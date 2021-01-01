I think players understand the situation much more than fans do. They understand and they will make their career decisions accordingly, as opposed to coming out with faux rationalisations of what the manager thinks (trust, dislike etc)

Which is what I said. And those 'go-to' players came about for various reasons including luck, injuries etc. Once they were shown to work it's natural for the manager to use them when he can. It in no way means that the manager distrusts any other player (it doesn't mean he trusts them either; it tells you nothing). After all only 11 players and 3 subs can play.



I am sorry, I really don't get your point. We will go to Man City next season as things stand and we all know he will pick 3 from Hendo/Fab/Thiago and Milner. Naby and Ox so t be in the team.He knows they can attack but he doesn't trust them to do the other sides of the game. He basically said as much when talking about Fabinho's role and the impact on Keita and The Ox.Hendo is getting more injuries and Milner is 35. I don't see the issue with wanting 1 or 2 more in that could actually play against the likes of City away when everyone is fit.It makes us more unpredictable and if he could find 2 players that can defend, attack and press it could even improve our midfield. We had weeks last, season where it wasn't working and you looked to the bench with the Ox and Naby or others and he kept bringing on Milner. That's fine but I don't really get the point of the other lads when they are the exactly the situation where you need them. OK, you don't think that doesn't mean he doesn't trust them but whatever he thinks about them he didn't bring them on.