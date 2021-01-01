« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36640 on: Today at 01:05:10 pm
How quick is he over 10 yards?  Top speed doesn't matter anywhere near as much.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36641 on: Today at 01:07:19 pm
How quick is he running backwards? If he doesnt have to turn around then surely he saves some time there?
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36642 on: Today at 01:08:55 pm
Why hasn't he broken Usain Bolt's world record yet? Must be a snail if he can't do it!
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36643 on: Today at 01:09:08 pm
Neuhaus feels like a quintessential Klopp/Edwards signing. Only 24 years old and playing for a good club but one where Liverpool clearly represents a step up. Experience in European competition too, including in the CL where he played the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Man City.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36644 on: Today at 01:09:44 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:00:29 pm
Unless Gladbach's finances are in absolutely tatters after missing out on Europe, I can't see Neuhaus and Thuram departing in the same window. If he had a release clause in his contract (as has been reported in some circles), surely we'd have made a bid before it expired, unless we think we can negotiate down a bit. I think if he doesn't move this summer, he's possibly ending up at Bayern in 2022.

Also is Neuhaus really that slow? His top speed statistic for last season was 31.71 km/h. For comparison Bellingham's top speed was 31.85 km/h and Kimmich's was 31.89 km/h. Interesting that another midfielder we've been linked with often (Tielemans) is also deemed to be slow.

Lot of people use sofifa and other such sites to check the attributes of linked players they don't watch much (i admit i do) and take it as gospel.

I've watched some Gladbach games and never noticed him to be particularly slow (or fast).
Welshred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36645 on: Today at 01:13:03 pm
It's because people have this weird obsession with extreme pace in our team when we only ever have it at centre back or for our wide forwards. Unless you're able to sprint 100m in under 10s they think you're slow.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36646 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm
i not seem much of him but read reports that he was a bit slow. Seems wrong to be honest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KQVOgvR-aE

anyone looks good on youtube highlights but he looks to have a superb all round game in these clips.
Looks very impressive.

Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36647 on: Today at 01:14:53 pm
Lots of bright green on his Fbref thing, which is good:
https://fbref.com/en/players/36a59ba4/Florian-Neuhaus

Two most similar players to him - Modric and Kimmich. Not bad like  ;D
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36648 on: Today at 01:15:37 pm
Does this mean Nkunku 2022 is off?  :D
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36649 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm
Neuhaus eh? Looks kind of cute. Might be a bit of a Casanova...
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36650 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm
He seems like most of our mids, wouldn't back him to beat Virg or Joe in a race but not exactly slow either. Don't think it's an issue in that area, out wide, CB or at full back sure. We need a good German, Kimmich is welcome to join him.
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36651 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:09:08 pm
Neuhaus feels like a quintessential Klopp/Edwards signing. Only 24 years old and playing for a good club but one where Liverpool clearly represents a step up. Experience in European competition too, including in the CL where he played the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Man City.

Really good technical ability. He's got a very Wijnaldum-esque way of weaving around players. Ticks a lot of boxes. If we are legitimately interested in Tielemans and Neuhaus, it would be one or the other, as they have a similar skill set.

Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:13:03 pm
It's because people have this weird obsession with extreme pace in our team when we only ever have it at centre back or for our wide forwards. Unless you're able to sprint 100m in under 10s they think you're slow.

This is true
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36652 on: Today at 01:32:09 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1403328758929571849

DN's best mate confirms the Newhouse rumour.
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36653 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm
Is he cuptied?
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36654 on: Today at 01:35:52 pm
Would be very happy with Neuhaus, very tidy player and a real eye for a pass.

Very press resistant too.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36655 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm
i wonder would Gladbach be interested in Grujic or Keita.

Could sell them to Gladbach in a separate deal to fund the deal for Neahaus like with with Hoever/Jota

Although Keita's wages would probably be an issue.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36656 on: Today at 01:40:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:36:15 pm
i wonder would Gladbach be interested in Grujic or Keita.

Could sell them to Gladbach in a separate deal to fund the deal for Neahaus like with with Hoever/Jota

Although Keita's wages would probably be an issue.

Does it really matter if we do some kind of swap or just sell one somewhere else to fund a deal? The only times swap type deals seem to happen are when lots of circumstances line up perfectly, one of the clubs is in a desperate situation or some shady stuff is going on.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36657 on: Today at 01:40:30 pm
For those wondering what he looks like.

Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36658 on: Today at 01:44:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:36:15 pm
i wonder would Gladbach be interested in Grujic or Keita.

Could sell them to Gladbach in a separate deal to fund the deal for Neahaus like with with Hoever/Jota

Although Keita's wages would probably be an issue.

Gladbach will be looking to pull back a bit after missing Europe so any swap talk is a bit fanciful. Grujic likely off to Porto as things stand even if Gladbach have been credited with interest in him in the past.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36659 on: Today at 01:44:43 pm
He looks so slow in all the vids.
Samio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36660 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm
But but but, we arent after a midfield to replace Gini ;)
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36661 on: Today at 01:48:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:09 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1403328758929571849

DN's best mate confirms the Newhouse rumour.

hes an even bigger tap in merchant!

Not convinced by Neuhaus, although clearly a nice player.
