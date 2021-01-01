« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 910 911 912 913 914 [915]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1553438 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36560 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:42:36 pm
Klopp has played that sometimes?

I suppose Klopp may fell Keita, Ox and Jones
Bit harsh!

Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 04:49:59 pm
I loved Bellingham's mum as the Oxo lady.
I wouldn't put much stock in that rumour

(good actor, sadly missed)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,832
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36561 on: Today at 07:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Arrowsmith on Today at 04:49:59 pm
I loved Bellingham's mum as the Oxo lady.

His stock has risen quite a bit since those adverts came out.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • Up the Reds
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36562 on: Today at 07:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:29:11 pm
https://twitter.com/BellinghamJude/status/1402992894084976642

Hendo has begun the tapping up.  8)



Song writes itself.

Naaaaaa na na
Na na na na
Na na na na
Jude Victor William Bellingham
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36563 on: Today at 07:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 03:38:58 pm
And Bellingham. Gave him his first England shirt the other day. Posted a picture of them both today with him presenting him with his first Cap, too.

I mean, youd think Kane would do such duties but obviously not.

tbf word is Kane handed the shirt and cap to Hendo and said "Do ya mind doing this shit i hate doing that waste of time crap with these fringe types, i need to take some selfies of me golden boots."

So, he probably got a touch on it.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36564 on: Today at 07:48:17 pm »
Nothing in the Italian press yet linking us with Pellegrini.

Mind you, he'd be perfect for us: he's just been ruled out of the Euros by a thigh strain.
Logged

Offline Arrowsmith

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
  • Eee aye addio, we've won the cup!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36565 on: Today at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:00:46 pm
His stock has risen quite a bit since those adverts came out.
;D ;D ;D
Logged
Wool by birth, Scouse by blood.
JFT96

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,878
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36566 on: Today at 08:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:43 pm
Do you see the shite flowing?

Well the Mods's came round in the middle of the night
you could hear Samie crying, knew something wernt right
He was pinning down Mbappe with the weekly load
and you can smell the Shite flowing down on Transferthread Road.
Transferhead row-oh-owed
You can smell the Shite burning down on Transferthread Road.

Well the Tranferthreads got a chopper in the air
i woke up screaming like it was Jamie O'Hare
I learned a thing or two from Edwards dont you know
you better stay away from Transferthread Road
Transferthread row-ow-owed
You better stay away from Transferthread Road
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,210
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36567 on: Today at 08:15:13 pm »

Tough crowd in this place!
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36568 on: Today at 08:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:03:56 pm
Owen and Rooney aren't alike footballers to Sterling in any way - the example was just given because they're really the only two comparable examples in modern times who were exposed to that many minutes as a teenager. It's a secondary factor, lots of minutes at a young age, but the typical development curve model does show a clear correlation between lots of football before you're 21/22 and your best production years coming pre-typical 'peak' of 24-28 for wide forwards/strikers. Correlation doesn't necessarily imply causality though and there are so many factors at play in all of the above that it's not possible to produce any dogmatic statements on it. I don't want to clog the thread up and aren't singling Knight out at all, but some have jumped on the discussion as if hard and fast judgements are being made on players in general, when realistically I've been speaking in generalities about a specific model of player development that is widely used by top clubs and is generally thought of as broadly accurate within analytics. There are outliers, there are exceptions.

Sterling is too good for both of those clubs, I just don't see an English team that's a clear landing place for him. Ourselves and Chelsea are too big a threat to City. Utd won't want him. So then it's who's next in the pecking order? He's from London and City have a vested interest in making any Kane deal as palatable for Spurs as possible. Not saying Sterling would want it, I see him abroad before I see him at either club. He'll likely end up (if he leaves at all) at whatever club is willing to have their name affixed to a deal that allows some heavy book-cooking on City's side, that also has enough perceived prestige from Sterling's position.

Question on this. Are Rooney and Owen the only two examples of lots of minutes young and an earlier decline than the mean or does the data show a correlation between lots of minutes young and a different (sped up) development curve? Surely those 2 things arent compatible, unless Ive misunderstood your post? Where are the examples of players peaking earlier and so declining earlier? And if there are examples, how much does their athletic peak occurring earlier and then declining earlier explain it.

I guess the idea does sort of makes sense. If you reach peak production as a result of experience then the more minutes you get young the quicker you peak. And then out the other side its hard to maintain your production peak for too long so if you reach it at 23 instead of 26 because you had as many minutes by 21 as most players have by 24 you also decline earlier too. But physical decline is such a major part of production decline in attacking players that youd of thought a player being at athletic peak would be a significant part in maintaining productivity peak.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36569 on: Today at 08:46:15 pm »
In other news were really not getting Sancho are we. Sad times.

Although if we did after Utds saga... lol.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36570 on: Today at 08:47:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:57:58 pm
some twitter links to Weghorst no idea if true.

But that would be a very smart signing.
Probably around 25m. Only problem is his age.

He would be an incredible threat in the box & is quick as well despite his size at 6"7

I dont know much about Weghorst - the goal record is fantastic - but I really dont want us signing some massive target man, especially at that age. Much rather we go for someone younger and more mobile (I may be doing Weghorst a disservice here) and it seems theres some talented young strikers out there - Vlahovic, Isak, En-Nesyri. Haaland as well, obviously, but hes not attainable. I still think someone like Schick could be a name that ends up getting linked too.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36571 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 07:22:59 pm
Song writes itself.

Naaaaaa na na
Na na na na
Na na na na
Jude Victor William Bellingham

Will never catch on
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36572 on: Today at 09:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:47:10 pm
I dont know much about Weghorst - the goal record is fantastic - but I really dont want us signing some massive target man, especially at that age. Much rather we go for someone younger and more mobile (I may be doing Weghorst a disservice here) and it seems theres some talented young strikers out there - Vlahovic, Isak, En-Nesyri. Haaland as well, obviously, but hes not attainable. I still think someone like Schick could be a name that ends up getting linked too.

Unlike Konate there isnt a clear link or front runner for this position, we could sign almost anyone and it wouldnt surprise me but I think the demographic will be:

24 years old or less
Can play centre forward or in a wide position
Quick and mobile
Probably not playing for a top side
Solid underlying metrics/stats
Available for less than £30M

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 910 911 912 913 914 [915]   Go Up
« previous next »
 