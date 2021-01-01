« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
tubby pls.:
Agree on Tielemans, he's a good player in the right set up, but I don't think he's the player for us.  Tidy and technical but just not dynamic enough.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Samie:
Lads, if we get to a thousand pages we buy Mbappe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
a treeless whopper:
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:52:11 am
It is really interesting because you look and him and, say, Houssem Aouar, both players lauded as massive talents when they were very young. Who would fulfil more potential at Liverpool, under Klopp?

The vowel boy, who I love, is certainly cheaper and of course only tested in Ligue 1.

I’m not sure on Aouar either. Granted he looked good against City in Europe 2 seasons ago but I haven’t seen much else and I am wary how nobody has signed him yet. Is he actually that good?

Ultimately the great thing is that we are the best at identifying the right player so whom ever sign for the first team will be the right one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
MD1990:
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:39:22 am
Whenever I watch Daka on YouTube compilations it always feels like there's something missing, dunno what it is.  I'm just not 100% convinced by him.
A lot of his goals are not all that impressive.

Some decent finishes. But not like he is dribbling past players just seems a finisher.
And many of the goals you can see how much space is left by the opposing team & poor defending

He seems like he would be only ever a squad player for us.
But I have only seen him play 2-3 times in Europe where he was very unimpressive. Seems like if he isnt scoring he isnt doing much else for the team in those games. Awful against Atletico in a crucial CL tie

We do have people clamoring for him off youtube highlights though unless they watch the Austrian Bundesliga
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:53:28 am
Lads, if we get to a thousand pages we buy Mbappe.

Roman Numerals for 1000 is M ...Mbappe starts with an M ............it's on!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Stockholm Syndrome:
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 10:38:31 am
How good is Daka, we have been tracking him for a while is all I know. He looks like a Divock replacement. Hope if we sign him, he becomes a hit.

Pretty much that. An Origi replacement at a somewhat similar level, which may or may not turn great. He is quick and can score in Austria. Not as much in Europe so far but he is only young.

I don't think he can be compared to Jota he is a fair bit behind him as of right now, but for all we know he may come in and do a Haaland and instantly be a 20/30 goal a season striker. But I feel the smart approach is for now see him as similar in standing to Origi rather than a starter
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
gray19lfc:
Zambia havent qualified for AFCON have they?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
No666:
Nasser Al Khelaifi widely quoted as saying Mbappe won't be sold and won't be leaving on a free. Sounded vaguely threatening, as if the sport washing veil was lifted for a moment, allowing exposure of the ugly regime behind it.
If I were PSG, and Mbappe wasn't signing a new contract, I'd be selling him in order to ensure he doesn't end up at the rival regime's little sport washing outfit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
.adam:
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 11:00:44 am
Zambia havent qualified for AFCON have they?

Nope.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Haggis36:
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:53:33 am
Availability isnt so much of an issue for Oxlade-Chamberlain, quality is now. He just doesnt seem a Liverpool quality player any longer and we have to evaluate whether the resources could be better allocated. For his fee and wages you could probably get Aouar.

It doesn't exactly bode well for him that he's been fit since December but only played 280 odd minutes all season, that's what, 3 games worth of football? In a season the rest of our squad was decimated by injuries..

I know some have suggested Klopp didn't want to change it too much or take any risks at all because of the injuries and how much we were struggling but that kind of falls down when you consider that Curtis Jones, a player who had 1 PL start to his name before this season, got considerably more gametime than Ox this year. Even Keita played more football, and he's made of biscuits. Ox is now legitimately 7th choice and that's before us making any additional signings in there (which I think most argue we should), which I doubt is where he sees himself in terms of his desired role at a club, and it's certainly not a productive use of his (I imagine) considerable wages.

Midfield is a problem for us. Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain's fitness/reliability issues are well documented, but none of our midfielders are robust in the way Gini, Salah, Robertson, or Van Dijk (pre injury) are:
- Thiago has averaged about 25 league games a season over the past 5 years
- Henderson has only started more than 25 league games once in the past 6 years
- Even Fabinho has missed 8 PL games in each of the last two seasons.

When you carry that many injury prone players, you can't control when they are going to be injured and inevitably there is going to be overlap at some point, it's not as simple as saying we have depth because of the number of players and if one is out there are x many others. See Matip and Gomez (and Lovren when he was here) regularly overlapping their injuries and therefore ruining the entire concept of "providing depth". Henderson and Thiago are only going to get worse into their 30s, as is Milner (who should be being phased out now anyway).

We basically have a single reliably fit midfielder in their prime years, three 30+ varyingly injury prone midfielders, two midfielders in their "prime" who are either frequently injured or not trusted, and one youth prospect. I daresay it's probably the biggest drain on our wage bill as well, in terms of getting bang for our buck.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
rawcusk8:
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:59:54 am
Pretty much that. An Origi replacement at a somewhat similar level, which may or may not turn great. He is quick and can score in Austria. Not as much in Europe so far but he is only young.

I don't think he can be compared to Jota he is a fair bit behind him as of right now, but for all we know he may come in and do a Haaland and instantly be a 20/30 goal a season striker. But I feel the smart approach is for now see him as similar in standing to Origi rather than a starter
For me he would be a Minamino type signing, almost a free hit if you will. I say almost because if we got him and he flopped we're very likely to recoup what we paid for him and possibly make a profit. The flip side is if he's our only attacking signing then we really need him to take the burden off the front 3 so we can't afford for him to be a dud. He's a good player from the very little I've seen, any team that signs him will hope he does a Haaland and takes to the league like a duck to water but in reality he may need time to settle. If we got him in as an Origi replacement I think it would be a great piece of business.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
a treeless whopper:
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:06:07 am
It doesn't exactly bode well for him that he's been fit since December but only played 280 odd minutes all season, that's what, 3 games worth of football? In a season the rest of our squad was decimated by injuries..

I know some have suggested Klopp didn't want to change it too much or take any risks at all because of the injuries and how much we were struggling but that kind of falls down when you consider that Curtis Jones, a player who had 1 PL start to his name before this season, got considerably more gametime than Ox this year. Even Keita played more football, and he's made of biscuits. Ox is now legitimately 7th choice and that's before us making any additional signings in there (which I think most argue we should), which I doubt is where he sees himself in terms of his desired role at a club, and it's certainly not a productive use of his (I imagine) considerable wages.

Midfield is a problem for us. Keita and Oxlade Chamberlain's fitness/reliability issues are well documented, but none of our midfielders are robust in the way Gini, Salah, Robertson, or Van Dijk (pre injury) are:
- Thiago has averaged about 25 league games a season over the past 5 years
- Henderson has only started more than 25 league games once in the past 6 years
- Even Fabinho has missed 8 PL games in each of the last two seasons.

When you carry that many injury prone players, you can't control when they are going to be injured and inevitably there is going to be overlap at some point, it's not as simple as saying we have depth because of the number of players and if one is out there are x many others. See Matip and Gomez (and Lovren when he was here) regularly overlapping their injuries and therefore ruining the entire concept of "providing depth". Henderson and Thiago are only going to get worse into their 30s, as is Milner (who should be being phased out now anyway).

We basically have a single reliably fit midfielder in their prime years, three 30+ varyingly injury prone midfielders, two midfielders in their "prime" who are either frequently injured or not trusted, and one youth prospect. I daresay it's probably the biggest drain on our wage bill as well, in terms of getting bang for our buck.

Yep. I dont think the defence of Ox that Klopp didnt want midfield disruption because of centre back issues washes. He had plenty of opportunities to get him more minutes and he didnt, with the likes of Shaqiri and Jones getting in ahead.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Stockholm Syndrome:
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 11:08:34 am
For me he would be a Minamino type signing, almost a free hit if you will. I say almost because if we got him and he flopped we're very likely to recoup what we paid for him and possibly make a profit. The flip side is if he's our only attacking signing then we really need him to take the burden off the front 3 so we can't afford for him to be a dud. He's a good player from the very little I've seen, any team that signs him will hope he does a Haaland and takes to the league like a duck to water but in reality he may need time to settle. If we got him in as an Origi replacement I think it would be a great piece of business.

He is someone who if we got him, I would hope it would be relatively small fee (maybe 15 million) but hope we get someone else in more experienced as easing the pressure on Salah and Mane. If you have to choose one or the other I would prefer the more experienced, Jota like signing. Let Daka go somewhere else and if needs be do a Mane and buy him later after he has a few years in a better league and he is a better player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Tobelius:
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:02:59 am
Nasser Al Khelaifi widely quoted as saying Mbappe won't be sold and won't be leaving on a free. Sounded vaguely threatening, as if the sport washing veil was lifted for a moment, allowing exposure of the ugly regime behind it.
If I were PSG, and Mbappe wasn't signing a new contract, I'd be selling him in order to ensure he doesn't end up at the rival regime's little sport washing outfit.

Yes the quote sounded like a weird veiled threat to me,he should maybe check which country's laws apply before speaking in the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Ghost Town:
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:19:11 am
Yes the quote sounded like a weird veiled threat to me,he should maybe check which country's laws apply before speaking in the future.
:lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
plura:
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:19:11 am
Yes the quote sounded like a weird veiled threat to me,he should maybe check which country's laws apply before speaking in the future.

You can remove the 'veiled' part. It sounds like a public threat/promise. I hope the club implodes on them a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
stockdam:
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:55:07 am
Im not sure on Aouar either. Granted he looked good against City in Europe 2 seasons ago but I havent seen much else and I am wary how nobody has signed him yet. Is he actually that good?

Ultimately the great thing is that we are the best at identifying the right player so whom ever sign for the first team will be the right one.

Yes he is a good player but his performances have fallen off. It's down to Klopp to gamble whether he can reignite his career as there is a good player in there. Were Salah, Mane, Gini, Robertson and Matip wanted by everyone before they joined? All got better under Klopp and other than Matip with his injury record, all would have been snapped up for much more than we bought them for. Jones, Gomez, TAA and even Henderson and Ox also developed.

I don't think anyone expects us to keep spending huge amounts on the likes of VVD and Alisson every season so we are going to have to bring in decent players who have potential. That's also why it's hard for any of us to identify who we will buy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Phineus:
Aouar is an odd one currently. Definitely talented but coming off a pretty poor season ... when was the last time we signed a player off the back of an (individually) poor season?

Maybe Konate, though tbf he played well when he did play. Aouar lost his place in the side down to form.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Barefoot Doctor:
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:24:41 am
Aouar is an odd one currently. Definitely talented but coming off a pretty poor season ... when was the last time we signed a player off the back of an (individually) poor season?

Maybe Konate, though tbf he played well when he did play. Aouar lost his place in the side down to form.

Think we bought Fabinho more because of the season where Monaco got to the CL semis rather than the following year when they dipped. Jota arguably too, although he did well in the Europa League for Wolves last year but was out of the team towards the end. Virgil's time at Southampton didn't end particularly well either!

Just looking at Aouar's appearance record for Lyon last season, you're right that he ended the season as a sub but there was an injury in and around there too. Also think he's suffered from being nailed on for a move last summer and it not happening. The stats suggest he performed really well though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
dutchkop:
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:02:59 am
Nasser Al Khelaifi widely quoted as saying Mbappe won't be sold and won't be leaving on a free. Sounded vaguely threatening, as if the sport washing veil was lifted for a moment, allowing exposure of the ugly regime behind it.
If I were PSG, and Mbappe wasn't signing a new contract, I'd be selling him in order to ensure he doesn't end up at the rival regime's little sport washing outfit.

Sounds a bit desperate at PSG.. they have had to gazump Barca for Gini by paying double his Barca salary.
I think Mbappe will call his bluff, not sign a new contract and be in the market for a new club in Jan 2022.
or PSG will back pedal and offer Mbappe to any comers late in transfer window to get some money in for Mbappe.
Although they can afford for him to leave on a free as they just arrange another off the books great sponsorship deal to pay for his replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Haggis36:
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:24:41 am
Aouar is an odd one currently. Definitely talented but coming off a pretty poor season ... when was the last time we signed a player off the back of an (individually) poor season?

Maybe Konate, though tbf he played well when he did play. Aouar lost his place in the side down to form.

It's an interesting one. By all accounts, we've tracked him for years and he's been highly rated in the past, but it sounds like he's had an underwhelming year.

He probably fits our old transfer model from way back of signing young players we think are talented but who have fallen out of favour for whatever reason and who might be available cheaper than usual or at a "discounted" price (ala Coutinho, Sturridge), whereas in recent years we've tended more towards either PL proven players or well established/known players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Jono69:
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:53:28 am
Lads, if we get to a thousand pages we buy Mbappe.

I don't believe you
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
hide5seek:
Any news on our supposed interest in Bissouma?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
clinical:
Wonder how much Ajax would want for Ryan Gravenberch. Remember him playing against us and doing really well. Only 19 as well.

Edit: Just seen who is agent is. No chance then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Oskar:
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 11:52:40 am
Any news on our supposed interest in Bissouma?

There's been no real news on anyone other than Konate, nothing reliable anyway.

Duncan Castles said a couple of weeks ago in the Times that Klopp was doing his background checks on Bissouma's personality and how he'd fit in with the squad, that's about as concrete as it's gotten.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
MD1990:
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:55:48 am
There's been no real news on anyone other than Konate, nothing reliable anyway.

Duncan Castles said a couple of weeks ago in the Times that Klopp was doing his background checks on Bissouma's personality and how he'd fit in with the squad, that's about as concrete as it's gotten.
very unreliable.
He was the one who said we had big interest in Botman.
That was wrong as Konate was out top target.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Jookie:
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:24:41 am
Aouar is an odd one currently. Definitely talented but coming off a pretty poor season ... when was the last time we signed a player off the back of an (individually) poor season?

Maybe Konate, though tbf he played well when he did play. Aouar lost his place in the side down to form.

Where do people view Aouar playing in our system? Is he suitable for the No.8 position in a 4-3-3? Or would he play as the false 9 or wide? Or is he more suited to an advanced role in 4-2-3-1?

From what I've seen of him he's a talented player but one I think is a bit over rated by some based on his performances so far. He does have significant potential though and turning 23 in a few weeks is the right age to potentially hit an upward trajectory in the next few seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
clinical:
Inter need money and have to sell apparently. Sign Barella before they sell Lukaku to Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Jookie:
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:29:18 pm
Inter need money and have to sell apparently. Sign Barella before they sell Lukaku to Chelsea.

Barella would be an excellent addition but one I don't see happening.

I think the price (55-65M) may preclude us getting involved. I also think Inter will be loathe to let him go despite their financial difficulties. Barella, Bastoni and Lukaku are probably the 3 players they'll want to keep despite needing to sell.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Barefoot Doctor:
Belgian journalist Sven Claes says he expects Tielemans to leave Leicester after the Euros, for around £55m.

I know there's some mixed feelings here on him, but I'd be excited to see him come in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Flaccido Dongingo:
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:53:53 pm
Belgian journalist Sven Claes says he expects Tielemans to leave Leicester after the Euros, for around £55m.

I know there's some mixed feelings here on him, but I'd be excited to see him come in.
Leicester would rinse us, if they can get £80m for a cart horse out of Snake Mountain, then what would they be after for an actual quality footballer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
fucking appalled:
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:53:53 pm
Belgian journalist Sven Claes says he expects Tielemans to leave Leicester after the Euros, for around £55m.

I know there's some mixed feelings here on him, but I'd be excited to see him come in.

He is a really good player, but he's got a lot in common with Thiago. And Thiago isnt exactly ancient considering his game isnt particularly based on being fast or strong or anything thats going to deteriorate. And Thiago is better obviously.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Barefoot Doctor:
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:56:42 pm
Leicester would rinse us, if they can get £80m for a cart horse out of Snake Mountain, then what would they be after for an actual quality footballer?

Wonder if this is the rare occasion where rumours of a Champions League clause are actually true...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Phineus:
I'd snap their hands off for 55m for Tielemans but surely no way he goes for that? They paid 40m for him afterall, they'll be wanting a more sizeable profit you'd imagine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
MD1990:
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:53:53 pm
Belgian journalist Sven Claes says he expects Tielemans to leave Leicester after the Euros, for around £55m.

I know there's some mixed feelings here on him, but I'd be excited to see him come in.
we only pay 50m+ on gamechangers bar Keita.

Tielemans is a very good player but not elite. We have that in Thiago.
A more dynamic player is required I think. Whether it is an attacking or more defensive minded player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Asam:
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:29:18 pm
Inter need money and have to sell apparently. Sign Barella before they sell Lukaku to Chelsea.

I dont want us signing any Italian players, they dont adapt well to life in the UK unless theyre living in London

If we are to sign a midfielder the only ones that are really worth signing are:

Long term best value

1- Bellingham
2- Gravenberch
3- Camavinga



Short term impact

4- Bissouma
5- Mwepu
6- Aouar
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
AndyMuller:
I can see Tielemans at Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Agent99:
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
markedasred:
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:53:28 am
Lads, if we get to a thousand pages we buy Mbappe.
Mein Gott die transfer thread ist verwandelt in Green Shield Stamps
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Norse Red:
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:21:55 pm
http://sportsoutbursts.xyz/liverpool-linked-with-patson-daka/

Pretty much confirmed.
Regarding the ACON is the Nation of Zambia qualified for that tournament? If we buy Daka and thats the case he will be gone in January along with Mane ans Salah.
