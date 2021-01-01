I want us to sign the best players we can get because its easy to think that we have plucked all our best footballers from some random places when in fact the likes of Van Dijk, Salah, Fabinho and Alisson were all some of the best players in their position even before we bought them



Think you're missing the point, still. It's less about the players' ability than about the media circus around them. None of the players you mention were media-annointed in the way that Haaland and Mbappe, and to a slighly lesser degree, Sancho, are. The closest was Virgil, but even then it was more of a notion that he had outgrown Southampton and would definitely move to a big club, and it was largely PL-restricted. There was no suggestion he would be going to any of the giants abroad. He wasn't a 'name' at that top levels of ridiculous hype and blather.IMO it's not just that the price tags of super-hyped players put them out of Liverpool's ambit (due to our own choice, I hasten to add); it's also, and in fact perhaps more so, that this club just doesn't get involved with that level of media circus player, and the kind of agent bullshittery that will accompany it.Certainly not on Klopp's watch. A much as Kloppo might like Mbappe, for example, he'd know that the minute the lad joined us his snake of an agent would already be formulating his plans to move him on and would very soon be planting stories and making demands and starting speculation and all the rest of it.Honestly we're well out of it. Those players are good, but not so good that it would be worth all that shite that comes with them, and the negative side effects that would have on the amazing team character and harmony we have. and that's before you even start looking at the efffect on wages and wage expectation etc.