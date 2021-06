If we get 15m for Origi off anyone wed have robbed them. Lets be honest, hes just not that good really.



It'll be difficult to drum up interest as much as anything. I assume he was available last summer but nobody was even linked with him.It might be one where we accept a decent loan fee (a few mill) and hope he does well to boost his value because there just won't be the interest in him on a permanent deal for much of a fee.He's not a player that would jump out at scouts. He's not particularly quick, hard working, a hold up player and his career goal record is low with the odd purple patch (a spell in 15/16 and the end of 18/19). Therefore, he's not going to be what scouts/managers are looking for and the potential aspect doesn't really fly now he's 26.He's too enigmatic.