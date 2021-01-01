« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 906 907 908 909 910 [911]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?  (Read 1544972 times)

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,942
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36400 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm »
I'm still weirdly on the fence with Sancho, his stats are great and he looks incredibly skilled but I get that same feeling that I did from Werner, you watch them play and all of their best moments are breaking against teams with all of the space in the world to operate in, a luxury they wouldn't get with us. Sancho looks the more gifted of the two but he doesn't really press from the front and would be trying to displace some incredible wide forwards. You watch Sancho play for England and while yes his manager is shite he's just invisible, whereas players like Grealish and Bellingham succeed in standing out in spite of the manager and system.

While looking into Sancho I was surprised at just how little our wide players appear to do defensively according to the stats though, so maybe he would fit, but it's a signing that I struggle to "see" in the same way I did with Jota, Mane and Salah.

On the flipside though I haven't got a fucking clue what I'm talking about.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,629
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36401 on: Today at 07:52:29 pm »
Sancho has waaaay better close control in tight spaces than Werner, who is more about movement, using space and pulling defences around.  I think Werner would've been a better fit for us out of the two if we're going to play the same way, with wide forwards running in behind a false 9, but that ship has sailed.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,942
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36402 on: Today at 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 07:52:29 pm
Sancho has waaaay better close control in tight spaces than Werner, who is more about movement, using space and pulling defences around.  I think Werner would've been a better fit for us out of the two if we're going to play the same way, with wide forwards running in behind a false 9, but that ship has sailed.

Yeah his control and bursts of pace are the main things making me think that I'm probably wrong, he just feels like a player we'd pay a huge fee to get 80% out of instead of a less obvious better fit we'd pay less for to get 95% out of.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36403 on: Today at 07:57:43 pm »
Going by Youtubes of Pelligrini, he is great. I thought someone in this thread said he was slow? He actually looks athletically ideal for the Prem.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36404 on: Today at 08:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:55:51 pm
Yeah his control and bursts of pace are the main things making me think that I'm probably wrong, he just feels like a player we'd pay a huge fee to get 80% out of instead of a less obvious better fit we'd pay less for to get 95% out of.

Also two different players. Sancho has better close control and dribbling ability, ie he can create things on his own. Werner relies on his pace and the ability to get in behind. He's not a creator.

Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,326
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36405 on: Today at 08:36:14 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:34:48 pm
He's not a creator.

He's not a goal scorer either apparently :P
Logged

Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36406 on: Today at 08:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 07:55:51 pm
Yeah his control and bursts of pace are the main things making me think that I'm probably wrong, he just feels like a player we'd pay a huge fee to get 80% out of instead of a less obvious better fit we'd pay less for to get 95% out of.

I agree, for me Sancho is developing more into an attacking midfielder than a winger. He would be a better fit for us if we played a different system... something like a 4-2-3-1 maybe?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,927
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36407 on: Today at 08:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 08:37:28 pm
I agree, for me Sancho is developing more into an attacking midfielder than a winger. He would be a better fit for us if we played a different system... something like a 4-2-3-1 maybe?

Thing is, he gets really high numbers in terms of goals and assists by playing off the wing. Considering how we play where the forward line score the majority of goals, we need them to be posting really big numbers.

Are there other wingers who score as much as him so consistently that we could get (of course we can’t get Sancho either)?
Logged

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36408 on: Today at 08:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 08:37:28 pm
I agree, for me Sancho is developing more into an attacking midfielder than a winger. He would be a better fit for us if we played a different system... something like a 4-2-3-1 maybe?

Problem is, we have largely looked absolutely terrible and completely unbalanced we have played 4231 ;D

I like Sancho a lot, I do think he would be great here. But I just trust the recruitment team, it's rare they get a big buy wrong. Could see why we might favour Raphinia over Sancho- he's someone who would be happy to sit on the bench and share minutes and he's obviously got potential. Bigger concern for me is the Firmino problem, we either need someone who does what he does as Jota and Minamino don't look as good through the middle.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,655
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36409 on: Today at 08:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:58:05 pm
Seen a lad say Raphinia not been included in the squad on the official leeds website, had a look and he hasn't either, oh hello 👀
Isn't that because, he is cup-tied?
Logged

Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36410 on: Today at 08:55:11 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:39:17 pm
Thing is, he gets really high numbers in terms of goals and assists by playing off the wing. Considering how we play where the forward line score the majority of goals, we need them to be posting really big numbers.

Are there other wingers who score as much as him so consistently that we could get (of course we cant get Sancho either)?


He has good numbers but while he lines up on the wing he seems to come centrally a lot. I think a more direct runner would be a better fit for us out wide.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,209
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36411 on: Today at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:41:25 pm
Problem is, we have largely looked absolutely terrible and completely unbalanced we have played 4231 ;D

I like Sancho a lot, I do think he would be great here. But I just trust the recruitment team, it's rare they get a big buy wrong. Could see why we might favour Raphinia over Sancho- he's someone who would be happy to sit on the bench and share minutes and he's obviously got potential. Bigger concern for me is the Firmino problem, we either need someone who does what he does as Jota and Minamino don't look as good through the middle.

We haven't played the formation often with our best players at the back however.

Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,273
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36412 on: Today at 08:57:35 pm »
utterly mad how people are trying to downplay the quality of Sancho here. That's the madness of the transfer season I guess.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36413 on: Today at 09:02:15 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:41:25 pm
Problem is, we have largely looked absolutely terrible and completely unbalanced we have played 4231 ;D

I like Sancho a lot, I do think he would be great here. But I just trust the recruitment team, it's rare they get a big buy wrong. Could see why we might favour Raphinia over Sancho- he's someone who would be happy to sit on the bench and share minutes and he's obviously got potential. Bigger concern for me is the Firmino problem, we either need someone who does what he does as Jota and Minamino don't look as good through the middle.


For sure,  it will be interesting to see if we go for a Traditional number 9 or the versatile forward route, in the market
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36414 on: Today at 09:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 07:30:29 pm
On leeds though, their fans aren't half a big gang of cry arse fannies aren't they, the indignation they have about one of their best players being linked with an immeasurably bigger club than theirs, can tell they've been shite for years
Not really fair that is it. Were we shaking Coutinho's hand and congratulating him on the opportunity of a lifetime when Barca showed their initial interest? (they were much better than us at the time, remember)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,645
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36415 on: Today at 09:51:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:08:51 pm
If that's the price, it's a bargain. Good player, technically solid, scores goals and assists, bit of a bastard. Nothing not to like.

Someone could legitimately get Sabitzer and Caleta-Car for a combined £30m. That would be a sensational value double-swoop.

Both probably go for more than The Athletic is suggesting, but definite value for sure. Sabitzer is going to be a great stop-gap for someone. Caleta-Car is going to be the type of player someone likely buys for £20m with a view to doubling their money in 2 years time
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE RAFAEL DIAS PELLOLI?
« Reply #36416 on: Today at 09:53:32 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 08:57:35 pm
utterly mad how people are trying to downplay the quality of Sancho here. That's the madness of the transfer season I guess.
It happens every season, Sancho is a top talent and any team would love to have him. It's proper Bitter mentality to downplay his talent, because he's linked to United. He'll do well in the league once he settles in, his talent is too big for him to fail.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 906 907 908 909 910 [911]   Go Up
« previous next »
 