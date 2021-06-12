« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Andy82lfc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36840 on: Today at 08:51:45 am
Neuhaus has the foundations to really progress and is available representing OUTSTANDING potential. Rarely does such a breathtaking and bespoke purchase come to the market. Early inspection is HIGHLY RECOMMENDED as this offer wont be around for long.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36841 on: Today at 10:09:19 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:13:04 am
Yeah that's just an amazing cover all possible bases sentence, which screams I was told to write an article but don't know what's really happening
Last week Liverpool dont want a midfielder.
Now they are talking to Neuhaus's reps but still dont know whether they want a midfielder :lmao

 the club is making the UK journalists look like fools ever since the Van Dijk leaks.
They should just admit they dont know what is happening

BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36842 on: Today at 10:13:57 am
I deliberately avoided reading much about him but watched a compilation last night and was impressed with his passing. You could easily picture him sweeping those balls out to Trent or sinking those ones over the top for Salah.

Could all be bollocks so Im not getting overly invested but he seems decent (usual caveat that a 2 minute compilation of his best buys is hardly going to show his weaknesses too).
Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36843 on: Today at 10:34:31 am
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2021/06/12/liverpool-star-withdraws-from-nations-squad-ahead-of-world-cup-qualifier-to-sort-out-club-affairs/

Bit of a shame if he is leaving but Klopp has had time to work with him and maybe just doesn't see him working out for us.
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36844 on: Today at 10:41:47 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:34:31 am
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2021/06/12/liverpool-star-withdraws-from-nations-squad-ahead-of-world-cup-qualifier-to-sort-out-club-affairs/

Bit of a shame if he is leaving but Klopp has had time to work with him and maybe just doesn't see him working out for us.

He just doesn't fit us or doesn't look like he does. His best position seems to be a no.10. He's not quick enough to play wide and not robust enough to play in midfield. He's a fantastic player but for how we currently play, I think his game time will be limited and I can see why he'd want to move on.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36845 on: Today at 10:45:43 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 02:57:19 am
His stats are interesting. Doesnt have a lot of touches in the final third, but has very good passing and dribbling numbers, and his shot and goal creation action numbers suggest he makes the most of his touches in the final third. Kid loves a through ball!

Agree his stats are interesting - im not sure he looks like a Klopp midfielder from them - he doesnt press - or hasnt been - or shows up much defensively at all, his ball retention through passing isnt great either (looks like hes playing a lot of the passes our CMs dont normally play).  Not a guarantee we dont like him of course and I dont watch gladbach he just doesnt jump off the page as a CM for us from them

Are we allowed to ask if hes better than Curtis Jones?
AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36846 on: Today at 10:45:50 am
I dont watch Bundesliga all that much, but he looks more like a late career Stevie G (2013-14) from the clips in terms of the role he plays. I can see him fit in easily as part of the midfield 3.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36847 on: Today at 10:50:48 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:43 am
Agree his stats are interesting - im not sure he looks like a Klopp midfielder from them - he doesnt press - or hasnt been - or shows up much defensively at all, his ball retention through passing isnt great either (looks like hes playing a lot of the passes our CMs dont normally play).  Not a guarantee we dont like him of course and I dont watch gladbach he just doesnt jump off the page as a CM for us from them

Are we allowed to ask if hes better than Curtis Jones?
Is the pressing thing going off fbref's pressures data or something else?

MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36848 on: Today at 10:55:10 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:45:43 am
Agree his stats are interesting - im not sure he looks like a Klopp midfielder from them - he doesnt press - or hasnt been - or shows up much defensively at all, his ball retention through passing isnt great either (looks like hes playing a lot of the passes our CMs dont normally play).  Not a guarantee we dont like him of course and I dont watch gladbach he just doesnt jump off the page as a CM for us from them

Are we allowed to ask if hes better than Curtis Jones?
I think Jones performances have been underated.

Our best player against Spurs at home & City at home.
I think he will get plenty of gametime next season.
He is ahead of Ox,Milner & Keita
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36849 on: Today at 10:59:08 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:50:48 am
Is the pressing thing going off fbref's pressures data or something else?



Just that - was only commenting on his numbers
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36850 on: Today at 10:59:47 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:34:31 am
https://www.empireofthekop.com/2021/06/12/liverpool-star-withdraws-from-nations-squad-ahead-of-world-cup-qualifier-to-sort-out-club-affairs/

Bit of a shame if he is leaving but Klopp has had time to work with him and maybe just doesn't see him working out for us.

Would be very strange to withdraw from a World Cup qualifier to sort out a transfer.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36851 on: Today at 11:00:52 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:55:10 am
I think Jones performances have been underated.

Our best player against Spurs at home & City at home.
I think he will get plenty of gametime next season.
He is ahead of Ox,Milner & Keita

Yup people are really sleeping on just how good he was / is. Hes not as good defensively yet but was basically  elite on the ball. I asked because him and Neuhaus do profile pretty similarly
