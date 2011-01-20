« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1507140 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35680 on: Today at 12:35:16 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:27:45 pm
Is this comment by David true I wonder David added:
if it is I not sure I would want him.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manchester-united-gent-transfer-news-17708312

Weird weird thing to say
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35681 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:33:08 pm
Our position going into the summer is actually pretty good. The only players out of contract are Wijnaldum and Adrian, with Kabak also returning to Schalke. At the same time, we have confirmed the signing of Konate, with Van Dijk, Henderson, Gomez and Matip returning from long term injuries. We also have Minamino, Grujic, Wilson, Karius, Awoniyi, Ojo, Grabara, Elliott and Van den Berg returning from loan ...
I think we should have sold Wilson & Grujic last summer.

We need to sell a lot of players now.
Only Elliott in the above have a future at the club. Minamino will be sold imo. Van Den Berg will go on loan to increase value same with Grabara.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35682 on: Today at 12:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:24:56 am
We brought in two first team quality players plus cover in a much less certain time last summer, with minimal sales in Hoever and Lovren. Brewster wasn't sold until nearly month after we brought in our 3 signings. I'd be amazed if we decide that after a down year in performance/results and a better outlook I'm terms of the pandemic situation in England we spend even less.

when Brewster was sold doesnt really matter. They only paid a few mill for Jota and Thiago last summer, it wasnt like they need 60 mill up front.  It isnt a linear process, but Brewster was sold to balance things out, in money but also in squad numbers of course.

I expect more than one transfer for sure though, but no idea why there would be a surprise that there will need to be some balancing of books, and boosting of funds by sales, its the same every year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35683 on: Today at 01:11:17 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:53:39 pm
I think we should have sold Wilson & Grujic last summer.

We need to sell a lot of players now.
Only Elliott in the above have a future at the club. Minamino will be sold imo. Van Den Berg will go on loan to increase value same with Grabara.

It doesn't matter if they have a future at the club. They have future in football, so they are valuable assets that can be sold, and bring in the funds required to get other players.

And there is no real point in discussing the sale of Grujic and Wilson last September. The club decided to send them on loan, received loan fees for that, and they are on the market again this summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35684 on: Today at 01:15:38 pm »
Yeah, I don't think we're in the worst position we could be in. It's early June and we have one big signing confirmed, and know several squad players will leave and bring in a bit of money, whilst we don't seem to be close to losing any key players. Gini going obviously a shame but knew about that for a while now.

Suspect we'll long have had our targets for other transfers this summer. Imagine it'll be about 2 more coming in but I'd like at least another one to see the squad bolstered. Seen a few links saying centre mid isn't a priority but I'd hope we bring in someone to play there, someone good obviously as the options we have are quality but fitness wise it's not the best bunch, especially post GW. Another forward also imperative I think, heard rumours again we may want 2 in but think it'll just be the one. Timing wise okay and I think we'll have whoever else is joining by early pre-season, and ideally some big names back ala VVD, Hendo etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35685 on: Today at 01:30:36 pm »
One player who has been linked with us in the past is Houssem Aouar. I'd love to see him at Anfield if we can offload some of our midfield players who aren't regular starters.

In my opinion that would leave us with just looking for another forward. I think we need a centre forward who can score goals as Jota can cover for Mane or Salah.

With Matip, VVD, Gomez and Henderson back and with Konate signed we would then have a very strong squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35686 on: Today at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:11:17 pm
It doesn't matter if they have a future at the club. They have future in football, so they are valuable assets that can be sold, and bring in the funds required to get other players.

And there is no real point in discussing the sale of Grujic and Wilson last September. The club decided to send them on loan, received loan fees for that, and they are on the market again this summer ...
And they have value's that will be go up & down depending on there form.
I would argue that Grujic & Wilson's price as decreased from what it was 2 years ago. Both loan moves didnt increase their value.
Origi & Shaqiri's both down as well.

These players should have been sold last summer or in 2019.

Teams now know we need to move players on so will look to get them on the cheap.
I can see a few loans with option to buy this summer

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35687 on: Today at 01:37:44 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:30:36 pm
One player who has been linked with us in the past is Houssem Aouar. I'd love to see him at Anfield if we can offload some of our midfield players who aren't regular starters.

In my opinion that would leave us with just looking for another forward. I think we need a centre forward who can score goals as Jota can cover for Mane or Salah.

With Matip, VVD, Gomez and Henderson back and with Konate signed we would then have a very strong squad.

I've never been convinced by him to be honest, I know he's still relatively young but not convinced he's good enough to play in our midfield. Always saw him playing at a Spurs or Leicester etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35688 on: Today at 01:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:37:44 pm
I've never been convinced by him to be honest, I know he's still relatively young but not convinced he's good enough to play in our midfield. Always saw him playing at a Spurs or Leicester etc.

Fair point and it's always hard to extrapolate how a player would fit in. I think he would learn a lot playing along with Fabinho and Thiago. He may not be a certain starter but I think he has real potential. I don't like naming players who I would sell but I think we could get rid of about three and bring in Aouar. He's the sort of player that I think has more to offer but that's pure speculation. That's where Edwards and Klopp have excelled; bringing in "good" players who have turned out to be excellent. On the other hand, I thought Minamino would develop into a great player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35689 on: Today at 01:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:37:44 pm
I've never been convinced by him to be honest, I know he's still relatively young but not convinced he's good enough to play in our midfield. Always saw him playing at a Spurs or Leicester etc.

Aouar?! What are the weaknesses in his game that make you say that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35690 on: Today at 01:47:00 pm »
If we do get Aouar, reckon it will be right at the the end of the window..sort of at the eleventh Aouar ;)

I've not seen much of him, so can't really comment on his suitability. But he looks quite slight for our powerful midfield
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35691 on: Today at 01:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:47:00 pm
If we do get Aouar, reckon it will be right at the the end of the window..sort of at the eleventh Aouar ;)


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35692 on: Today at 01:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:34:30 am
I like Cunha but I think hed be more a squad player if we signed him this summer... genuinely think he would benefit from another 1-2 seasons improving (albeit perhaps a move away from Hertha who were pretty poor last season). I know we need more depth in the squad that contributes, but this is assuming Mane and Firmino can get back to their pre 2020-2021 levels for the next 1-2 years and that their form in parts of last season was a blip in an anomaly of a season.

Really hope that is the case. Also, if were after a striker who can do a Firmino lite impression my preference would be Jonathan David from Lille.

David is 59, Cunha is 60. Im not sure you can really do a Firmino lite impression without also being a physical presence which Firmino is, not only does Cunha tick this box physically but he also one of the better dribblers in Bundesliga and Europe by extension but also presses from the front in a similar way to Bobby.

The more I think about if we werent to go for someone like Sancho, I think Cunha presents the best option for us, far cheaper than someone like Raphina but also versatile can play on the left number 10 and as a striker.

He plays in a bad team but he seems to have a lot of similar qualities to Firmino at Hoffenheim for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35693 on: Today at 01:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:47:00 pm
If we do get Aouar, reckon it will be right at the the end of the window..sort of at the eleventh Aouar ;)

I've not seen much of him, so can't really comment on his suitability. But he looks quite slight for our powerful midfield

I have no info to say that he's even on our list but that goes for almost any player. I think it's great that we tend to sign players out of the blue and nobody has any clue what is going on. I hope we can trim down our midfield and use the money to buy one excellent player to replace them. We have Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Jones as a core. Aouar would be a good addition.....but that's just me speculating.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35694 on: Today at 01:53:08 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:50:58 pm
I have no info to say that he's even on our list but that goes for almost any player. I think it's great that we tend to sign players out of the blue and nobody has any clue what is going on. I hope we can trim down our midfield and use the money to buy one excellent player to replace them. We have Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Jones as a core. Aouar would be a good addition.....but that's just me speculating.

I don't think we have. Not since Barmby.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35695 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:53:08 pm
I don't think we have. Not since Barmby.

Abel Xavier. ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35696 on: Today at 01:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:53:47 pm
when Brewster was sold doesnt really matter. They only paid a few mill for Jota and Thiago last summer, it wasnt like they need 60 mill up front.  It isnt a linear process, but Brewster was sold to balance things out, in money but also in squad numbers of course.

I expect more than one transfer for sure though, but no idea why there would be a surprise that there will need to be some balancing of books, and boosting of funds by sales, its the same every year.
I think it matters in that we couldn't guarantee we'd be getting more money in sales. We tried shifting Wilson and Grujic but couldn't find any buyers, could have happened to Brewster. I think Brewster was always likely to be sold for a good fee that window of someone came in for him as well. Klopp never really seemed to integrate him the way Tent and Jones have been.

And yeah we're always going to be looking to sell some players, every club is. I just don't think it's a case that we can only spend around £35m and then nothing without sales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35697 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:46:14 pm
Aouar?! What are the weaknesses in his game that make you say that?

Not necessarily a weakness but he's never struck me as a Klopp kind of midfielder, Arsenal were close to buying him last summer 40m euros and that struck me as his level. According to reports in France he's now available for 25m euros and I haven't seen any top club going for him. But I could be wrong  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35698 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:53:08 pm
I don't think we have. Not since Barmby.


 :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35699 on: Today at 02:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:53:47 pm
when Brewster was sold doesnt really matter. They only paid a few mill for Jota and Thiago last summer, it wasnt like they need 60 mill up front. It isnt a linear process, but Brewster was sold to balance things out, in money but also in squad numbers of course.

It isn't, so it's also worth remembering we'd have had payments due for transfers in previous seasons too, so wasn't just a case of covering the initial Jota and Thiago payments.

Selling players is also never a guaranteed thing, especially later in the window. We've seen plenty of players we've wanted to shift end up staying and having to be loaned or stay in the squad and get minimal minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35700 on: Today at 02:10:06 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35701 on: Today at 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 01:58:55 pm
Not necessarily a weakness but he's never struck me as a Klopp kind of midfielder, Arsenal were close to buying him last summer 40m euros and that struck me as his level. According to reports in France he's now available for 25m euros and I haven't seen any top club going for him. But I could be wrong  ;D

Two years left on his deal so they'll sell this summer - doubt it'll be for as little as 25 but who knows
As for not being a Klopp midfielder did you feel that way about Gotze or Chamberlain or Keita or Thiago.....
No idea if we want him or not but imo we need an 8 who can be an additional attacking weapon - might turn out to be Jones or Keita I guess but its the obvious hole in our squad (especially where the league is concerned)

I don't mean you with this but people generally have got locked into this idea that we're always going to play with 3 non ball progressing midfielders because we did it for the year we won the title but its not what Klopp has typically done and I'm not sure it'll get us to contending for the title again
