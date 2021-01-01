« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?

What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what you’d like)?

Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?

Keeping stuff close to our chest is my opinion. We have consistently told journo's one thing and done another, as we saw when we signed Alisson and pretty much all of last summer. I expect us to bring in at least 2 more signings.

I am not sure we can compete for the title unless the midfield remains relatively injury free and if we are to sign another player only then it has to be in midfield. As long as that player is at a good level and can mitigate against injury issues, we can compete for the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
The facts are we've done more business than basically everyone so far, we should be patient
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I think after the fuck up over Van Dijk the club isn't anywhere as near as open but probably asks the local journos to keep schtum in return the best access to players for interviews and exclusive information eg. Thiago not being an "active" target.

I think we will sign 2 more, possibly 3. 1 striker for cover and 1 or 2 midfielders.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
The facts are we've done more business than basically everyone so far, we should be patient

Not sure what thread you think you're posting in, but you're a long way from the one you think you are :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Personally not worried about the lack of noise, we've seen before that it shouldn't be taken as nothing happening. The hunt for an attacker last summer went very, very quiet after Werner went to Chelsea, with low level noise around Sarr, then all of a sudden we'd done Jota. I'm also not concerned about sell to buy. The same message came out last year, and we still landed Thiago and Jota (and Kostas). And it's worth remembering that 'sell to buy' doesn't have to mean in that order... like last summer our big sale was Brewster and that didn't happen until October. I think if we know we can generate funds then that will be enough, I don't think we necessarily need to wait until Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Grujic etc are officially sold before we bring anyone else in.

A realistic - and exciting - summer for me would be contract renewals in place or imminent for the likes of Alisson, Virgil, Fabinho and Salah. And in terms of signings, my expectation is we'll sign two more, three at an absolute push. I'd go an attacking midfielder and a forward, but might end up being a CM and an attacker etc. In an ideal world we do a CM, an attacking mid/winger and a forward, but that feels unlikely (you can also make realistic arguments for a keeper to replace Adrian, backup for Trent and another CB if Virgil/Gomez/Matip suffer any relapses, or maybe even if they don't).

Who those signings will be, I have no idea. Like the idea of someone like Gravenberch in midfield, young but already played in the Champions League and can be moulded by Klopp into whatever he wants. Tielemans would be exciting but feels out of our financial reach. Looking at Leicester still, I'd be really excited to see us go for Harvey Barnes but again I think we'll be outpriced. Someone like Nkunku or Aouar as the attacking mid would be great, or a Raphinha if we wanted more of a wider player. Mostly I'm just interested to see what type of profile we look for, rather than the names necessarily - will it be a No9 or more of a wide forward? Can see the merits in loads of different names - Daka, Malen, Isak, Vlahovic etc.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
The lack of noise is indicative of Samie being one extremely lazy bastard.

In terms of bridging the gap, a season of relatively normal health will go a long way toward that. Hopefully whatever additions we can get in will help us break down the bottom-feeding dinosaur dross like Burnley et al, but we are still well-positioned this season to give City (and potentially Chelsea) all they can handle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I would be happy with as good as possible replacement for Gini and a better forward option off the bench than Origi.

Konate already in the bag is good for the defensive side of things.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Lack of noise isn't surprising. This is typically a period when a lot of journos will go on holiday. With the Euros and Copa America coming up,  I'd imagine the latter two tournaments will also have an impact on movement. Although there aren't as many World Cup/Euro "fever buys" as in the past, there may be clubs hoping that a player might shine at the tournament to spark some interest.

There are two other factors that I think are affecting the market as a whole: first the unusually high managerial merry-go-round that has impacted a lot of European clubs (Spurs and Everton haven't appointed anyone yet) and second I think COVID is still having an effect in some countries. Bundesliga clubs typically get their business done very early, but even there the amount of transfers has been smaller than usual.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Well, apart from the fact that today is Tuesday and tomorrow is Wednesday.

 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
The summers where we do our business early are the worst. By the end of it, the forum is craving for the transfer rush and asking to sign whatever random players are signing up for Sevilla and Arsenal.

I remember the summer we signed Allison, Fabinho etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
FIFA has ruled that Leeds need to pay Leipzig 21m euros for Jean-Kevin Augustin (although they can appeal it).

Help them out by giving them £30m for Raphinha?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Not only that - imagine if we wrap up our activity early in the summer (and address a lot of needs)....the angst!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Have we signed Daka yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Forget Daka, Doku is back!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Someone I know who has contacts has said there's legs in the Raphinha rumours.
