary 8-1-1 formation with Firmino as a CB.



The 3-1-1-1-1-1-1-1 "Dirk Diggler" formation.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37421 on: Yesterday at 11:18:00 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Nicolas Pepe has to be in the top three. Sylvain Marveaux is another that comes to mind. Mkhitaryan a top 10 all-timer simply for the epic nature of the journey.

Simao
Konoplankya
Vidic
Silvestre
Alves
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,654
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37422 on: Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Also:

Willian
Heinze
Kaladze
Promes
Alex Texeira

Top three have to be Simao, Willian and Alves don't they? For the journeys
Logged

The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37423 on: Yesterday at 11:29:52 pm
This was before my time on RAWK but I'm sure I remember Rafa trying to sign Stelios Giannokopolous from Bolton around 2006 / 7 and every pool fan on the internet trying to convince themselves that he had hidden depths and would solve all our problems out wide. Someone tell me I didn't imagine this....
Logged

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,654
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37424 on: Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:29:52 pm
This was before my time on RAWK but I'm sure I remember Rafa trying to sign Stelios Giannokopolous from Bolton around 2006 / 7 and every pool fan on the internet trying to convince themselves that he had hidden depths and would solve all our problems out wide. Someone tell me I didn't imagine this....

Ooh good shout!

Nobby Solano too?
Logged

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,380
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37425 on: Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm
People keep saying we aren't going to get another Salah at that price, yet it's not that long ago we picked up coutiniho for relative peanuts and sold him a few years later for an eye watering sum. See also Suarez.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,413
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37426 on: Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:30:27 pm
Ooh good shout!

Nobby Solano too?

YES!!! I was all aboard the Solano train to be fair.
Logged

skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,377
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37427 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Also:

Willian
Heinze
Kaladze
Promes
Alex Texeira

Top three have to be Simao, Willian and Alves don't they? For the journeys

Oh yea!  Heinze was because Ferguson was blocking it right?

Simao and Alves were something else.

David Silva was another one but I think we all knew we were constrained by H&G by that point.

Dele Alli was a big one mostly because of the background of how it happened (he's a Red, his manager at MK Dons is a Red, and he's a big Stevie fan, but when we hosted him, we forgot to let Stevie know to come show him around, and we weren't willing to pay him/give him a first-team role).

Alexis Sanchez and missing out to a London club when we needed a replacement.

Konoplyanka and Salah in 2013/14 were another pair.  Salah, we apparently annoyed Basel too much after agreeing terms with Salah and Konoplyanka we left too late and the owner refused to sanction the sale (if I recall correctly, we didn't want to pay the release clause in full and were negotiating to pay it in installments before we left it too late, and the owner just refused on deadline day).

Probably for the best.  Konoplyanka fell off the radar, and Salah wasn't that impressive at Chelsea.  Whatever happened to him anyway?   ;D
Logged
King Kenny.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,000
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37428 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:27:13 pm
Top three have to be Simao, Willian and Alves don't they? For the journeys

At least they were all very good with Alves becoming world class.

Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 11:29:52 pm
This was before my time on RAWK but I'm sure I remember Rafa trying to sign Stelios Giannokopolous from Bolton around 2006 / 7 and every pool fan on the internet trying to convince themselves that he had hidden depths and would solve all our problems out wide. Someone tell me I didn't imagine this....

I remember this. He actually wasn't a bad little player for Bolton.

Tuncay, Denis Cheryshev, Jackson Martinez, Paddy McCourt and Scott Dann come to mind as a few other players we were heavily linked with
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,406
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37429 on: Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:08:50 pm
Nicolas Pepe has to be in the top three. Sylvain Marveaux is another that comes to mind. Mkhitaryan a top 10 all-timer simply for the epic nature of the journey.
Whatever happened to the Gumshoe Micky Ryan thread?, to be fair Micky was some player at Shakhtar and Dortmund.
Logged

kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37430 on: Today at 12:27:33 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:10:14 pm
Salah was an absolute freak signing, looking back it is shocking we could get him so cheap, the only real explanation being "he failed at Chelsea so how good is he really?" Turn out he is world class

The only comparable signing I can think of, and even this isn't as close, is Andre Silva who is racking up good numbers but seems to be cheap cause he failed at AC so that question remains. But even then he doesn't look as good as Salah when we bought him.

So was Mane in hindsight.

Although the king of absolute freak signings (based on what we paid) was Suarez. Was obviously world class from the first second he stepped on our pitch. How lucky have we been there... Suarez/Salah/Mane, amazing. Even Torres was good value
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,776
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37431 on: Today at 12:48:13 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm
Who cares about sprints per 90 and intense runs per 90 stats? I know Klopp likes physical players but these stats are a terrible way of measuring who is a Klopp midfielder (or a good midfielder in general). See according to the link below Neuhaus has more sprints per 90 than Gini, Thiago, Hendo and Fabinho. It's irrelevant, since there have been plenty of players who have done well in high pressing teams without being "mobile". I am looking at players like Javi Martinez, Busquest,Alonso, Gundogan, Sahin, Thiago, Xavi etc.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11715/12118509/leeds-united-ahead-of-man-utd-and-liverpool-to-top-premier-league-for-sprints

If we just want someone who sprints a lot then a certain Almiron stands out.

No idea about sprints per 90 as a metric - hardly ever seen it before - but several of these players youve picked out are sensational CMs defensively - dont think theres anything to suggest Neuhaus is
After a lot of speculation Im still not sure I get how hed upgrade us and why hed be a target - open to being persuaded just currently dont see it
Logged

kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37432 on: Today at 12:51:23 am
Is Adama Traoré kind of the price (+ inflation) and potential/level that Mane was when we got him does anyone think?
Logged

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37433 on: Today at 01:06:17 am
Gini replacement will be Harrison Reed. Moneyball signing; has Edwards written all over it.

We have some great signings from relegated clubs.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,406
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37434 on: Today at 01:16:18 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:06:17 am
Gini replacement will be Harrison Reed. Moneyball signing; has Edwards written all over it.

We have some great signings from relegated clubs.
I'll wait until Big Dog announces it mate, no offence, he's currently potholing with the Reeds in Dartmoor, so I'm sure once he hears anything we'll be the first to know.
Logged
