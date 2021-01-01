Unless Gladbach's finances are in absolutely tatters after missing out on Europe, I can't see Neuhaus and Thuram departing in the same window. If he had a release clause in his contract (as has been reported in some circles), surely we'd have made a bid before it expired, unless we think we can negotiate down a bit. I think if he doesn't move this summer, he's possibly ending up at Bayern in 2022.Also is Neuhaus really that slow? His top speed statistic for last season was 31.71 km/h. For comparison Bellingham's top speed was 31.85 km/h and Kimmich's was 31.89 km/h. Interesting that another midfielder we've been linked with often (Tielemans) is also deemed to be slow.
Neuhaus feels like a quintessential Klopp/Edwards signing. Only 24 years old and playing for a good club but one where Liverpool clearly represents a step up. Experience in European competition too, including in the CL where he played the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Man City.
It's because people have this weird obsession with extreme pace in our team when we only ever have it at centre back or for our wide forwards. Unless you're able to sprint 100m in under 10s they think you're slow.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
i wonder would Gladbach be interested in Grujic or Keita.Could sell them to Gladbach in a separate deal to fund the deal for Neahaus like with with Hoever/JotaAlthough Keita's wages would probably be an issue.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1403328758929571849DN's best mate confirms the Newhouse rumour.
