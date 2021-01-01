Availability isnt so much of an issue for Oxlade-Chamberlain, quality is now. He just doesnt seem a Liverpool quality player any longer and we have to evaluate whether the resources could be better allocated. For his fee and wages you could probably get Aouar.



It doesn't exactly bode well for him that he's been fit since December but only played 280 odd minutes all season, that's what, 3 games worth of football? In a season the rest of our squad was decimated by injuries..I know some have suggested Klopp didn't want to change it too much or take any risks at all because of the injuries and how much we were struggling but that kind of falls down when you consider that Curtis Jones, a player who had 1 PL start to his name before this season, gotmore gametime than Ox this year. Even Keita played more football, and he's made of biscuits. Ox is now legitimately 7th choice and that's before us making any additional signings in there (which I think most argue we should), which I doubt is where he sees himself in terms of his desired role at a club, and it's certainly not a productive use of his (I imagine) considerable wages.Midfield is a problem for us. Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain's fitness/reliability issues are well documented, but none of our midfielders are robust in the way Gini, Salah, Robertson, or Van Dijk (pre injury) are:- Thiago has averaged about 25 league games a season over the past 5 years- Henderson has only started more than 25 league games once in the past 6 years- Even Fabinho has missed 8 PL games in each of the last two seasons.When you carry that many injury prone players, you can't control when they are going to be injured and inevitably there is going to be overlap at some point, it's not as simple as saying we have depth because of the number of players and if one is out there are x many others. See Matip and Gomez (and Lovren when he was here) regularly overlapping their injuries and therefore ruining the entire concept of "providing depth". Henderson and Thiago are only going to get worse into their 30s, as is Milner (who should be being phased out now anyway).We basically have a single reliably fit midfielder in their prime years, three 30+ varyingly injury prone midfielders, two midfielders in their "prime" who are either frequently injured or not trusted, and one youth prospect. I daresay it's probably the biggest drain on our wage bill as well, in terms of getting bang for our buck.