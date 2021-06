Neuhaus is compared to Muller in that heís a space interpreter, he picks up positions where heís difficult to mark, not a winger or number 10, he relies on his ability to find space, the concern to me is how will that translate against teams which give us no room to play and have very little ambition?



Bellingham is the one that got away, we underestimated how just good he is or can will become.



No one who knew anything about Bellingham underestimated how good he is and will still become. We would have been well aware of him, as every big club would have beenHe was a 16 year old looking for assurances of first-team opportunities - which of our multi trophy-winning midfield should we have sacrificed at the time to promise him that?He's not the one who got away, he was just looking for something that most clubs were not going to offer him but Dortmund could, and could point to the example of Sancho who went there for the same reasons and has benefitted massively as proof of that.