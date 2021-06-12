Agree his stats are interesting - im not sure he looks like a Klopp midfielder from them - he doesnt press - or hasnt been - or shows up much defensively at all, his ball retention through passing isnt great either (looks like hes playing a lot of the passes our CMs dont normally play). Not a guarantee we dont like him of course and I dont watch gladbach he just doesnt jump off the page as a CM for us from them
Are we allowed to ask if hes better than Curtis Jones?
I think Jones performances have been underated.
Our best player against Spurs at home & City at home.
I think he will get plenty of gametime next season.
He is ahead of Ox,Milner & Keita