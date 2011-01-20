« previous next »
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36920 on: Today at 12:39:38 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:42 am
Just to confirm, LFC, in the main, are not a team which searches out Galactico players just for the sake of it and then overpay. A lot of these players are bought not just as players but for marketing purposes, just look at Pogba stuck on the side of Pepsi bottles, he's an average player, like Rodriguez, who is marketable. There are several players who fit this (Ronaldo, Neymar, James, Pogba etc) and you can probably add Salah and Van Dijk to that as well.

LFC have proved they can but £30-£45m players and make them £70-£100m players, that's what we do, we are not petrochemical oligarchs.

The basic message is that if Klopp gets the right materials, which are usually quite expensive, he adds value. I'm sure that will happen again this summer.

Yep and 30-40M is not expensive, Weve seen championship players like Watkins sold for £28M and Buendia for £35M

We shouldnt feel like this range is expensive, its the norm for a good quality player

xbugawugax

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36921 on: Today at 05:14:48 am
thats the market rate for a quality player nowdays.

we got keita for 40+ Million and jota as and even our new defender as well. It might just show what range our future signings might just be at.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36922 on: Today at 07:15:58 am
Feeling a little detached about the Newhaus thing. Feel like hes a bit passive.
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36923 on: Today at 07:40:55 am
Gotta be a threshold gag in there somewhere. Gazumping. The perfect transfer target.
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36924 on: Today at 08:34:15 am
Watching youtube compilations of Neuhaus isn't really adequate scouting. We need more gauging material.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36925 on: Today at 08:49:19 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:58 am
Feeling a little detached about the Newhaus thing. Feel like hes a bit passive.

He's just economical, Roy. Knows when to conserve his energy. Clever if you ask me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36926 on: Today at 10:13:16 am
Been off the grid for the last week - how solid is this Neuhaus link?

Dim Glas isnt convinced by him so Im inclined to not want him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36927 on: Today at 10:37:19 am
He looks an efficient player with plenty of power, and also has that creative spark that we need. Could have a bright future with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36928 on: Today at 10:40:12 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:49:19 am
He's just economical, Roy. Knows when to conserve his energy. Clever if you ask me.

How high are his ceilings?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36929 on: Today at 10:54:02 am
Anyone made a semi joke yet?  ??? :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36930 on: Today at 10:55:49 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:13:16 am
Been off the grid for the last week - how solid is this Neuhaus link?

Dim Glas isnt convinced by him so Im inclined to not want him.

Is Dim Glas deciding our transfer policy now? Rather him than some others I'd say.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36931 on: Today at 10:58:35 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:13:16 am
Been off the grid for the last week - how solid is this Neuhaus link?

Dim Glas isnt convinced by him so Im inclined to not want him.
I don't think we should be considering him unless Gladbach bungalow price on him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36932 on: Today at 11:01:41 am
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 10:58:35 am
I don't think we should be considering him unless Gladbach bungalow price on him.

That's a good one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36933 on: Today at 11:10:26 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:15:58 am
Feeling a little detached about the Newhaus thing. Feel like hes a bit passive.
Hope we win terrace to sign him otherwise itll all feel a bit flat. Bung a low bid in and if he does well after a couple of seasons hell be knocking on Klopps door for an  extension.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36934 on: Today at 11:14:27 am
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 10:58:35 am
I don't think we should be considering him unless Gladbach bungalow price on him.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:01:41 am
That's a good one.
Not bad, but it does have one floor...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36935 on: Today at 11:32:26 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:14:27 am
Not bad, but it does have one floor...
It's our floors that keep us grounded.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36936 on: Today at 11:33:19 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:55:49 am
Is Dim Glas deciding our transfer policy now? Rather him than some others I'd say.  ;D

Yup, rather Dim Glas over some of the dimwits on here wanting to sell our front three for comparative peanuts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36937 on: Today at 11:35:31 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm
Reading AND maths, Fordy man I expect better from you.

It annoys me so much when people come on here playing the smart arse in complex areas like basic maths and English

Just ignore him Fordy, you keep fighting the good fight
