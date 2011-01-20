salaries of our current squad: I am expecting contracts for Salah, van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Henderson, Mane, Fabinho to all be extended this summer as they all have 2 years to go.
? Keita, Oxlade, Firmino, Origi, Shaqiri Kelleher extensions this summer ?
Milner stick and run down his contract
stick, sell, or extend is the question.
departures could help fund other signings or extensions this summer.
annual and weekly salaries of our squad 2020/21
Thiago Alcántara do Nascimento M 30 £10,400,000 £200,000
Mohamed Salah F 28 £10,400,000 £200,000
Roberto Firmino F 29 £9,360,000 £180,000
Virgil Van Dijk D 29 £9,360,000 £180,000
Alisson Becker GK 28 £7,800,000 £150,000
Jordan Henderson M 30 £7,280,000 £140,000
James Milner M 35 £7,280,000 £140,000
Naby Keita M 26 £6,240,000 £120,000
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain M 27 £6,240,000 £120,000
Sadio Mane F 29 £5,200,000 £100,000
Joel Matip D 29 £5,200,000 £100,000
Fabinho Tavares M 27 £5,200,000 £100,000
Diogo Jota F 24 £4,700,000 £90,385
Xherdan Shaqiri M 29 £4,160,000 £80,000
Tren Alexander-Arnold D 22 £3,900,000 £75,000
Joe Gomez D 24 £3,900,000 £75,000
Takumi Minamino F 26 £3,900,000 £75,000
Ben Davies D 25 £3,120,000 £60,000
Divock Origi F 26 £3,120,000 £60,000
Konstantinos Tsimikas D 25 £3,120,000 £60,000
Andrew Robertson D 27 £2,600,000 £50,000
Adrian San Miguel del Castillo GK 34 £2,600,000 £50,000
Neco Williams D 20 £1,300,000 £25,000
Caoimhin Kelleher GK 22 £800,000 £15,385
Ben Woodburn M 21 £624,000 £12,000
Curtis Jones M 20 £390,000 £7,500
Kamil Grabara GK 22 £260,000 £5,000
Taiwo Awoniyi F 23 - -
Marko Grujic M 25 - -
Ibrahima Konate D 0 - -
Sheyi Ojo M 23 - -
Harry Wilson M 24 -
I was amazed to see Ben Davies on 60K a week, more than Andy RObertson and a lot more than Curtis Jones?