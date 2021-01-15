« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36240 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
You can say we qualified for CL because we were lucky (Allison scoring, good run late in the season), but you can also argue that we were very unlucky from January to March, wherein many games we played well but couldn't get the ball in the net despite our dominance.

IDK, I am not sure had we signed Kabak 1 month earlier and on full contract for 18 million, we would be that much better off, or another CB for that matter.

You could but again its risk management. Nobody on the planet was making the argument that we didn't need a centre back in Jan. Klopp has been very candid in the last few weeks about how it screwed us as a team.
He was on the record saying he didn't want to have to play Fabinho there and you cannot help but think that had he had a centre back he trusted in Jan, Fabinho would have been back in midfield much earlier.
For all the spin about Kabak there was a reason he arrived on the last day of the window, on loan. He was a gamble and the fact that he didn't play for quite a while indicated Klopp was not convinced.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36241 on: Today at 12:16:32 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:43:07 pm
Stop getting your kebabs in a twist. :D
Are we buying Donner-umma?
MacAloolah

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36242 on: Today at 12:56:13 am
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm
You could but again its risk management. Nobody on the planet was making the argument that we didn't need a centre back in Jan. Klopp has been very candid in the last few weeks about how it screwed us as a team.
He was on the record saying he didn't want to have to play Fabinho there and you cannot help but think that had he had a centre back he trusted in Jan, Fabinho would have been back in midfield much earlier.
For all the spin about Kabak there was a reason he arrived on the last day of the window, on loan. He was a gamble and the fact that he didn't play for quite a while indicated Klopp was not convinced.
he arrived on the final day of the window and made his debut less than two weeks later so other than chucking him in at the deepend against City, I'm not entirely sure where you get that Klopp clearly indicated that Klopp wasn't convinced from.

Klopp rarely chucks players in straight away in any case, the only one he has was Virgil really
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36243 on: Today at 02:47:51 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:16:32 am
Are we buying Donner-umma?

Would be a party, couldn't take a pass on it...
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36244 on: Today at 03:06:40 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:47:51 am
Would be a party, couldn't take a pass on it...

A Thomas Partey?
Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36245 on: Today at 05:56:15 am
Some links that we are activating our monitoring to the next level for Lorenzo Pellegrini on twitter.

I would not be unhappy with that. Smooth style of player.
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36246 on: Today at 06:00:38 am
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:56:13 am
he arrived on the final day of the window and made his debut less than two weeks later so other than chucking him in at the deepend against City, I'm not entirely sure where you get that Klopp clearly indicated that Klopp wasn't convinced from.

Klopp rarely chucks players in straight away in any case, the only one he has was Virgil really
Yeah, too be fair, your right about Jurgen attitude towards players and not throwing them in.
I was basing my view on the fact that he was a player we had been linked with before a bit and not gone for and that he came in at the very last minute, on loan after the transfer of Caleta-car fell through. It all looked very desperate, the same with Davies. Like "we need someone".
Anyway you look at it, was he helped by the owners? The fact that Klopp likes time to bed players in surely suggests that the club should have moved earlier and that Klopp was annoyed by  this.
In the summer, would we have signed Jota had he not been available for £4m? Would we have signed anyone had the upfront payment been say £20m. Imagine our season without Jota, or a backup striker.
There are lots of things you could question about the owners and some would argue it was risk management in a pandemic. OK. We will have to wait and see what they do this summer.
Garrus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36247 on: Today at 06:28:54 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:56:15 am
Some links that we are activating our monitoring to the next level for Lorenzo Pellegrini on twitter.

I would not be unhappy with that. Smooth style of player.
He's been rumoured to have a low release clause in his contract for a couple of years now. Could be well worth it for 25m if he's anything like our last two acquisitions from Roma.
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36248 on: Today at 06:50:49 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 05:56:15 am
Some links that we are activating our monitoring to the next level for Lorenzo Pellegrini on twitter.

I would not be unhappy with that. Smooth style of player.

Would be a smart signing
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36249 on: Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36250 on: Today at 08:03:14 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.

Partly = 99%  ;D
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36251 on: Today at 08:23:49 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.
That is pretty much a fluff peace from Pearce. The kind of stuff we already knew. He like the rest of the journalists know very little about our actual targets, and so he kind of repeats these little bits constantly.
Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36252 on: Today at 08:24:17 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.

We have a lot of fringe/squad players in need of moving on, so it's right that incomings depend on who moves on and how much we get for them.
Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36253 on: Today at 08:28:59 am
Poor Perace. So starved of any information it's basically a rehash of his article on transfers from last month :D
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36254 on: Today at 08:47:02 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.

If we bring in £15mil for Origi after the last couple of years of stagnation and very poor performances then we are absolute gods of the transfer market. Need to find our next Bournemouth/Howe
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36255 on: Today at 08:51:40 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm
You can say we qualified for CL because we were lucky (Allison scoring, good run late in the season), but you can also argue that we were very unlucky from January to March, wherein many games we played well but couldn't get the ball in the net despite our dominance.

IDK, I am not sure had we signed Kabak 1 month earlier and on full contract for 18 million, we would be that much better off, or another CB for that matter.

We finished 2nd in the XG table which is a fair indicator of overall play. Leicester were 7th in that table 14 points behind us, so we were worthy of a top 4 finish ahead of them. Not to mention the game we were robbed of 3 points at their place by another VAR decision.

First 16-17 games we were top of the league. Last 10 we were the form team in the league. It was the middle third things went badly wrong but there was enough mitigation as to why. One of those was not acting in January in the transfer market, at least until it was too late and with a couple of cheap short term options. It was the owners that got lucky Klopp was able to turn it around.

I'd say the biggest killer was not having Fabinho or Henderson in midfield basically Jan-March. Fabinho comes back in for the last 10 games and we win 8 of them (with Fabinho back in defence IIRC for the 2 draws due to Nat being out). If we'd acted quicker we could have avoided that and kept one of them in midfield. The writing was on the wall first game in Jan at Southampton losing 1-0 with Fabinho and Henderson centre back.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36256 on: Today at 08:58:25 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:47:02 am
If we bring in £15mil for Origi after the last couple of years of stagnation and very poor performances then we are absolute gods of the transfer market. Need to find our next Bournemouth/Howe
I really think Origi would do well at a team where he is playing consistently and is the focus of the attack. West Ham or Crystal Palace would all be good destinations for him
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36257 on: Today at 09:00:50 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.

Interestingly he says Bremen nearly signed Grujic last summer but we dug in over the fee, similar with Wilson, only to loan them back out, costing us around 25 million quid.

They need to be sold this summer.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36258 on: Today at 09:11:16 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:38:43 am
Pearce saying there's plenty interest in Grujic, with Porto in pole position - fee around £15m. We want Origi sold for around the same fee, open to bids on Shaqiri, Minamino won't be loaned again. Awoniyi valued at about 8m. Interestingly, he says new arrivals are 'partly' dependent on sales.

Whopper is going to tear this to shreds :D

£8 million for the lot.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36259 on: Today at 09:15:08 am
Think Pearce's article is promising, seems we're actually confident of getting decent fees for the main contingent we're trying to sell - Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson and Grujic.

Maddest thing for me was realising Grujic is already 25. Half his career eaten up by loan deals, was 19 when we signed him! Needs a permanent club where he'll play, and Porto is a great club for him to do that.

I'd guess Origi may be next most likely to leave, since there's no Euro complications... if I'm a lower half PL club I'd definitely be interested at the £12-15m mark, he's obviously not great but when he got consistent game time he did tend to score.

Shaq and Wilson both at the Euros, and hopefully both impress (although not sure whether Wilson actually gets a game for them?).

If we're able to get £50-60m for that group - I think that's achievable - and can add that to whatever funds we already have, then it stands us in really good stead for the rest of the window. There will be other deals which bring in money too - the likes of Awoniyi, Karius and Ojo. Then there's the first team squad players we might be tempted to sell if offers come in - Neco, Phillips, Davies, Minamino, not to mention Ox/Keita.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36260 on: Today at 09:18:18 am
Karius contract is up next summer and he's coming off a season where he played four games. I've got the upmost respect for wily Edwards ability to sell a player, but his might be that one step too far :D
Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36261 on: Today at 09:28:52 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:15:08 am
Think Pearce's article is promising, seems we're actually confident of getting decent fees for the main contingent we're trying to sell - Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson and Grujic.

Maddest thing for me was realising Grujic is already 25. Half his career eaten up by loan deals, was 19 when we signed him! Needs a permanent club where he'll play, and Porto is a great club for him to do that.

I'd guess Origi may be next most likely to leave, since there's no Euro complications... if I'm a lower half PL club I'd definitely be interested at the £12-15m mark, he's obviously not great but when he got consistent game time he did tend to score.

Shaq and Wilson both at the Euros, and hopefully both impress (although not sure whether Wilson actually gets a game for them?).

If we're able to get £50-60m for that group - I think that's achievable - and can add that to whatever funds we already have, then it stands us in really good stead for the rest of the window. There will be other deals which bring in money too - the likes of Awoniyi, Karius and Ojo. Then there's the first team squad players we might be tempted to sell if offers come in - Neco, Phillips, Davies, Minamino, not to mention Ox/Keita.

It might be, but if we're digging in over fees then it drags on through August and then it leaves us unable to sign anyone if it's sales dependent and it's a wider risk because it's not a seller's market. It worked out okay last summer in terms of getting Thiago and Jota over the line at the end of the window after selling Brewster and Hoever, but we were left having to loan Grujic/Wilson/Ojo back out.

Ideally we'd get the forward and midfielder in before the season starts, rather than messing about in the last days of the window, or just hoping we get our valuations met.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36262 on: Today at 09:39:38 am
Has anyone reliable linked us to Raphinha? Would be such a good signing.
Carra-ton

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36263 on: Today at 09:40:26 am
The Liverpool journos had a lot more information before they prematurely blew the trumpet on Van Dijk. Literally they have no clue nowadays about what is happening.
Really would have been good for them, collectively if they had just waited a bit on VVD.
Now, they are reduced to saying that is what we said. People have stopped taking them seriously, and that has lost them readership.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36264 on: Today at 09:43:25 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:28:52 am
It might be, but if we're digging in over fees then it drags on through August and then it leaves us unable to sign anyone if it's sales dependent and it's a wider risk because it's not a seller's market. It worked out okay last summer in terms of getting Thiago and Jota over the line at the end of the window after selling Brewster and Hoever, but we were left having to loan Grujic/Wilson/Ojo back out.

Ideally we'd get the forward and midfielder in before the season starts, rather than messing about in the last days of the window, or just hoping we get our valuations met.

We signed Thiago and Jota a couple of weeks before selling Brewster. Hoever went on the very same day Jota came in (it was as close to a swap deal as you can get without officially being one). Point being, I think if we have a belief that there are buyers for players (as we did with Brewster) then we're willing to sanction purchases before the potential outgoing player actually leaves.

If we're fielding lots of enquiries for the core group we want to sell (Grujic, Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson) and it sounds like that is the case, then that should give us the confidence to make our own moves.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #36265 on: Today at 09:44:58 am
Shaq & Origi more like 8m each for them.
They wont have many offers imo.

Wouldn't surprise me if we see a bit of a suprise sale like Neco Williams if he has a good Euro's
