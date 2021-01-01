Is the lack of reliable links to potential targets due to the club keeping things lose to their chests? Or is it indicative of us needing to raise funds 1st before going back into the market?



What are people realistically expecting us to do in the remainder of the window (not necessarily what youd like)?



Will that be enough to bridge the gap next season? If not, what would your (semi-) realistic summer look like in terms on ins, outs and potential contract renewals?



Personally not worried about the lack of noise, we've seen before that it shouldn't be taken as nothing happening. The hunt for an attacker last summer went very, very quiet after Werner went to Chelsea, with low level noise around Sarr, then all of a sudden we'd done Jota. I'm also not concerned about sell to buy. The same message came out last year, and we still landed Thiago and Jota (and Kostas). And it's worth remembering that 'sell to buy' doesn't have to mean in that order... like last summer our big sale was Brewster and that didn't happen until October. I think if we know we can generate funds then that will be enough, I don't think we necessarily need to wait until Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Grujic etc are officially sold before we bring anyone else in.A realistic - and exciting - summer for me would be contract renewals in place or imminent for the likes of Alisson, Virgil, Fabinho and Salah. And in terms of signings, my expectation is we'll sign two more, three at an absolute push. I'd go an attacking midfielder and a forward, but might end up being a CM and an attacker etc. In an ideal world we do a CM, an attacking mid/winger and a forward, but that feels unlikely (you can also make realistic arguments for a keeper to replace Adrian, backup for Trent and another CB if Virgil/Gomez/Matip suffer any relapses, or maybe even if they don't).Who those signings will be, I have no idea. Like the idea of someone like Gravenberch in midfield, young but already played in the Champions League and can be moulded by Klopp into whatever he wants. Tielemans would be exciting but feels out of our financial reach. Looking at Leicester still, I'd be really excited to see us go for Harvey Barnes but again I think we'll be outpriced. Someone like Nkunku or Aouar as the attacking mid would be great, or a Raphinha if we wanted more of a wider player. Mostly I'm just interested to see what type of profile we look for, rather than the names necessarily - will it be a No9 or more of a wide forward? Can see the merits in loads of different names - Daka, Malen, Isak, Vlahovic etc.