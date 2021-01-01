« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36440 on: Today at 08:55:29 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm
Thing is, he gets really high numbers in terms of goals and assists by playing off the wing. Considering how we play where the forward line score the majority of goals, we need them to be posting really big numbers.

Are there other wingers who score as much as him so consistently that we could get (of course we cant get Sancho either)?

Dont get me wrong Sancho is good and maybe it's my subconcious working because he's joining the red mancs but will he score anywhere near the same in England? I'm not sure.

I also think if anything he's a bit like Ox (before injury) with more end product.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36441 on: Today at 09:10:43 am
We just have to deal with the fact that other teams will sign good players. But it's one thing to sign good players and quite another for those players to go on to be a success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36442 on: Today at 09:18:13 am
Sancho is probably downplayed because most just see him playing England and as an example, the other night I completely forgot he was playing in the second half!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36443 on: Today at 09:20:16 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed

link=topic=345734.msg17796948#msg17796948 date=1623306017
They're crying because our unbearable 'football twitter' nobheads are talking like we have a divine right to sign their best players and it's got their backs up. Fully on the side of the Leeds fans here, when there's talk of a player leaving Liverpool, even just rumours, our lot react in EXACTLY the same way. It's another example of how toxic social media is.

So they are crying because a load of faceless mings called "EliteK8ita" or some other such bollocks on twitter are saying we should sign him, not because of any concrete links from any credible journalist, and you think that's OK?  I'll keep an eye out for your head falling  when some random PSG fans start saying they should sign Salah
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36444 on: Today at 09:32:41 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:10:57 pm
I think there is a lot of value to be had this summer its signings like Sancho and Haaland that will run clubs six figures.

I even think Buendia for 33m is a good value, but then Im a big fan of his.

Unless youre buying from an elite or oil club, think most players are for sale at reasonable fees this summer as so many clubs hit by lack of TV money and gate receipts.

If we can get both for 6 figures each, I think that'll be £2m well spent to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36445 on: Today at 09:44:27 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:18:13 am
Sancho is probably downplayed because most just see him playing England and as an example, the other night I completely forgot he was playing in the second half!

Sancho is downplayed because he isn't joining us!!!

Have him close to signing for Liverpool and this place would be going mad about how good he can become, his ability on the ball, how Klopp will improve his game and make him into a world beater.

He isn't the finished article... but look at his age and to be honest no one is at that age. He has his flaws but he's an exceptional talent and that's been clear since he was at City hence the talk about him moving, that doesn't happen too often for such young players.

I hope he doesn't join the mancs, he's an outstanding talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36446 on: Today at 09:46:51 am
Is Sancho being downplayed or is Raphinha being, erm, up-played?

Its a Rorschach test.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36447 on: Today at 09:51:12 am
Sancho is class but I don't think Utd will get the best out of him until they get a proper manager who actually implements a system of play.

So think there will be flashes of his individual skill in his first season but he'll kick on when they eventually get someone in charge who knows what he's doing (which i think they eventually will).

Whereas put Sancho in our team or City or Chelsea next season and he'll run the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36448 on: Today at 09:56:25 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:51 am
Is Sancho being downplayed or is Raphinha being, erm, up-played?

It’s a Rorschach test.

I don't think Raphinha is being 'up-played', he is a good player. I just think though he is a level short of the players we have at the moment and some of the other players on the market such as Sancho. If we signed him then no doubt he would be amazing for us but as it stands now I have concerns about how many goals he can score.

I want us to sign the best players we can get because its easy to think that we have plucked all our best footballers from some random places when in fact the likes of Van Dijk, Salah, Fabinho and Alisson were all some of the best players in their position even before we bought them.

The only reason I used Sancho was because I maybe saw an avenue where we could make the transfer work financially, but it doesn't seem the case anyway. Still, better than thinking we will sign Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36449 on: Today at 10:05:26 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:51:12 am
Sancho is class but I don't think Utd will get the best out of him until they get a proper manager who actually implements a system of play.

So think there will be flashes of his individual skill in his first season but he'll kick on when they eventually get someone in charge who knows what he's doing (which i think they eventually will).

Whereas put Sancho in our team or City or Chelsea next season and he'll run the league.

Agree, but I think there are question marks around his attitude. He's had a few run ins with management at Dortmund already and is obviously going to Utd for the money. He's not going there to win major trophies as they are miles away. Personally I don't worry about Utd signings anymore as they've barely made a successful one since Fergie left, and I would even include Fernandes in that. He's been ok in Ole's reactive counter attacking system where he can play off the cuff with space in front of him but when (if) a manager comes in that knows what he's doing and implements a high-line, pro-active, possession-oriented style of play like ours and City's I suspect Fernandes will be upgraded since he gives the ball away relentlessly and looks lost against low blocks. If Sancho goes to Utd and tears it up that would obviously be shit but recent history tells us that he probably won't.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36450 on: Today at 10:15:58 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:18:56 pm
Show me where I said he contributed nothing. I said he's not made a significant contribution in his time here, which I think is pretty fair - Gini made a significant contribution while he was here, Shaq is a talented player and good professional who has put in a number of very good performances for us but has also barely played football in 2 years. I mean by the same logic, Adrian has made a significant contribution but I doubt many here would say that.

nothing significant in scoring against man u when we were tied looking to drop points helping us end the 30year hoodoo

nothing significant in providing the assist for no 6 as well. we all know that was the catalyst for the next season.

how we treat our squad players is disgusting. Look at how the squad players perform under the shoulder shitter. I got heartbroken when macheda somehow stepped up and earned them points when we look to be in the driving seat. The likes of wes brown, o shea, phil neville all played their part as squad players during their dominant days. Their current hopeless manager is also formerly squad player that helped them win some shiny silverware.

I just not hope that we look back and one day see shaq as manager due to good time and even if he does, maybe he earned his chance to manage here.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36451 on: Today at 10:28:49 am
I've never considered it but I'm honestly all aboard the 'Shaq for manager 2030' train
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36452 on: Today at 10:33:48 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:44:27 am
Sancho is downplayed because he isn't joining us!!!

Are we in the denial or bargaining stage? I'm not sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36453 on: Today at 10:37:48 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:33:48 am
Are we in the denial or bargaining stage? I'm not sure.

I think whopper is at acceptance, which is impressive.

Gerry I think is at anger so not too far to go

Coolie High is at fugue stage
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36454 on: Today at 10:42:21 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:51 am
Is Sancho being downplayed or is Raphinha being, erm, up-played?

Its a Rorschach test.
Raphinha is good, Sancho is incredible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36455 on: Today at 10:52:44 am
I haven't read the Raphinha stuff so I was speaking solely on the posts i'd seen talking about Sancho.

For the record I like Raphinha and i'd love us to sign him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36456 on: Today at 10:57:51 am
i wouldnt compare Sancho to Werner at all.

Sancho is very good in tight spaces. Elite close control & dribbling. Great combination play with other players as well.
I could really see him linking with Fernandes unfortunately.

Raphinha does have more pace but probably not as high of a ceiling.

I would be delighted with Raphinha in though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36457 on: Today at 10:59:00 am
God knows how this window will go.

Seems we do need some talent in midfield, though looking at our squad we dont have a lack of them! Naby and Shaq will hopefully be off to new clubs and we get less injury prone upgrades. Ox and Hendo fitness worries me and it has to be Milner's last season (gutted). With a good Gini replacement bought, then its not looking too bad for this season.

Goalies, no issue but we are all aware there will be nearly noone happy to sit on the bench that is on the level of Alisson. There is always going to be a noticeable drop in skill level when he is injured.

Provided we dont have another disaster-fest then defence is solid as rocks. Players who probably wouldnt have played much got a full blown chance and done themselves proud. The Konate signing solidifies a really strong area of our team.

Forwards, this is the real tough one, as far as I'm concerned. Mane was totally off the boil, no 2 ways about it. Been an absolute blast since arrival and there is no way he wont be given a chance to get back on form. Bobby started kicking on towards the end of the season to, though finding a natural replacement is going to take some time. Salah is no.1 on the team sheet, we must pull out all stops to keep him here. Jota was a great bit of business, he needs to maintain consistency and will be a top top player here. This only leaves Origi and he is another we should be able to upgrade. With the others getting regular playtime it's difficult to justify paying top coin unless one of the others are off. No idea what we will do here, probably stick this year and twist next season. No Sancho then, will be sad to see him go to a rival and would much prefer we intergrate him into the team, since at least 1 of the main 3 will be considering their futures. No way we will ever sign Mbappe, just not the sort of supermarket we shop at.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36458 on: Today at 11:02:03 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:37:48 am
Coolie High is at fugue stage

So standing by an old clapped-out RV in the middle of the desert, in their underpants?

Bad times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36459 on: Today at 11:02:45 am
Quote from: Worgie on Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm
Surprises me reading the last few pages that people are talking about selling Nat. He was superb for us when he stepped in last season, especially considering he started as 5th or 6th choice. A couple of Man of the Match performances and was surprising good positionally, as well as his obvious strength in the air.

Looked at his stats, he started 15 League games for us in which we got 35 points, 2.33 points per game, over a season that is 89 points, enough to win the league last year. Compared to our total of 69 points, 1.82 points per game.

Why not keep a guy like that for your 5th choice CB?


Because his lack of pace meant that Klopp had to drop the back line deeper than when we have a CB pairing from VVD/Gomez/Matip. That has a knock-on impact to our midfield (players having to cover a less condensed area), which in turn impacts our attack.

Phillips did brilliantly last season, a real warrior that stepped up and played a big part in our late season recovery. But his qualities don't fit well enough with the style of player Klopp wants at CB.

If I were a club that plays a low block, I'd be hammering down our door to sign him. Given the prices paid for CB's with similar playing styles in recent years, I think his value should be in that £20m+ bracket. Whether we get that, well...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36460 on: Today at 11:15:44 am
If utd go and spend £100m on Sancho they'll only just be behind city in terms of spending in the last 5 years.

Will they put down the green and gold until they get beat by Burnley next season?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36461 on: Today at 11:20:06 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:02:45 am
If I were a club that plays a low block, I'd be hammering down our door to sign him. Given the prices paid for CB's with similar playing styles in recent years, I think his value should be in that £20m+ bracket. Whether we get that, well...
I 100% agree - super limited players (not of Nat's quality as a stopper type) have moved for decent fees in recent times. Off the top of my head, Burnley paid £15m for the massively limited Ben Gibson now are hoping Norwich sign him having loaned him out, Villa paid £20m plus add ons for Tyrone Mings who is probably a similar level to Nat without the same aerial ability.

Teams will pay reasonable fees for good but limited Centre Halves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36462 on: Today at 11:22:47 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:46:51 am
Is Sancho being downplayed or is Raphinha being, erm, up-played?

Its a Rorschach test.

Origi will be up-played when he's the only one we have to replace Mane and Salah when they leave for 6 weeks  ;).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36463 on: Today at 11:33:19 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:22:47 am
Origi will be up-played when he's the only one we have to replace Mane and Salah when they leave for 6 weeks  ;).

Started a scholarship programme at one of the universities today so suggests he's here to stay :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36464 on: Today at 11:37:34 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:33:19 am
Started a scholarship programme at one of the universities today so suggests he's here to stay :)

Or it's a legacy thing... although as far as legacies go, Divock already has a decent one!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36465 on: Today at 11:42:58 am
https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1402919268065464321

Erm lads....

Quote
Chances of a Raheem Sterling return to Liverpool more likely after @sterling7 ditched his agent, according to well-placed source. Major obstacle removed. @LFC would still need the price to be right and for Jurgen Klopp to be convinced about player's commitment...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36466 on: Today at 11:43:54 am
:lmao

Oh Samie, this is a new low for you, my friend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36467 on: Today at 11:45:52 am
 ;D

Got to go where the shite is being circulated mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36468 on: Today at 11:47:23 am
So the Ev get Rafa and we get Sterling back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
Reply #36469 on: Today at 11:50:29 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:42:58 am
https://twitter.com/alexmiller73/status/1402919268065464321

Erm lads....

Haha I will bite!

For 20-30m its worth a punt. However, he left the club like a spoilt asshole, not sure how he would turn that around and probably best he find somewhere else, if City want rid.
