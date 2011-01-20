I think we should probably stay away from making signings where they the primary driving force is "well they're cheap" - that's part of the thinking that brought us Shaqiri and Minamino, neither player has made a significant contribution and we're now struggling to move either player on. Granted, Sabitzer maybe fits our style better than Shaqiri and he's maybe a better player than Minamino, but if we wouldn't be in for him without a release clause I don't think we should be in for him just because he has one.
We don't have bags of money so we need to be smart in spending it - I think we should be funneling every penny into the best forward and midfielder we can afford. If we're going to set aside a small amount to go cheaper anywhere, it really should be somewhere like RB/GK.