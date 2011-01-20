Fair point about free transfers.
Donnarumma seems the obvious one given there is no transfer fee involved. Would have been a relatively cheap option incase Kelleher goes on loan.
No idea about GKs playing in Israel or Poland so cant comment on their ability. It does show there are more options than Adrian out there though.
Exactly, free transfer so literally no money changes hand (not sure who his agent is but I'm sure he wouldn't want much to make it happen).
Not sure why we dont utilise that market more to be honest. Donarumma as third choice GK, Ramos or Boateng as fifth choice CB (sixth if Phillips stays), Depay as back up to Mo and Calhanoglu to replace Shaq. Then with the £90 million we make from transfers....sign Sancho.
GKS - Alisson, Kelleher, Donarumma, Adrian
RBS - Trent, Neco
LBS - Robbo, Tsimikas
CBS - VVD, Ramos, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Davies, Williams, Koumetio
CMS - Fabinho, Hendo, Grujic, Ox, Keita, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Calhanoglu
ATTS - Salah, Mane, Sancho, Depay, Firmino, Jota, Harry Wilson
Tell me thats not a quadruple winning squad, and all for a zero net spend.