I'm still weirdly on the fence with Sancho, his stats are great and he looks incredibly skilled but I get that same feeling that I did from Werner, you watch them play and all of their best moments are breaking against teams with all of the space in the world to operate in, a luxury they wouldn't get with us. Sancho looks the more gifted of the two but he doesn't really press from the front and would be trying to displace some incredible wide forwards. You watch Sancho play for England and while yes his manager is shite he's just invisible, whereas players like Grealish and Bellingham succeed in standing out in spite of the manager and system.



While looking into Sancho I was surprised at just how little our wide players appear to do defensively according to the stats though, so maybe he would fit, but it's a signing that I struggle to "see" in the same way I did with Jota, Mane and Salah.



On the flipside though I haven't got a fucking clue what I'm talking about.