Think Pearce's article is promising, seems we're actually confident of getting decent fees for the main contingent we're trying to sell - Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson and Grujic.



Maddest thing for me was realising Grujic is already 25. Half his career eaten up by loan deals, was 19 when we signed him! Needs a permanent club where he'll play, and Porto is a great club for him to do that.



I'd guess Origi may be next most likely to leave, since there's no Euro complications... if I'm a lower half PL club I'd definitely be interested at the £12-15m mark, he's obviously not great but when he got consistent game time he did tend to score.



Shaq and Wilson both at the Euros, and hopefully both impress (although not sure whether Wilson actually gets a game for them?).



If we're able to get £50-60m for that group - I think that's achievable - and can add that to whatever funds we already have, then it stands us in really good stead for the rest of the window. There will be other deals which bring in money too - the likes of Awoniyi, Karius and Ojo. Then there's the first team squad players we might be tempted to sell if offers come in - Neco, Phillips, Davies, Minamino, not to mention Ox/Keita.