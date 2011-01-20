« previous next »
I know that analysing the signings of Graeme Souness may be a pointless exercise, but what was there about Saunders that made him seem a good signing at the time?

17 goals for a team that were relegated (Top Scorer in the First Division that year had 22). Beardsley and Speedie had both left. Plenty of other clubs wanted him. The eligibility rules affected players born outside of the UK
I know that analysing the signings of Graeme Souness may be a pointless exercise, but what was there about Saunders that made him seem a good signing at the time? It was the British record fee, and he wasn't even English under the UEFA rules at the time (which allowed only 2 non-England-eligible players in the XI).

IIRC it was a double signing of Mark Wright (2.2m) and Dean Saunders (2.8m) from the newly-relegated Derby County.

I think it was 3 overseas (non English) players you were allowed. We did sign him and Wright at the same time.

I think he was regarded as quite hot property, hed been around for a few years and must have done well at Derby. I think I saw his debut at home to Oldham on the opening day. Didnt do a lot although he did score a screamer in the Derby not long after. Weirdly did better for us in Europe. Maybe not that weird actually, think he scored 4 against an Austrian team and maybe that was his level!

He was a bit Baros-y from memory. Not a great touch, head down, not really sure what was happening around him but capable of the odd decent goal.
Are we genuinely linked with Isak?

no but we weren't linked much with konate, thiago and jota

didnt even expect the adrian extension to be honest. the club really keeps things under wraps nowadays.
He was a bit Baros-y from memory. Not a great touch, head down, not really sure what was happening around him but capable of the odd decent goal.

Yep. Head down, tongue usually hanging out.
I like Ollie Watkins at Villa, says Fowler. When you start delving into how Liverpool play and how they press, his stats are perfect. He scores goals and his work rate is spot on. He looks like a Klopp player to me.

Of course Villa wouldnt want to lose him and he wouldnt come cheap but hes done very well since arriving from Brentford. A lot of big clubs didnt take a chance on him but hes made that leap from the Championship to the Premier League and has proved he belongs there.


that said I dont think we should pay the money needed to take him off Villa,
Isak would have a higher ceiling as a player as well
Is there anything in the rumours that we are trying to get in there ahead of Man Utd to sign Sancho?
Is there anything in the rumours that we are trying to get in there ahead of Man Utd to sign Sancho?
£86m and possibly over £300k in wages per week. I highly doubt it!
Have there actually been any reputable journalists linking us with Isak?
Im not sure we are that keen on Neuhaus if it is true his release clause has expired.
Seems agent driven with leaks to the German press.

Could be agent driven, but doesn't feel particularly different to the Thiago stuff last summer - all the news was at the German side.

And don't think the release clause expiring is a huge problem. We would obviously have been aware of it, but perhaps we feel we can get him for less - or for the same amount but structured more favourably. Bear in mind that Gladbach missed out on Europe entirely this summer, so financially may be in a difficult situation. They also may prefer to sell him this summer abroad than to Bayern next summer - when I imagine he has another release clause at a lower level to this year.

But I do agree that it still feels like another midfield target could emerge, however would lean towards the Neuhaus stuff being legit.
Have there actually been any reputable journalists linking us with Isak?

Not sure what you mean here mate.  ???
Were not signing Dean Saunders
Not sure what you mean here mate.  ???
Joyce, Reddy et al.
Ah those journos only speak when we're about to confirm the signings.  You need to get into the gritty day to day shite mate.
Groß?
Have there actually been any reputable journalists linking us with Isak?

Think the only links so far this summer which you can call reliable have been Konate and Neuhaus. Everything else has clearly been largely speculative, agent-driven or from the Twitter 'ITKs'.
that said I dont think we should pay the money needed to take him off Villa,
Isak would have a higher ceiling as a player as well
He's always impressed me everytime I've watched him. Quick, good touch and a very good finisher. Would be very expensive though.
Groß?

Kreutz?

Hes retired now.
Groß?
We're more concerned with net in here.
I know a lot of people want transfer funds put towards front 3 depth and/or a Gini Wijnaldum replacement but Id probably have spent a fair whack on a 3rd choice GK. Feels like the area of the squad where we should be focusing funds and scouting resource.

If Alisson gets injured and Kelleher is loaned out well be relying on a keeper who gives the opposition a guaranteed goal every game. Also feels like we are rewarding failure by giving the 3rd choice GK a new short term contract on comparatively moderate wages.

I know a lot of people want transfer funds put towards front 3 depth and/or a Gini Wijnaldum replacement but Id probably have spent a fair whack on a 3rd choice GK. Feels like the area of the squad where we should be focusing funds and scouting resource.

If Alisson gets injured and Kelleher is loaned out well be relying on a keeper who gives the opposition a guaranteed goal every game. Also feels like we are rewarding failure by giving the 3rd choice GK a new short term contract on comparatively moderate wages.

I dont see why we even needed to spend transfer funds on an important position like third choice goalkeeper though. Just spend decent money on wages for a free transfer surely. I'd have gone for someone like Daniel Tenenbaum or Martin Chudy.
lots of sheep in this thread atm it seems.

Well Ive just heard whispers that were in for an ex-Dortmund player who currently plays for Real Sociedad.....

His name is Mikel Merino.
I dont see why we even needed to spend transfer funds on an important position like third choice goalkeeper though. Just spend decent money on wages for a free transfer surely. I'd have gone for someone like Daniel Tenenbaum or Martin Chudy.

Fair point about free transfers.

Donnarumma seems the obvious one given there is no transfer fee involved. Would have been a relatively cheap option incase Kelleher goes on loan.

No idea about GKs playing in Israel or Poland so cant comment on their ability. It does show there are more options than Adrian out there though.
Fair point about free transfers.

Donnarumma seems the obvious one given there is no transfer fee involved. Would have been a relatively cheap option incase Kelleher goes on loan.

No idea about GKs playing in Israel or Poland so cant comment on their ability. It does show there are more options than Adrian out there though.

You reckon Donnarumma would be cheap? :lmao
Fair point about free transfers.

Donnarumma seems the obvious one given there is no transfer fee involved. Would have been a relatively cheap option incase Kelleher goes on loan.

No idea about GKs playing in Israel or Poland so cant comment on their ability. It does show there are more options than Adrian out there though.

Exactly, free transfer so literally no money changes hand (not sure who his agent is but I'm sure he wouldn't want much to make it happen).

Not sure why we dont utilise that market more to be honest. Donarumma as third choice GK, Ramos or Boateng as fifth choice CB (sixth if Phillips stays), Depay as back up to Mo and Calhanoglu to replace Shaq. Then with the £90 million we make from transfers....sign Sancho.

GKS - Alisson, Kelleher, Donarumma, Adrian
RBS - Trent, Neco
LBS - Robbo, Tsimikas
CBS - VVD, Ramos, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Davies, Williams, Koumetio
CMS - Fabinho, Hendo, Grujic, Ox, Keita, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Calhanoglu
ATTS - Salah, Mane, Sancho, Depay, Firmino, Jota, Harry Wilson

Tell me thats not a quadruple winning squad, and all for a zero net spend.

Well Ive just heard whispers that were in for an ex-Dortmund player who currently plays for Real Sociedad.....

His name is Mikel Merino.

He's the Wijnaldum replacement. For Newcastle.
Well Ive just heard whispers that were in for an ex-Dortmund player who currently plays for Real Sociedad.....

His name is Mikel Merino.

Him, Florian Thauvin, Adam Armstrong, Chancel Mbemba and Kevin Mbabu all come from that 2016-2018 era Newcastle were young players didnt establish themselves but have gone on to be much better players elsewhere. Suspect all 5 would find a prominent place in the current Newcastle squad
You reckon Donnarumma would be cheap? :lmao

Zero net spend.

People will say wages blah blah blah but its all about net spend. Thats how you dictate how serious a club is and their level of ambition. Wages are just a peripheral issue and dont warrant much thought when discussing if the club punches its weight from a financial perspective
Exactly, free transfer so literally no money changes hand (not sure who his agent is but I'm sure he wouldn't want much to make it happen).

Not sure why we dont utilise that market more to be honest. Donarumma as third choice GK, Ramos or Boateng as fifth choice CB (sixth if Phillips stays), Depay as back up to Mo and Calhanoglu to replace Shaq. Then with the £90 million we make from transfers....sign Sancho.

GKS - Alisson, Kelleher, Donarumma, Adrian
RBS - Trent, Neco
LBS - Robbo, Tsimikas
CBS - VVD, Ramos, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Davies, Williams, Koumetio
CMS - Fabinho, Hendo, Grujic, Ox, Keita, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Calhanoglu
ATTS - Salah, Mane, Sancho, Depay, Firmino, Jota, Harry Wilson

Tell me thats not a quadruple winning squad, and all for a zero net spend.



Messi still hasn't signed a new contract at Barca either, should be a relatively cheap back up to our strikers to go along with that
Exactly, free transfer so literally no money changes hand (not sure who his agent is but I'm sure he wouldn't want much to make it happen).

Not sure why we dont utilise that market more to be honest. Donarumma as third choice GK, Ramos or Boateng as fifth choice CB (sixth if Phillips stays), Depay as back up to Mo and Calhanoglu to replace Shaq. Then with the £90 million we make from transfers....sign Sancho.

GKS - Alisson, Kelleher, Donarumma, Adrian
RBS - Trent, Neco
LBS - Robbo, Tsimikas
CBS - VVD, Ramos, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, Davies, Williams, Koumetio
CMS - Fabinho, Hendo, Grujic, Ox, Keita, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Calhanoglu
ATTS - Salah, Mane, Sancho, Depay, Firmino, Jota, Harry Wilson

Tell me thats not a quadruple winning squad, and all for a zero net spend.

I see you and Jookie are at it again. Stop being mean.
Messi still hasn't signed a new contract at Barca either, should be a relatively cheap back up to our strikers to go along with that

You're just being daft  ::)
Zero net spend.

People will say wages blah blah blah but its all about net spend. Thats how you dictate how serious a club is and their level of ambition. Wages are just a peripheral issue and dont warrant much thought when discussing if the club punches its weight from a financial perspective

He's been offered 200k a week to sign for PSG you idiot. You want us to spend 200k a week on a player who's going to play a few league cup and FA cup matches per year? That's even before we get into his signing on fee and Raiola's signing on fee as well :lmao absolute fucking fantasy land to think wages don't matter but net spend does.
You're just being daft  ::)

Apologies, you're right, but there's no net spend there!
Apologies, you're right, but there's no net spend there!

That is true actually.

He'd just want too many guarantees to start though, that's the only reason its a non-goer. With him and Harry Wilson guaranteed starters it'd mean benching five of Salah, Sancho, Mane, Jota, Depay and Firmino
no but we weren't linked much with konate, thiago and jota

didnt even expect the adrian extension to be honest. the club really keeps things under wraps nowadays.

Jota, I'll give you, but we were constantly linked with Konate and Thiago for a long time.
Donnarumma seems the obvious one given there is no transfer fee involved. Would have been a relatively cheap option
I see you and Jookie are at it again. Stop being mean.

Sorry.

I know Im pretty one dimensional in terms of how I make my point on here but its not fantasy what I post. Some of the things Ive included recently in this thread about Adrian, net spend, wages  etc are all things Liverpool fans have posted on here or on social media in the last week. Whilst being serious.

Even saw fans moaning about the Anfield Road extension and it taking funds away from transfers. But decided it was a step too far to include that.

Apologies again for being so one dimensional in my posting. Wasnt trying to be mean, just wanted to make a few points .
Is there anything in the rumours that we are trying to get in there ahead of Man Utd to sign Sancho?

Anfield Central are reporting it. Never heard of them, so I'd say it's complete bollocks

I'd be gobsmacked if there was any truth in it, but would probably explode with laughter if we nipped in there after they've spent a couple of years fannying about.
I'm disappointed to see that some posters aren't taking this thread entirely seriously.

Just want to remind contributors that some people rely on this thread for detailed analysis of possible potential targets and whispers from the many razor-sharp ITK's that congregate here.

Please be mindful.

Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:20:46 pm


This isnt a photo of yourself is it Agent99?
Anfield Central are reporting it. Never heard of them, so I'd say it's complete bollocks

I'd be gobsmacked if there was any truth in it, but would probably explode with laughter if we nipped in there after they've spent a couple of years fannying about.

If it's Michael Mongie reporting it then i would say it's as good as done to be honest

He's on the same sort of level itk status wise as Indykaila/Samie
