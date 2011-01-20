I think we should probably stay away from making signings where they the primary driving force is "well they're cheap" - that's part of the thinking that brought us Shaqiri and Minamino, neither player has made a significant contribution and we're now struggling to move either player on. Granted, Sabitzer maybe fits our style better than Shaqiri and he's maybe a better player than Minamino, but if we wouldn't be in for him without a release clause I don't think we should be in for him just because he has one.



We don't have bags of money so we need to be smart in spending it - I think we should be funneling every penny into the best forward and midfielder we can afford. If we're going to set aside a small amount to go cheaper anywhere, it really should be somewhere like RB/GK.



The two players mentioned weren't mentioned purely because they're cheap - but because they are A) Good quality players playing in top European Leagues and European Competition and B) Outstanding value for money. It's the latter that I'm more concerned with and fits into the part I've bolded - they look to me like smart ways to spend that much money whilst filling necessary roles and compensating for some of the gaps in our team and current make-up of the squad (given the uncertainties that come with the recovery facing both the two CBs).I agree I'd like to see a premium forward brought in - and given we've already spent £35m on Konate I doubt there's the appetite to spend a further £15m on Caleta-Car when we already have 7 other senior CBs currently on the books - but Sabitzer is an interesting proposition seemingly available at an outstandingly low price for someone of his quality.Neither would be the first choices I'd go for, but I could see where the line of thinking would be if either were brought in. Tottenham were linked under Mourinho but who knows if Paratici would continue such interest. He prefers washed up stars on free transfers.