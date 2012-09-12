« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1588391 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37120 on: Yesterday at 09:25:27 pm »
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 13,405
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37121 on: Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:25:17 pm
Isak is class. Sign him up.

The way he affected the 0-0 was amazing :)
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37122 on: Yesterday at 10:07:51 pm »
Plays a wicked game,Isak.

Any ideas how much he'd go for or can we only dream of him?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37123 on: Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm »
He play's for Real Sociedad so he's gettable.
Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37124 on: Yesterday at 10:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:07:51 pm
Plays a wicked game,Isak.

Any ideas how much he'd go for or can we only dream of him?
He has a 70m Euro's release clause.
I think they would take a bit less.

We should be after him.

He put in a great defensive work today as well. He has shown his quality all season at Sociedad
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 55,783
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37125 on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:16:28 pm
He play's for Real Sociedad so he's gettable.

Isak-ly how much will he cost?
Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37126 on: Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm »
Don't think we've been linked have we? Sadly. Based on what I've seen he looks a much more rounded player than Vlahovic who we have I think been linked with (albeit nothing particularly concrete). Seem similar kind of players - same age, similar goal records this year, both tall #9s.

All the noises suggest we're in for an attacker but no clue if it will be a wide player or a striker. On paper you'd think we'd need a striker more with Origi probably going but then I suppose both Jota and Salah can play there if necessary and we've not really played with a conventional striker in a very long time. Isak looks interesting in that he looks pretty quick and is a good dribbler so you'd fancy he'd do quite well in a fluid front 3 popping up all over the attack but he also looks like he could play a more conventional striking role.

17 La Liga goals (no penalties) at 21 though - won't be cheap, at all. Although according to the ever reliable Wikipedia he's on about £20k a week at Sociedad so he's a far more likely Liverpool transfer than the likes of Sancho/Haaland/Mbappe.
Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,695
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37127 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 08:07:06 pm
Guaranteed to turn out nice again
;D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,195
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37128 on: Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm »
Are you lot joking re Isak? Didn't he only have possession about 3 times in the whole game? Kneejerkers x
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,146
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37129 on: Yesterday at 11:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm
Don't think we've been linked have we? Sadly. Based on what I've seen he looks a much more rounded player than Vlahovic who we have I think been linked with (albeit nothing particularly concrete). Seem similar kind of players - same age, similar goal records this year, both tall #9s.

All the noises suggest we're in for an attacker but no clue if it will be a wide player or a striker. On paper you'd think we'd need a striker more with Origi probably going but then I suppose both Jota and Salah can play there if necessary and we've not really played with a conventional striker in a very long time. Isak looks interesting in that he looks pretty quick and is a good dribbler so you'd fancy he'd do quite well in a fluid front 3 popping up all over the attack but he also looks like he could play a more conventional striking role.

17 La Liga goals (no penalties) at 21 though - won't be cheap, at all. Although according to the ever reliable Wikipedia he's on about £20k a week at Sociedad so he's a far more likely Liverpool transfer than the likes of Sancho/Haaland/Mbappe.

The price isnt the most important thing, from what I can tell we seem to be looking for a wide forward more than a centre forward

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37130 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:07:51 pm
Plays a wicked game,Isak.

Any ideas how much he'd go for or can we only dream of him?

Ver good, Chris Isaak. Top work!
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 250,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37131 on: Today at 06:36:40 am »
Alright. Im politely asking you to move the Adrian chat to the main board please.  :wave
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37132 on: Today at 06:41:49 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:54:40 pm
Don't think we've been linked have we? Sadly. Based on what I've seen he looks a much more rounded player than Vlahovic who we have I think been linked with (albeit nothing particularly concrete). Seem similar kind of players - same age, similar goal records this year, both tall #9s.

All the noises suggest we're in for an attacker but no clue if it will be a wide player or a striker. On paper you'd think we'd need a striker more with Origi probably going but then I suppose both Jota and Salah can play there if necessary and we've not really played with a conventional striker in a very long time. Isak looks interesting in that he looks pretty quick and is a good dribbler so you'd fancy he'd do quite well in a fluid front 3 popping up all over the attack but he also looks like he could play a more conventional striking role.

17 La Liga goals (no penalties) at 21 though - won't be cheap, at all. Although according to the ever reliable Wikipedia he's on about £20k a week at Sociedad so he's a far more likely Liverpool transfer than the likes of Sancho/Haaland/Mbappe.

£20k per week? Thats a third of Nat Phillips wage, bargain.
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37133 on: Today at 07:17:56 am »
Quote from: ... on Yesterday at 11:03:16 pm
Are you lot joking re Isak? Didn't he only have possession about 3 times in the whole game? Kneejerkers x

Thought I heard coms say he is la liga young player of the year scoring 17 goals.


Edit, yep and looks like Dortmund have a buy back of 30 million:


Young Player of the Season: Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)
The Swedish striker enjoyed the most prolific season yet of his young career, netting 17 times, a total bettered by only five other players. Spearheading an exciting Real Sociedad side, Isaks goals helped the Basque side to fifth place. With rumours swirling around the potential departure of Dortmunds Erling Haaland, Sociedad will wait anxiously to see if the German side trigger the 30m buy-back clause in the Swedes contract.

https://www.football365.com/news/atletico-madrid-lionel-messi-dominate-la-liga-awards


« Last Edit: Today at 07:22:04 am by red1977 »
Online Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37134 on: Today at 08:58:21 am »
Isak is pretty much the only Swedish player i watch regularly, he has bags of potential and there's a reason Dortmund payed over 8m euros for him as an 17 year old. Didn't really kick on/get the chance in Dortmund but had a great loan move to Willem II when he was 19 where he bagged 13 goals and 7 assists in just 16 games he's followed that up with more of the same at Real Sociedad. Unfortunately only Arsenal are rumoured to be in for him in the PL.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37135 on: Today at 09:37:15 am »
There was discussion about Isak some pages back. Sociedad are reportedly negotiating to pay around 10m to remove BVB's 35m buy-back clause from his contract.

BVB don't want him back and he doesn't want to go back, according to all reports. Cracking player though, tall, quick and good technically.

Tielemans was asked about being linked to us in the Belgian press conference after the Russia match, he just brushed it off with the old 'I'm focusing on the Euros,' as he should. He was asked again and ignored it, it seems like the Belgian press are very much trying to make that their big transfer story this summer. I don't think there's anything in it personally.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37136 on: Today at 09:44:16 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:37:15 am
There was discussion about Isak some pages back. Sociedad are reportedly negotiating to pay around 10m to remove BVB's 35m buy-back clause from his contract.

BVB don't want him back and he doesn't want to go back, according to all reports. Cracking player though, tall, quick and good technically.

Tielemans was asked about being linked to us in the Belgian press conference after the Russia match, he just brushed it off with the old 'I'm focusing on the Euros,' as he should. He was asked again and ignored it, it seems like the Belgian press are very much trying to make that their big transfer story this summer. I don't think there's anything in it personally.

So they will want a decent amount over 45m euros then. Guess we can forget about that one.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37137 on: Today at 09:58:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:37:15 am
There was discussion about Isak some pages back. Sociedad are reportedly negotiating to pay around 10m to remove BVB's 35m buy-back clause from his contract.

BVB don't want him back and he doesn't want to go back, according to all reports. Cracking player though, tall, quick and good technically.

Tielemans was asked about being linked to us in the Belgian press conference after the Russia match, he just brushed it off with the old 'I'm focusing on the Euros,' as he should. He was asked again and ignored it, it seems like the Belgian press are very much trying to make that their big transfer story this summer. I don't think there's anything in it personally.

I think Tielemans and his camp are definitely trying to see if they can get a move to a top club, while knowing that if it doesn't work he'll still get a huge payday at Leicester to stay for another season or two (potentially with a clause in there).

My feeling is he's someone we'd pay £40m for, but Leicester will demand in excess of £60m IMO - and fair enough, considering his importance to them.
Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37138 on: Today at 10:20:30 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:44:16 am
So they will want a decent amount over 45m euros then. Guess we can forget about that one.
Given the mooted fees being banded about this summer - eg Vlahovic at 60m, I think you'd probably see Sociedad wanting around 50m - 60m for Isak. So around £45m - £53m or so? Worth noting that Sociedad paid around £5.5m to Dortmund to sign Isak (with the buyback clause inserted - a small loss for Dortmund on what they paid for him) so if they paid 10m to remove the buyback, the fees being talked about would be a massive profit for Sociedad. Alternatively Dortmund may exercise the clause and make a healthy profit themselves, though that doesn't look likely at present.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:58:41 am
I think Tielemans and his camp are definitely trying to see if they can get a move to a top club, while knowing that if it doesn't work he'll still get a huge payday at Leicester to stay for another season or two (potentially with a clause in there).

My feeling is he's someone we'd pay £40m for, but Leicester will demand in excess of £60m IMO - and fair enough, considering his importance to them.
Agreed, of course they will be. He's not going to come out and say anything during the Euros though. He does belong in a top team, I'm just not sure we're that team given what Leicester would want, and how much value that size of fee would add to our squad if spent well elsewhere on the pitch. Leicester will definitely want a big fee, as you say, the recent sales of Maguire and Mahrez give a bit of a guide, as well as them saying last summer that if Utd wanted Maddison, he'd be £70m.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37139 on: Today at 10:21:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:44:16 am
So they will want a decent amount over 45m euros then. Guess we can forget about that one.

thats actually for a decent amount for a young promising striker isnt it.. If klopp or edwards see something that might be good for us surely they could work out some creative financial deal.

none of our front 3 is getting any younger and he wont cost as much as mbappe,sancho,haaland.

only worry is that no big clubs are actually after him. might be something that they see that we dont.
Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37140 on: Today at 10:32:52 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 10:21:18 am
thats actually for a decent amount for a young promising striker isnt it.. If klopp or edwards see something that might be good for us surely they could work out some creative financial deal.

none of our front 3 is getting any younger and he wont cost as much as mbappe,sancho,haaland.

only worry is that no big clubs are actually after him. might be something that they see that we dont.

Harsh but fair on Arsenal and Barcelona.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,963
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37141 on: Today at 10:44:06 am »
Stylistically does Isak fit in our system? Could he actually play wide left on occasions and cut in on his right foot? Or is he a pure number 9?

I quite like Isak and some of his play reminds me of Thierry Henry. From the bits of Sociedad I've seen he looks a rangey player, with pace, good dribbler, can run the channels but is also quite adept at holding up the play with his back to goal.

I really like Isak and would be happy if we bought him. However, i'm not 100% convinced how he fits in our current system. Personally I also think we'll look for someone who can play wide more often than not. I think we might view Jota and Firmino as the central striker options with Salah and Mane as other potential options. As such feels like we may want a player more comfortable playing wide than centrally.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37142 on: Today at 10:53:41 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:44:06 am
Stylistically does Isak fit in our system? Could he actually play wide left on occasions and cut in on his right foot? Or is he a pure number 9?

I quite like Isak and some of his play reminds me of Thierry Henry. From the bits of Sociedad I've seen he looks a rangey player, with pace, good dribbler, can run the channels but is also quite adept at holding up the play with his back to goal.

I really like Isak and would be happy if we bought him. However, i'm not 100% convinced how he fits in our current system. Personally I also think we'll look for someone who can play wide more often than not. I think we might view Jota and Firmino as the central striker options with Salah and Mane as other potential options. As such feels like we may want a player more comfortable playing wide than centrally.

From the little I've seen of him he could both be used as a 9 or cutting in, basically a much much better version of what we've asked Origi to do in the last couple of years. A big, strong, fast lad who can play in the channels, run at his defender and finish.
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37143 on: Today at 11:13:25 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 10:21:18 am
thats actually for a decent amount for a young promising striker isnt it.. If klopp or edwards see something that might be good for us surely they could work out some creative financial deal.

none of our front 3 is getting any younger and he wont cost as much as mbappe,sancho,haaland.

only worry is that no big clubs are actually after him. might be something that they see that we dont.

We don't tend to spend big on such a young player do we? Maybe still burnt from Markovic. Suppose Konate is only 22 and spent £35m on him.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:00 am by clinical »
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,205
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37144 on: Today at 11:17:12 am »
Konates about 8 months older than Isak, and we spent 42 million on him :)
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37145 on: Today at 11:29:34 am »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 10:53:41 am
From the little I've seen of him he could both be used as a 9 or cutting in, basically a much much better version of what we've asked Origi to do in the last couple of years. A big, strong, fast lad who can play in the channels, run at his defender and finish.

Looked really talented last night,Sweden's tactics didn't really allow him to showcase his skills that often but seems to have real unpredictability in his play,excellent ball control added with willingness to challenge and dribble past defenders,should have the skillset to do well against low block teams.

First time i've ever seen him play other than short clips,a really promising young forward who surely won't stay long at Sociedad with all due respect to them.
Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,405
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37146 on: Today at 11:49:20 am »
Great feet. In spite of their obvious physical differences he has something of the salah about him where they both slow the ball down in the area and consistently wrong foot defenders and keep them off balance. A coolness under high pressure which is impressive at his age.
Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37147 on: Today at 12:23:25 pm »
We paid 50m for Naby Keita.

I think we could definitly play 50m for Isak especially in installments.
If they want the buyout that would rule him out

Sociedad often only sell when the buyout clause is activated. I think that is why alot of clubs are not in for Isak. No one will pay 70m euros up front for him
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,205
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37148 on: Today at 12:29:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:23:25 pm
We paid 50m for Naby Keita.

I think we could definitly play 50m for Isak especially in installments.
If they want the buyout that would rule him out

Sociedad often only sell when the buyout clause is activated. I think that is why alot of clubs are not in for Isak. No one will pay 70m euros up front for him

I might be pissing into the wind with this....but how is what we spent on a 23 year old midfielder from the Bundesliga three years ago in any way relevant to what we might spend on a 21 year old attacker from La Liga now? :D
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,783
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37149 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:29:58 pm
I might be pissing into the wind with this....but how is what we spent on a 23 year old midfielder from the Bundesliga three years ago in any way relevant to what we might spend on a 21 year old attacker from La Liga now? :D

Things.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37150 on: Today at 12:33:45 pm »
Think Isaks time at Dortmund is keeping his price and reputation down. If he didnt go there and put doubt in peoples head hed be way more valued I think. Not like he failed at Dortmund though, he got no chances. Id be all over him if he goes for less than 50m. He just does the goals.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,783
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #37151 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm »
I remember we once spent £3m on Dean Saunders, so no reason we wont spend £70m on Isak.
