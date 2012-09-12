There was discussion about Isak some pages back. Sociedad are reportedly negotiating to pay around 10m to remove BVB's 35m buy-back clause from his contract.
BVB don't want him back and he doesn't want to go back, according to all reports. Cracking player though, tall, quick and good technically.
Tielemans was asked about being linked to us in the Belgian press conference after the Russia match, he just brushed it off with the old 'I'm focusing on the Euros,' as he should. He was asked again and ignored it, it seems like the Belgian press are very much trying to make that their big transfer story this summer. I don't think there's anything in it personally.