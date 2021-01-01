Owen and Rooney aren't alike footballers to Sterling in any way - the example was just given because they're really the only two comparable examples in modern times who were exposed to that many minutes as a teenager. It's a secondary factor, lots of minutes at a young age, but the typical development curve model does show a clear correlation between lots of football before you're 21/22 and your best production years coming pre-typical 'peak' of 24-28 for wide forwards/strikers. Correlation doesn't necessarily imply causality though and there are so many factors at play in all of the above that it's not possible to produce any dogmatic statements on it. I don't want to clog the thread up and aren't singling Knight out at all, but some have jumped on the discussion as if hard and fast judgements are being made on players in general, when realistically I've been speaking in generalities about a specific model of player development that is widely used by top clubs and is generally thought of as broadly accurate within analytics. There are outliers, there are exceptions.



Sterling is too good for both of those clubs, I just don't see an English team that's a clear landing place for him. Ourselves and Chelsea are too big a threat to City. Utd won't want him. So then it's who's next in the pecking order? He's from London and City have a vested interest in making any Kane deal as palatable for Spurs as possible. Not saying Sterling would want it, I see him abroad before I see him at either club. He'll likely end up (if he leaves at all) at whatever club is willing to have their name affixed to a deal that allows some heavy book-cooking on City's side, that also has enough perceived prestige from Sterling's position.



Question on this. Are Rooney and Owen the only two examples of lots of minutes young and an earlier decline than the mean or does the data show a correlation between lots of minutes young and a different (sped up) development curve? Surely those 2 things arent compatible, unless Ive misunderstood your post? Where are the examples of players peaking earlier and so declining earlier? And if there are examples, how much does their athletic peak occurring earlier and then declining earlier explain it.I guess the idea does sort of makes sense. If you reach peak production as a result of experience then the more minutes you get young the quicker you peak. And then out the other side its hard to maintain your production peak for too long so if you reach it at 23 instead of 26 because you had as many minutes by 21 as most players have by 24 you also decline earlier too. But physical decline is such a major part of production decline in attacking players that youd of thought a player being at athletic peak would be a significant part in maintaining productivity peak.