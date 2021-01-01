« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1589293 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37160 on: Today at 01:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:00:06 pm
I know that analysing the signings of Graeme Souness may be a pointless exercise, but what was there about Saunders that made him seem a good signing at the time?

17 goals for a team that were relegated (Top Scorer in the First Division that year had 22). Beardsley and Speedie had both left. Plenty of other clubs wanted him. The eligibility rules affected players born outside of the UK
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37161 on: Today at 01:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:00:06 pm
I know that analysing the signings of Graeme Souness may be a pointless exercise, but what was there about Saunders that made him seem a good signing at the time? It was the British record fee, and he wasn't even English under the UEFA rules at the time (which allowed only 2 non-England-eligible players in the XI).

IIRC it was a double signing of Mark Wright (2.2m) and Dean Saunders (2.8m) from the newly-relegated Derby County.

I think it was 3 overseas (non English) players you were allowed. We did sign him and Wright at the same time.

I think he was regarded as quite hot property, hed been around for a few years and must have done well at Derby. I think I saw his debut at home to Oldham on the opening day. Didnt do a lot although he did score a screamer in the Derby not long after. Weirdly did better for us in Europe. Maybe not that weird actually, think he scored 4 against an Austrian team and maybe that was his level!

He was a bit Baros-y from memory. Not a great touch, head down, not really sure what was happening around him but capable of the odd decent goal.
Online xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37162 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:40:58 pm
Are we genuinely linked with Isak?

no but we weren't linked much with konate, thiago and jota

didnt even expect the adrian extension to be honest. the club really keeps things under wraps nowadays.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37163 on: Today at 01:12:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:07:06 pm
He was a bit Baros-y from memory. Not a great touch, head down, not really sure what was happening around him but capable of the odd decent goal.

Yep. Head down, tongue usually hanging out.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37164 on: Today at 01:13:09 pm »
Quote
I like Ollie Watkins at Villa, says Fowler. When you start delving into how Liverpool play and how they press, his stats are perfect. He scores goals and his work rate is spot on. He looks like a Klopp player to me.

Of course Villa wouldnt want to lose him and he wouldnt come cheap but hes done very well since arriving from Brentford. A lot of big clubs didnt take a chance on him but hes made that leap from the Championship to the Premier League and has proved he belongs there.


that said I dont think we should pay the money needed to take him off Villa,
Isak would have a higher ceiling as a player as well
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37165 on: Today at 01:32:49 pm »
Is there anything in the rumours that we are trying to get in there ahead of Man Utd to sign Sancho?
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37166 on: Today at 01:40:25 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:32:49 pm
Is there anything in the rumours that we are trying to get in there ahead of Man Utd to sign Sancho?
£86m and possibly over £300k in wages per week. I highly doubt it!
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37167 on: Today at 01:45:19 pm »
Have there actually been any reputable journalists linking us with Isak?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37168 on: Today at 01:45:41 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Im not sure we are that keen on Neuhaus if it is true his release clause has expired.
Seems agent driven with leaks to the German press.

Could be agent driven, but doesn't feel particularly different to the Thiago stuff last summer - all the news was at the German side.

And don't think the release clause expiring is a huge problem. We would obviously have been aware of it, but perhaps we feel we can get him for less - or for the same amount but structured more favourably. Bear in mind that Gladbach missed out on Europe entirely this summer, so financially may be in a difficult situation. They also may prefer to sell him this summer abroad than to Bayern next summer - when I imagine he has another release clause at a lower level to this year.

But I do agree that it still feels like another midfield target could emerge, however would lean towards the Neuhaus stuff being legit.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37169 on: Today at 01:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:45:19 pm
Have there actually been any reputable journalists linking us with Isak?

Not sure what you mean here mate.  ???
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37170 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
Were not signing Dean Saunders
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37171 on: Today at 01:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:33 pm
Not sure what you mean here mate.  ???
Joyce, Reddy et al.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37172 on: Today at 01:51:50 pm »
Ah those journos only speak when we're about to confirm the signings.  You need to get into the gritty day to day shite mate.
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37173 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Groß?
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37174 on: Today at 01:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:45:19 pm
Have there actually been any reputable journalists linking us with Isak?

Think the only links so far this summer which you can call reliable have been Konate and Neuhaus. Everything else has clearly been largely speculative, agent-driven or from the Twitter 'ITKs'.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37175 on: Today at 01:57:37 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:13:09 pm

that said I dont think we should pay the money needed to take him off Villa,
Isak would have a higher ceiling as a player as well
He's always impressed me everytime I've watched him. Quick, good touch and a very good finisher. Would be very expensive though.
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37176 on: Today at 01:57:39 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:54:40 pm
Groß?

Kreutz?

Hes retired now.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37177 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:54:40 pm
Groß?
We're more concerned with net in here.
