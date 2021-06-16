« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37320 on: Today at 03:20:38 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:18:55 pm
I think you can get away with the 5th forward being more of a project. The Wijnaldum replacement less so

Except it isn't necessarily just the 5th forward. It is the forward to take the reigns during AFCON and potentially the succession plan for after Mane and Salah

Bayern spent good money on the back ups to Robben and Ribery because one day they took over, and have been just as successful
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:29 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37321 on: Today at 03:21:00 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:10:29 pm
Historically yes but Id argue were not getting a player of Mane or Salahs level for 35m again so we either start paying Sancho style transfer fees (though probably much less wages) or we have to start going for players who havent quite had that breakout season where theyre getting 25-30+ goal contributions but we think they can make the jump and even then, youre probably talking 40-50m transfer fees.

Market seems to have caught up with us in that regard.

Stockholms already replied, but we literally signed Jota for £40 odd million who looks well capable of getting to that level.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,324
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37322 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:14:04 pm
Fucking hell we're going back to Carroll and Benteke times :D

Firmino, Mane, Salah, Keita, Ox, Jota, Alisson, VVD and Fabinho.

Considering the only 'failures' are purely due to injury I'm gonna say thats a fairly decent success rate.

But we were talking about risks inherent with transfers, injury is one of them. We cant turn a blind eye to something like that because it fits the narrative. And then we are talking about buying proven players, there is no way we can get someone like Mane or Salah these days for the prices we paid for them. With inflation remaining as it is even with reduced revenue like we have now, I think if you are going to spend the money you better be sure youre getting something special.

In terms of forwards, we arent skint. I think Firmino and Mane will have improved seasons next year, and replacing them in any case wont be easy. Its just that we have players on our books who have underwhelmed that need replacement. What are you going to spend the money on?
Logged

Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37323 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:21:00 pm
Stockholms already replied, but we literally signed Jota for £40 odd million who looks well capable of getting to that level.

Which is fine, but then you have people in this thread balking at 50m for Raphinha for example.

The market has shifted so those type of signings will now run 40-55m... Jota was the lower end of that, won't necessarily be the norm though in that bracket.
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37324 on: Today at 03:40:39 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:23:59 pm
But we were talking about risks inherent with transfers, injury is one of them. We cant turn a blind eye to something like that because it fits the narrative. And then we are talking about buying proven players, there is no way we can get someone like Mane or Salah these days for the prices we paid for them. With inflation remaining as it is even with reduced revenue like we have now, I think if you are going to spend the money you better be sure youre getting something special.

In terms of forwards, we arent skint. I think Firmino and Mane will have improved seasons next year, and replacing them in any case wont be easy. Its just that we have players on our books who have underwhelmed that need replacement. What are you going to spend the money on?

We weren't.

You said 'for every Jota, there's an Oxlade Chamberlain' which is quite patently untrue. We've got a cracking strike rate for transfers that aren't a bit of an obvious punt. You keep saying there's 'no way' you can get someone like Mane or Salah these days for the prices we paid for them. But we signed Jota for pretty much the same. I suspect the whole point of this is an 'I want Sancho why aren't we signing Sancho' sort of tantrum. Getting Salah for what we paid was a freak occurrence, but being able to get top quality players in that price bracket hasn't particularly changed.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37325 on: Today at 03:40:53 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:35:24 pm
Which is fine, but then you have people in this thread balking at 50m for Raphinha for example.

The market has shifted so those type of signings will now run 40-55m... Jota was the lower end of that, won't necessarily be the norm though in that bracket.

To be fair people balked at 30 million for Mane (myself included at the time - I wasn't aware how good our scouting was at the time and hurt after years of mediocrity in the market) and 40 odd of Jota.

I feel reserved on Raphinha simply because I don't know how he suits us given that he is more creative and less attacking than any of our forwards, but the price is right and he is a class player.

Same with Watkins I don't think he is the right type of player to make the jump, but the price is fair market value for that level of player.

The price is right for these Mane type signings (for lack of a better word) and they are definitely out there to get. And we are definitely showing our willingness to still shop in this market even if the price has gone up
« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:25 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,969
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37326 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:20:38 pm
Except it isn't necessarily just the 5th forward. It is the forward to take the reigns during AFCON and potentially the succession plan for after Mane and Salah

Bayern spent good money on the back ups to Robben and Ribery because one day they took over, and have been just as successful

Bayern signed Coman on a permanent deal after he was on loan for two seasons and took a punt on Gnabry having a ridiculously cheap release clause after one season at Bremen. He was considered a flop in the PL and they immediately loaned him out to Hoffenheim. They were both around 22 years old.

If we're going to sign a forward this summer then perhaps a Malen, Doku, Daka etc makes sense. Origi will probably be sold. Minamino might join him. Who knows what happens with Elliott. We basically need someone to provide cover who won't be expecting loads of minutes, but can come in so we don't exhaust the front three again
Logged

MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37327 on: Today at 03:47:38 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:40:53 pm
To be fair people balked at 30 million for Mane (myself included at the time - I wasn't aware how good our scouting was at the time and hurt after years of mediocrity in the market) and 40 odd of Jota.

I feel reserved on Raphinha simply because I don't know how he suits us given that he is more creative and less attacking than any of our forwards, but the price is right and he is a class player.

Same with Watkins I don't think he is the right type of player to make the jump, but the price is fair market value for that level of player.

The price is right for these Mane type signings (for lack of a better word) and they are definitely out there to get.
Watkins is the most similar striker to Firmino in the PL.

we won't get him anyway but he is a very good player.

I don't know why people get so bothered about transfer fees.
just hope we sign the best players we can

not bothered if we overpay for a player

Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37328 on: Today at 03:48:17 pm
Doku has a light sabre of a right foot
Logged

JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37329 on: Today at 03:48:52 pm
Logged

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37330 on: Today at 03:51:21 pm
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37331 on: Today at 03:52:18 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:35:24 pm
Which is fine, but then you have people in this thread balking at 50m for Raphinha for example.

The market has shifted so those type of signings will now run 40-55m... Jota was the lower end of that, won't necessarily be the norm though in that bracket.

That's not really how transfers work though. There isn't some 'blue book' of footballers which every club has access to. There's literally always going to be bargains to be had, whether its from a lesser league, getting someone just before they explode, someone fallen out of favour at a certain club, someone who has run their contract down.

That Caleta-Car for example is apparently available for £15 million. Auoar allegedly available for just over £20 million. Daka available for £20 million odd apparently. This Nicolas Gonzalez who Brighton are after is meant to be shit hot and he's going for £25 million.

We signed a 29 year old Thiago Alcantara for £20 million odd.

It genuinely baffles me that people think we have to spend £50 million to get anyone half decent.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37332 on: Today at 03:52:36 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:44:50 pm
Bayern signed Coman on a permanent deal after he was on loan for two seasons and took a punt on Gnabry having a ridiculously cheap release clause after one season at Bremen. He was considered a flop in the PL and they immediately loaned him out to Hoffenheim. They were both around 22 years old.

If we're going to sign a forward this summer then perhaps a Malen, Doku, Daka etc makes sense. Origi will probably be sold. Minamino might join him. Who knows what happens with Elliott. We basically need someone to provide cover who won't be expecting loads of minutes, but can come in so we don't exhaust the front three again

But they still bought players who had done it at the right level when they got them. We have done the same with the purchase of Jota.

If we get Malen or Daka or Doku and they are just not good enough, which is very much a possibility given the level we are buying them from, then we don't have someone to relieve the forward 3 or take over during AFCON, and we have to buy someone else in the future. If you are doing that, you may as well just use Elliott and not spend money.

Comparatively if you go and spend 40 or 50 million on a forward in the top 4 leagues, with some good experience, there is a much greater chance you have solved the issue, got more relief for the front 3, and possibly got players to succeed the front 3.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,138
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37333 on: Today at 03:53:02 pm
Isak look's goood.
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37334 on: Today at 03:54:11 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:47:38 pm
Watkins is the most similar striker to Firmino in the PL.

we won't get him anyway but he is a very good player.

I don't know why people get so bothered about transfer fees.
just hope we sign the best players we can

not bothered if we overpay for a player

It's just a personal thing, I don't see it. But I can totally understand how he would hold a fee of around 50 million. I don't think he is a smart buy at that rate personally, but I understand it and for that market it makes sense
Logged

JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,415
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37335 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 03:51:21 pm
I choose to believe this link.

Never heard of them but I Googled it and it's a local paper for Gipuzkoa, the Spanish province of which San Sebastian (home of Real Sociedad) is the capital, so I guess they might have good Sociedad sources.
Logged

Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,324
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37336 on: Today at 03:56:48 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:40:39 pm
We weren't.

You said 'for every Jota, there's an Oxlade Chamberlain' which is quite patently untrue. We've got a cracking strike rate for transfers that aren't a bit of an obvious punt. You keep saying there's 'no way' you can get someone like Mane or Salah these days for the prices we paid for them. But we signed Jota for pretty much the same. I suspect the whole point of this is an 'I want Sancho why aren't we signing Sancho' sort of tantrum. Getting Salah for what we paid was a freak occurrence, but being able to get top quality players in that price bracket hasn't particularly changed.

I think it depends if you think Jota is Salah level. Certainly hes been good, but I think the jury is still out on him yet. I agree Edwards has way more hits than misses, I think that is a given. We are lucky in that Klopp seems to have very clear ideas on what type of players he wants in his team. In terms of the PL, I think we are the best in that department, our transfer strategy certainly is much more successful than our competitors. 

But I dont agree that buying players playing in proven leagues is not necessarily a pathway to success, you may have a better chance, but it does come at a cost. So the issue I think is that there is a value for money proposition here, especially in these times, where the inflation exceeds what the realistic value is for players out there for clubs like ours, and identifying targets becomes harder and harder.

The bracket has moved in my opinion.
Logged

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,590
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37337 on: Today at 03:56:59 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:48:17 pm
Doku has a light sabre of a right foot

These are not the half spaces you are looking for...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37338 on: Today at 03:59:19 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:20:38 pm
Except it isn't necessarily just the 5th forward. It is the forward to take the reigns during AFCON and potentially the succession plan for after Mane and Salah

Bayern spent good money on the back ups to Robben and Ribery because one day they took over, and have been just as successful

In fairness the AFCON problem looks a lot for manageable after seeing the fixture list today.

The succession planning is the bigger deal for me. And I still firmly believe that if we move on all three of Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi that we would need to add two players capable of playing in the forward line (even if one is just an obvious squad player).
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37339 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:59:19 pm
In fairness the AFCON problem looks a lot for manageable after seeing the fixture list today.

The succession planning is the bigger deal for me. And I still firmly believe that if we move on all three of Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi that we would need to add two players capable of playing in the forward line (even if one is just an obvious squad player).

I would agree yes. Either that or one player at the level of Jota, and the other one be Elliott.
Logged

Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37340 on: Today at 04:04:01 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:55:29 pm
Never heard of them but I Googled it and it's a local paper for Gipuzkoa, the Spanish province of which San Sebastian (home of Real Sociedad) is the capital, so I guess they might have good Sociedad sources.

Yeah,without knowing the paper local links always seem more reliable to me.

Very promising striker,hope there's something in it.
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37341 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:56:48 pm
I think it depends if you think Jota is Salah level. Certainly hes been good, but I think the jury is still out on him yet. I agree Edwards has way more hits than misses, I think that is a given. We are lucky in that Klopp seems to have very clear ideas on what type of players he wants in his team. In terms of the PL, I think we are the best in that department, our transfer strategy certainly is much more successful than our competitors. 

But I dont agree that buying players playing in proven leagues is not necessarily a pathway to success, you may have a better chance, but it does come at a cost. So the issue I think is that there is a value for money proposition here, especially in these times, where the inflation exceeds what the realistic value is for players out there for clubs like ours, and identifying targets becomes harder and harder.

The bracket has moved in my opinion.

The jury is still out on Jota? :D

I'd like to sit on that jury, I'd get months off work
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,969
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37342 on: Today at 04:05:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:59:19 pm
And I still firmly believe that if we move on all three of Shaqiri, Minamino and Origi that we would need to add two players capable of playing in the forward line (even if one is just an obvious squad player).

This. We're in a tricky moment. Depends what we choose to prioritise this summer as Wijnaldum is gone, front three getting older, some of their back-ups likely to move on, possible question marks over midfield next summer (Milner probably exits)
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,380
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37343 on: Today at 04:06:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:53:02 pm
Isak look's goood.
If we sign him he will be henceforth known as Chris.
Logged

Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,324
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37344 on: Today at 04:12:13 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:04:16 pm
The jury is still out on Jota? :D

I'd like to sit on that jury, I'd get months off work


As in whether or not hes Salah level. I did say he was good.

I think the argument has left the orbit of what I originally responded to. I was responding to what the good Doctor wrote in terms of him agreeing with another poster that we need to buy from the top four leagues because it reduces the risk. I think buying from the top four leagues does not necessarily mean we will get what we need, yet its much harder to get value for money.

Its easy if we lay it out like this. Ive seen money quoted for Watkins in the 50 million range. Patson Daka looks like hes available for under 20 million. In our situation, who do you think is a better buy?

I think if were going to spend 50 million for Watkins, you might as well spend the 80 million on someone like Sancho, for example. Otherwise, why not take a punt on Daka?
Logged

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,245
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #37345 on: Today at 04:13:36 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:12:13 pm

As in whether or not hes Salah level. I did say he was good.

I think the argument has left the orbit of what I originally responded to. I was responding to what the good Doctor wrote in terms of him agreeing with another poster that we need to buy from the top four leagues because it reduces the risk. I think buying from the top four leagues does not necessarily mean we will get what we need, yet its much harder to get value for money.

Its easy if we lay it out like this. Ive seen money quoted for Watkins in the 50 million range. Patson Daka looks like hes available for under 20 million. In our situation, who do you think is a better buy?

I think if were going to spend 50 million for Watkins, you might as well spend the 80 million on someone like Sancho, for example. Otherwise, why not take a punt on Daka?

I think Daka at £50 million would be a better buy than Ollie fucking Watkins :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
