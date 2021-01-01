Do you see the shite flowing?
Well the Mods's came round in the middle of the night
you could hear Samie crying, knew something wernt right
He was pinning down Mbappe with the weekly load
and you can smell the Shite flowing down on Transferthread Road.
Transferhead row-oh-owed
You can smell the Shite burning down on Transferthread Road.
Well the Tranferthreads got a chopper in the air
i woke up screaming like it was Jamie O'Hare
I learned a thing or two from Edwards dont you know
you better stay away from Transferthread Road
Transferthread row-ow-owed
You better stay away from Transferthread Road