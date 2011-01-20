« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36360 on: Today at 04:36:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:21:34 pm
Its probably something we've criticised Chelsea for, but wouldnt be the worst idea to get him in and loan him straight out for a season maybe. I guess if we can flog Nat for £10-15 million that covers it.
It just feels a bit wrong, something about it doesn't sit right but that's me more than a reflection on what's realistic or sensible in the modern game.

It would definitely be a money spinner to sign him, loan him out to say a West Ham or even a Leicester then sell once nicely fattened up. He's a legitimately quality, CL-level defender though. He could absolutely work in our side. I can see him having a good Euros in a solid Croatia side and all of a sudden we're talking a fee similar to what West Ham agreed in 2020.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36361 on: Today at 04:45:37 pm »
I think we should probably stay away from making signings where they the primary driving force is "well they're cheap" - that's part of the thinking that brought us Shaqiri and Minamino, neither player has made a significant contribution and we're now struggling to move either player on. Granted, Sabitzer maybe fits our style better than Shaqiri and he's maybe a better player than Minamino, but if we wouldn't be in for him without a release clause I don't think we should be in for him just because he has one.

We don't have bags of money so we need to be smart in spending it - I think we should be funneling every penny into the best forward and midfielder we can afford. If we're going to set aside a small amount to go cheaper anywhere, it really should be somewhere like RB/GK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36362 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:45:37 pm
I think we should probably stay away from making signings where they the primary driving force is "well they're cheap" - that's part of the thinking that brought us Shaqiri and Minamino, neither player has made a significant contribution and we're now struggling to move either player on. Granted, Sabitzer maybe fits our style better than Shaqiri and he's maybe a better player than Minamino, but if we wouldn't be in for him without a release clause I don't think we should be in for him just because he has one.

We don't have bags of money so we need to be smart in spending it - I think we should be funneling every penny into the best forward and midfielder we can afford. If we're going to set aside a small amount to go cheaper anywhere, it really should be somewhere like RB/GK.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36363 on: Today at 04:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:45:37 pm
I think we should probably stay away from making signings where they the primary driving force is "well they're cheap" - that's part of the thinking that brought us Shaqiri and Minamino, neither player has made a significant contribution and we're now struggling to move either player on. Granted, Sabitzer maybe fits our style better than Shaqiri and he's maybe a better player than Minamino, but if we wouldn't be in for him without a release clause I don't think we should be in for him just because he has one.

We don't have bags of money so we need to be smart in spending it - I think we should be funneling every penny into the best forward and midfielder we can afford. If we're going to set aside a small amount to go cheaper anywhere, it really should be somewhere like RB/GK.

It's a fair point. What I'd say is I don't think the club passes up on the right target for the easy or cheap one. So if we were to sign Sabitzer, it would be on merit rather than just to do with price - we'd never sign him if he thought he wasn't good enough to contribute.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36364 on: Today at 05:03:44 pm »
Shaqiri also scored two in a game we beat United 3-1 after coming off the bench. He's made some huge contributions to us in the time he's been here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36365 on: Today at 05:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:52:51 pm


Ah yes. One big assist - an unqualified success! Look if we're being objective - Shaq is a good player and he's done largely fine when called upon, but he's never been a good fit here and he's not really served his primary purpose - i.e. providing depth in those forward positions, given he only really tends to play in emergencies beyond a bit of a flurry in his first season. The lad has averaged about 500-600 mins in each of the last 2 seasons which works out about 6 games a season.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:56:21 pm
It's a fair point. What I'd say is I don't think the club passes up on the right target for the easy or cheap one. So if we were to sign Sabitzer, it would be on merit rather than just to do with price - we'd never sign him if he thought he wasn't good enough to contribute.

Fair - guess we don't know if he'd be on our list I guess. I think our primary focus has to be bringing in the next generation of Liverpool starter to replace our current stalwarts who are all pushing 30, and I'm not sure Sabitzer is anything more than a useful squad player for a team with our aspirations.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36366 on: Today at 05:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:03:44 pm
Shaqiri also scored two in a game we beat United 3-1 after coming off the bench. He's made some huge contributions to us in the time he's been here

Unfortunately when the perception becomes "if we manage to sell player x we can potentially buy player y", player x tends to get shit from a lot of people. I think it at least partly explains why this ridiculous idea of selling Salah has persisted on here for so long, people care more about the transfer window gamble than whether it's actually a good idea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36367 on: Today at 05:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Trendisnotdestiny on Today at 04:52:51 pm


Why is Shaqiri crossing to 2 midgets in the middle who are surrounded by 5 yellow shirts? What does he hope to gain from it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36368 on: Today at 05:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:08:22 pm
Unfortunately when the perception becomes "if we manage to sell player x we can potentially buy player y", player x tends to get shit from a lot of people. I think it at least partly explains why this ridiculous idea of selling Salah has persisted on here for so long, people care more about the transfer window gamble than whether it's actually a good idea.

I'm not here shouting for him to say but to disrespect him saying he's contributed nothing is unreal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36369 on: Today at 05:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:07:40 pm
Ah yes. One big assist - an unqualified success! Look if we're being objective - Shaq is a good player and he's done largely fine when called upon, but he's never been a good fit here and he's not really served his primary purpose - i.e. providing depth in those forward positions, given he only really tends to play in emergencies beyond a bit of a flurry in his first season. The lad has averaged about 500-600 mins in each of the last 2 seasons which works out about 6 games a season.
Why not try it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36370 on: Today at 05:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:45:37 pm
I think we should probably stay away from making signings where they the primary driving force is "well they're cheap" - that's part of the thinking that brought us Shaqiri and Minamino, neither player has made a significant contribution and we're now struggling to move either player on. Granted, Sabitzer maybe fits our style better than Shaqiri and he's maybe a better player than Minamino, but if we wouldn't be in for him without a release clause I don't think we should be in for him just because he has one.

We don't have bags of money so we need to be smart in spending it - I think we should be funneling every penny into the best forward and midfielder we can afford. If we're going to set aside a small amount to go cheaper anywhere, it really should be somewhere like RB/GK.
The two players mentioned weren't mentioned purely because they're cheap - but because they are A) Good quality players playing in top European Leagues and European Competition and B) Outstanding value for money. It's the latter that I'm more concerned with and fits into the part I've bolded - they look to me like smart ways to spend that much money whilst filling necessary roles and compensating for some of the gaps in our team and current make-up of the squad (given the uncertainties that come with the recovery facing both the two CBs).

I agree I'd like to see a premium forward brought in - and given we've already spent £35m on Konate I doubt there's the appetite to spend a further £15m on Caleta-Car when we already have 7 other senior CBs currently on the books - but Sabitzer is an interesting proposition seemingly available at an outstandingly low price for someone of his quality.

Neither would be the first choices I'd go for, but I could see where the line of thinking would be if either were brought in. Tottenham were linked under Mourinho but who knows if Paratici would continue such interest. He prefers washed up stars on free transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36371 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:11:15 pm
I'm not here shouting for him to say but to disrespect him saying he's contributed nothing is unreal.

Show me where I said he contributed nothing. I said he's not made a significant contribution in his time here, which I think is pretty fair - Gini made a significant contribution while he was here, Shaq is a talented player and good professional who has put in a number of very good performances for us but has also barely played football in 2 years. I mean by the same logic, Adrian has made a significant contribution but I doubt many here would say that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #36372 on: Today at 05:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 04:45:37 pm
I think we should probably stay away from making signings where they the primary driving force is "well they're cheap" - that's part of the thinking that brought us Shaqiri and Minamino, neither player has made a significant contribution and we're now struggling to move either player on. Granted, Sabitzer maybe fits our style better than Shaqiri and he's maybe a better player than Minamino, but if we wouldn't be in for him without a release clause I don't think we should be in for him just because he has one.

We don't have bags of money so we need to be smart in spending it - I think we should be funneling every penny into the best forward and midfielder we can afford. If we're going to set aside a small amount to go cheaper anywhere, it really should be somewhere like RB/GK.

Certainly if it's the primary motive for a signing. The profile of those players hardly fits a Klopp prototype. Shaqiri never known for his workrate and Minamino is not physically strong.

I'm hoping the scouts are on their game this summer and can identify the ideal midfielder for a Klopp side with Gini moving on and another good forward option.
