Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1545939 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36400 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm »
I'm still weirdly on the fence with Sancho, his stats are great and he looks incredibly skilled but I get that same feeling that I did from Werner, you watch them play and all of their best moments are breaking against teams with all of the space in the world to operate in, a luxury they wouldn't get with us. Sancho looks the more gifted of the two but he doesn't really press from the front and would be trying to displace some incredible wide forwards. You watch Sancho play for England and while yes his manager is shite he's just invisible, whereas players like Grealish and Bellingham succeed in standing out in spite of the manager and system.

While looking into Sancho I was surprised at just how little our wide players appear to do defensively according to the stats though, so maybe he would fit, but it's a signing that I struggle to "see" in the same way I did with Jota, Mane and Salah.

On the flipside though I haven't got a fucking clue what I'm talking about.
Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,629
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36401 on: Yesterday at 07:52:29 pm »
Sancho has waaaay better close control in tight spaces than Werner, who is more about movement, using space and pulling defences around.  I think Werner would've been a better fit for us out of the two if we're going to play the same way, with wide forwards running in behind a false 9, but that ship has sailed.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36402 on: Yesterday at 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 07:52:29 pm
Sancho has waaaay better close control in tight spaces than Werner, who is more about movement, using space and pulling defences around.  I think Werner would've been a better fit for us out of the two if we're going to play the same way, with wide forwards running in behind a false 9, but that ship has sailed.

Yeah his control and bursts of pace are the main things making me think that I'm probably wrong, he just feels like a player we'd pay a huge fee to get 80% out of instead of a less obvious better fit we'd pay less for to get 95% out of.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36403 on: Yesterday at 07:57:43 pm »
Going by Youtubes of Pelligrini, he is great. I thought someone in this thread said he was slow? He actually looks athletically ideal for the Prem.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36404 on: Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:55:51 pm
Yeah his control and bursts of pace are the main things making me think that I'm probably wrong, he just feels like a player we'd pay a huge fee to get 80% out of instead of a less obvious better fit we'd pay less for to get 95% out of.

Also two different players. Sancho has better close control and dribbling ability, ie he can create things on his own. Werner relies on his pace and the ability to get in behind. He's not a creator.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,326
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36405 on: Yesterday at 08:36:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:34:48 pm
He's not a creator.

He's not a goal scorer either apparently :P
Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36406 on: Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:55:51 pm
Yeah his control and bursts of pace are the main things making me think that I'm probably wrong, he just feels like a player we'd pay a huge fee to get 80% out of instead of a less obvious better fit we'd pay less for to get 95% out of.

I agree, for me Sancho is developing more into an attacking midfielder than a winger. He would be a better fit for us if we played a different system... something like a 4-2-3-1 maybe?
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,927
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36407 on: Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm
I agree, for me Sancho is developing more into an attacking midfielder than a winger. He would be a better fit for us if we played a different system... something like a 4-2-3-1 maybe?

Thing is, he gets really high numbers in terms of goals and assists by playing off the wing. Considering how we play where the forward line score the majority of goals, we need them to be posting really big numbers.

Are there other wingers who score as much as him so consistently that we could get (of course we can’t get Sancho either)?
Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36408 on: Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Yesterday at 08:37:28 pm
I agree, for me Sancho is developing more into an attacking midfielder than a winger. He would be a better fit for us if we played a different system... something like a 4-2-3-1 maybe?

Problem is, we have largely looked absolutely terrible and completely unbalanced we have played 4231 ;D

I like Sancho a lot, I do think he would be great here. But I just trust the recruitment team, it's rare they get a big buy wrong. Could see why we might favour Raphinia over Sancho- he's someone who would be happy to sit on the bench and share minutes and he's obviously got potential. Bigger concern for me is the Firmino problem, we either need someone who does what he does as Jota and Minamino don't look as good through the middle.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36409 on: Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 06:58:05 pm
Seen a lad say Raphinia not been included in the squad on the official leeds website, had a look and he hasn't either, oh hello 👀
Isn't that because, he is cup-tied?
Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36410 on: Yesterday at 08:55:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm
Thing is, he gets really high numbers in terms of goals and assists by playing off the wing. Considering how we play where the forward line score the majority of goals, we need them to be posting really big numbers.

Are there other wingers who score as much as him so consistently that we could get (of course we cant get Sancho either)?


He has good numbers but while he lines up on the wing he seems to come centrally a lot. I think a more direct runner would be a better fit for us out wide.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36411 on: Yesterday at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm
Problem is, we have largely looked absolutely terrible and completely unbalanced we have played 4231 ;D

I like Sancho a lot, I do think he would be great here. But I just trust the recruitment team, it's rare they get a big buy wrong. Could see why we might favour Raphinia over Sancho- he's someone who would be happy to sit on the bench and share minutes and he's obviously got potential. Bigger concern for me is the Firmino problem, we either need someone who does what he does as Jota and Minamino don't look as good through the middle.

We haven't played the formation often with our best players at the back however.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36412 on: Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm »
utterly mad how people are trying to downplay the quality of Sancho here. That's the madness of the transfer season I guess.
Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36413 on: Yesterday at 09:02:15 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:41:25 pm
Problem is, we have largely looked absolutely terrible and completely unbalanced we have played 4231 ;D

I like Sancho a lot, I do think he would be great here. But I just trust the recruitment team, it's rare they get a big buy wrong. Could see why we might favour Raphinia over Sancho- he's someone who would be happy to sit on the bench and share minutes and he's obviously got potential. Bigger concern for me is the Firmino problem, we either need someone who does what he does as Jota and Minamino don't look as good through the middle.


For sure,  it will be interesting to see if we go for a Traditional number 9 or the versatile forward route, in the market
Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36414 on: Yesterday at 09:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 07:30:29 pm
On leeds though, their fans aren't half a big gang of cry arse fannies aren't they, the indignation they have about one of their best players being linked with an immeasurably bigger club than theirs, can tell they've been shite for years
Not really fair that is it. Were we shaking Coutinho's hand and congratulating him on the opportunity of a lifetime when Barca showed their initial interest? (they were much better than us at the time, remember)
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,646
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36415 on: Yesterday at 09:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:08:51 pm
If that's the price, it's a bargain. Good player, technically solid, scores goals and assists, bit of a bastard. Nothing not to like.

Someone could legitimately get Sabitzer and Caleta-Car for a combined £30m. That would be a sensational value double-swoop.

Both probably go for more than The Athletic is suggesting, but definite value for sure. Sabitzer is going to be a great stop-gap for someone. Caleta-Car is going to be the type of player someone likely buys for £20m with a view to doubling their money in 2 years time
Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36416 on: Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm
utterly mad how people are trying to downplay the quality of Sancho here. That's the madness of the transfer season I guess.
It happens every season, Sancho is a top talent and any team would love to have him. It's proper Bitter mentality to downplay his talent, because he's linked to United. He'll do well in the league once he settles in, his talent is too big for him to fail.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,943
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36417 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 08:57:35 pm
utterly mad how people are trying to downplay the quality of Sancho here. That's the madness of the transfer season I guess.

It's not downplaying his ability, just asking the questions of exactly how he'd fit, especially since he and Salah seem to prefer the same flank, and how his talents would match up against the types of teams we tend to be up against every week. Like I said I don't really know what I'm talking about and I'm happy for someone to convince me if they care, but I never really see people talk about how we'd use him, just how good he is. I used Werner as an example not because I think they are of a similar level but because at the time I couldn't see how his way of playing would translate either.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,786
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36418 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:51:31 pm
Both probably go for more than The Athletic is suggesting, but definite value for sure. Sabitzer is going to be a great stop-gap for someone. Caleta-Car is going to be the type of player someone likely buys for £20m with a view to doubling their money in 2 years time

That last description sounds like a Leicester signing.
Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36419 on: Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
It's not downplaying his ability, just asking the questions of exactly how he'd fit, especially since he and Salah seem to prefer the same flank, and how his talents would match up against the types of teams we tend to be up against every week. Like I said I don't really know what I'm talking about and I'm happy for someone to convince me if they care, but I never really see people talk about how we'd use him, just how good he is. I used Werner as an example not because I think they are of a similar level but because at the time I couldn't see how his way of playing would translate either.

There's a big gap in quality difference between the 2, nevermind the fact that one is a striker and the other one is winger/wide forward who can feasibly play across the front 3. Dortmund like us do usually have teams sitting in against them and counter attacking. Werner's game is movement off the ball and using the channels (he used to play wing at Stuttgart). Sancho can do that but he takes players on, is brilliant at sharp high speed interplay. Compared to Gnabry who is playing in an elite Bayern side, he's had better numbers for the past 3 seasons. Also he's only 21, no one in world football at that age is doing numbers like that except Mbappe and Haaland who play further forward.
Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,137
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36420 on: Yesterday at 11:10:34 pm »
bitter mentality.  ;D

Sancho is no doubt good but we have a system that can accentuate simple things done well, I think. I guess its more a question of diminishing returns. There may be better full backs than Andy Robertson in technical terms, but hes perfect for us. Just perfect.

I dont think its bitter to downplay anyones ability in that context. People thought Salah was meh. Know what I mean?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36421 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:23:46 pm
If the player doesn't want to sign for Dortmund, they can't make him. He's not a second hand car to be flipped for  a profit...

They absolutely can. It's the whole point of a buy back clause. You agree the terms that the player will return on, prior to him being sold, and he will sign a contract that enables them to come back in for him. If he turned them down, he would then be in breach of this.
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,875
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36422 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm »
Sancho's ok, but hes no Charlie Adam.
Online Worgie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36423 on: Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm »
Surprises me reading the last few pages that people are talking about selling Nat. He was superb for us when he stepped in last season, especially considering he started as 5th or 6th choice. A couple of Man of the Match performances and was surprising good positionally, as well as his obvious strength in the air.

Looked at his stats, he started 15 League games for us in which we got 35 points, 2.33 points per game, over a season that is 89 points, enough to win the league last year. Compared to our total of 69 points, 1.82 points per game.

Why not keep a guy like that for your 5th choice CB?
Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,624
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36424 on: Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm »
Quote from: Worgie on Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm
Surprises me reading the last few pages that people are talking about selling Nat. He was superb for us when he stepped in last season, especially considering he started as 5th or 6th choice. A couple of Man of the Match performances and was surprising good positionally, as well as his obvious strength in the air.

Looked at his stats, he started 15 League games for us in which we got 35 points, 2.33 points per game, over a season that is 89 points, enough to win the league last year. Compared to our total of 69 points, 1.82 points per game.

Why not keep a guy like that for your 5th choice CB?

I hope Nat stays, he seems a perfect 5th choice CB, though he himself has said he wants to play and it's v hard to know at this time what kind of minutes he'll get.
Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,673
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36425 on: Today at 12:21:13 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:28:36 am
This is why you're below Edwards in the pecking order :D

Goal involvement every 120 minutes in the PL (much better than the likes of Ollie Watkins). PL and CL winner. CL Final scorer, CL semi final scorer. Only just 26, relatively low wages.

Sorry, I'm several pages behind, but this is bang-on.

I'm surprised how disparaging our supporters are of Origi, he's at a good age and has scored 3 goals in the last 2 games of a CL triumph. If Man U still won trophies they'd be selling him to Everton or another lackey club for 30m+, and yet some here think he's worth 8. I'd say 15m is an absolute bargain - look at some of the strikers who sell for 20m+ - although I think we will be willing to do business at that price range.
Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36426 on: Today at 12:33:37 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:11:36 pm
Not really fair that is it. Were we shaking Coutinho's hand and congratulating him on the opportunity of a lifetime when Barca showed their initial interest? (they were much better than us at the time, remember)

Have we put double page spreads in a local mouthpiece newspaper about signing him, are any of our players saying how much they'd love to play with him, has anyone from our club even uttered his name? Hardly the same then is it.  If our club was carrying on in any way the same as Barcelona did, I'd agree, but we haven't, so what the fuck are they crying about.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:28 am by Original »
Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36427 on: Today at 12:51:34 am »
Quote from: Worgie on Yesterday at 11:55:04 pm
Surprises me reading the last few pages that people are talking about selling Nat. He was superb for us when he stepped in last season, especially considering he started as 5th or 6th choice. A couple of Man of the Match performances and was surprising good positionally, as well as his obvious strength in the air.

Looked at his stats, he started 15 League games for us in which we got 35 points, 2.33 points per game, over a season that is 89 points, enough to win the league last year. Compared to our total of 69 points, 1.82 points per game.

Why not keep a guy like that for your 5th choice CB?
Because he has a marvellous opportunity to make a career for himself, and if he stays he's much less likely to get the same opportunities again.
Yes, it's wonderful depth to have him as 5th choice. Zouma at Chelsea might be his only rival for best 5th choice cb, but he might rather like to take a crack at being a first choice somewhere else.
If he stays and at least 2 of our other 4 cbs are fit for each game next season, the football world will have moved on and he's bound to have less lucrative offers.
Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36428 on: Today at 12:52:27 am »
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:33:37 am
Have we put double page spreads in a local mouthpiece newspaper about signing him, are any of our players saying how much they'd love to play with him, has anyone from our club even uttered his name? Hardly the same then is it.  If our club was carrying on in any way the same as Barcelona did, I'd agree, but we haven't, so what the fuck are they crying about.
Raphinha has Liverpool DNA
