LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:40:42 pm
After all only 11 players and 3 subs can play.

Man Utd seemed to have 13 starting for them last season though?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 04:51:58 pm
Much prefer Rico

Chet?  Not had the greatest career but has shown bouncebackability from time to time.  Personally I think he should go in a different direction - start a career as a politician where deflection is an absolute necessity.
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Jono69 on Today at 04:51:58 pm
Much prefer Rico
Bit Tubbsy, not very mobile
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Yeah Sonny Croquet is good.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:08:12 pm
Big fan of his cousin Potato

;D In a sea of shite in here, these deserved more love
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:40:42 pm
I think players understand the situation much more than fans do. They understand and they will make their career decisions accordingly, as opposed to coming out with faux rationalisations of what the manager thinks (trust, dislike etc)
Which is what I said. And those 'go-to' players came about for various reasons including luck, injuries etc. Once they were shown to work it's natural for the manager to use them when he can. It in no way means that the manager distrusts any other player (it doesn't mean he trusts them either; it tells you nothing). After all only 11 players and 3 subs can play.

I am sorry, I really don't get your point. We will go to Man City next season as things stand and we all know he will pick 3 from Hendo/Fab/Thiago and Milner. Naby and Ox so t be in the team.

He knows they can attack but he doesn't trust them to do the other sides of the game. He basically said as much when talking about Fabinho's role and the impact on Keita and The Ox.

Hendo is getting more injuries and Milner is 35. I don't see the issue with wanting 1 or 2 more in that could actually play against the likes of City away when everyone is fit.

It makes us more unpredictable and if he could find 2 players that can defend, attack and press it could even improve our midfield. We had weeks last, season where it wasn't working and you looked to the bench with the Ox and Naby or others and he kept bringing on Milner. That's fine but I don't really get the point of the other lads when they are the exactly the situation where you need them. OK, you don't think that doesn't mean he doesn't trust them but whatever he thinks about them he didn't bring them on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
We should try and pry Martinelli from Arsenal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:20:53 pm
We should try and pry Martinelli from Arsenal.

He's had a bad injury hasn't he. I doubt they'd sell to us anyway.  Would love us to sign a few young players like Martinelli before they are snapped up by others.
