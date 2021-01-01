Plus if there was ever a whisper of him wanting to leave, I'd imagine far better clubs would be in for him



There's a few examples over the last few seasons of Arsenal getting players ahead of others or getting players off better placed clubs. Partey is the obvious example, though the counter argument is that no other club wanted to pay the release clause or wages offered by Arsenal. Pepe, Gabriel, Saliba, getting Aubameyang to sign a new contract are a few other examples where they obtained players despite interest from others. I view them as in a similar position to ourselves in 2015. Pretty much out of the CL for years and not won a trophy for a long time. Obviously we had 13/14 and Arsenal have won trophies in their CL absence. We still had some pull for players where others would be questioning why a player might want to join us.Agree that for Ndidi there would be other clubs after him. Therefore Arsenal would miss out in this scenario.