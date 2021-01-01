« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

I think you are right. Let's have some names then!?

Will throw one in for free: Leon Bailey.
Personally think Bailey is a step below the quality we need. He did, in fairness, look better last season and it's mad he's only 23 as it seems he's been round a long time (24 at season's start). I see someone like a Villa or an Everton spending big on him even though he's not quite first rate. Decent player, not Liverpool quality in my mind. This sounds counter-intuitive to the way I usually assess players, because 24 combined G+A across 38 games is brilliant, but I don't like his spread of stats and how he's so dependent on being in a counter-attacking set up that needs wide open spaces to sprint into. His passing and creation stats aren't great (good dribbling though) and his defensive numbers are non-existent. Looking at his xG and xA, he was running very hot on both this season.

He probably moves, does brilliant and makes me look stupid, but I think he struggles in a side that has to find solutions for deep-sitting defensive sides.

Malen, Vlahovic, Isak, Diaby, Sancho, Chiesa etc - however likely or unlikely, are names I'd be very happy to see come in.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Yeah loads of teams slept on Salah, maybe because of his time at Chelsea who knows.

Similar with Torres and Suarez, as they were clearly top players rather than just potential.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Yeah loads of teams slept on Salah, maybe because of his time at Chelsea who knows.

Interesting and I think that might be the case. His previous stint at Chelsea surely made some thought he'd 'fail' at a bigger club again. Similar to perhaps how some think Isak failed at Dortmund, Memphis at Utd, Coutinho at Inter, etc. Here sometimes you can find the best buying opportunities.
Similar with Torres and Suarez.

I would say Salah was the biggest fuck up by other teams because he had done it for a couple of seasons, in Italy, playing off the right. That's unlike Suarez who was in Holland at the time.

Point being anyway that I would argue a Salah level of signing would be someone like a Sancho and that some of the names being thrown about are nowhere near the level that Salah was when he was at Roma.
