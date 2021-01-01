I think you are right. Let's have some names then!?



Will throw one in for free: Leon Bailey.



Personally think Bailey is a step below the quality we need. He did, in fairness, look better last season and it's mad he's only 23 as it seems he's been round a long time (24 at season's start). I see someone like a Villa or an Everton spending big on him even though he's not quite first rate. Decent player, not Liverpool quality in my mind. This sounds counter-intuitive to the way I usually assess players, because 24 combined G+A across 38 games is brilliant, but I don't like his spread of stats and how he's so dependent on being in a counter-attacking set up that needs wide open spaces to sprint into. His passing and creation stats aren't great (good dribbling though) and his defensive numbers are non-existent. Looking at his xG and xA, he was running very hot on both this season.He probably moves, does brilliant and makes me look stupid, but I think he struggles in a side that has to find solutions for deep-sitting defensive sides.Malen, Vlahovic, Isak, Diaby, Sancho, Chiesa etc - however likely or unlikely, are names I'd be very happy to see come in.