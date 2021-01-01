Some snippets from Paul Gorst's Q&A that he did today.12:55 PMHi Paul, hope you are well. Following the signing of Konate, do you anticipate a quiet summer? Or does the rest of the signings depend on outgoings? May aswell start with transfers!12:59 PMI think so, yes. It won't be a summer like 2018 that's for sure. Pandemic losses are at around £120m, but I think there'll be some business to be done. Now CL football is secured, Liverpool will have a better grip on their budgets and the Konate signing early on was a bit of a statement. Contract talks appear to be the primary focus for now though.12:55 PMAny truth in the rumours linking us to Vlahovic of Fiorentina ?1:05 PMNot that I am aware. He's had a superb season by all accounts at Fiorentina and he's still just 21 but I am not aware of him being a genuine target at this stage.1:00 PMHey Paul, any sign of contact for Daka or Watkins?1:08 PMNone as of yet. I believe the priority will be contract renewals, but I am sure a new forward will be looked at. Daka ad Watkins fit the profile in terms of age, mobility and potential, particularly Daka who is just 22. Liverpool have a good relationship with Salzburg too so that would certainly help. Liverpool need another forward for my money and I expect Origi and/or Shaqiri to depart too1:11 PMA midfielder incoming capable of playing the amount of games gini did likely?1:16 PMAll the noises are that they aren't targeting a new midfielder, but I wouldn't rule it out completely personally. Wijnaldum played 51 times last season. Klopp cannot afford to throw away that level of durability or output. Let's face it, Keita and Oxlade don't have great injury history. It's a huge ask for them to string 30/40 games together. Even Henderson has had fair share of issues.1:12 PMHello from Brazil. Any sign that Matip may be leaving? And is there any contact for Gravenberch?1:18 PMMatip won't be leaving. He is very much a part of the thinking for next season. A campaign free of injury is a must though, he's struggled for two seasons at least now. Not aware of any contact for Gravenberch. He could be set for a big Euros though, he looks a player.1:14 PMHi what about wjnaldum replacement ? Hendo Milner Thiago all over 30 and Keita ox injury prone player , i think new midfield should be a priority ... We re going to make same mistake we made with lovren last year1:19 PMI completely agree with you. Letting Wijnaldum go is a baffling decision for me. He's desperate to stay. Or at least was. Keita cannot be relied on fitness-wise. Milner is 35, Henderson has had his own injury problems. A replacement is a must, for me. Told it's not a priority right now though. We shall see.1:19 PMWill mbappe choose Real Madrid over Liverpool?1:20 PMI don't think either club can afford his transfer fee. New contract at PSG is the outcome I see. He won't be arriving at Anfield, sadly.1:18 PMReturning loans, who stays and who is sold/loaned again?1:21 PMI think they'll look for buyers for Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic. Elliott will likely stay put to play more first-team games next season. Liverpool were delighted with how his loan spell at Blackburn went. He has a massive future ahead of him.1:22 PMis there any indication in the underlying figures of Ben White to suggest he could cover CB and CM if Philips were to move? maybe Philips plus money Brighton's way, he's surely an upgrade on Dan Burn1:26 PMNo, Liverpool won't be bringing in a replacement for Nat Phillips IF he does move on this summer. There's no desire from Klopp to sell him, so it's basically down to the player himself and if interest arises. Not aware of any at this stages.1:22 PMHi Paul, hope you're well. Youri Tielemans would be ideal for us, but if we're going with the narrative of a quiet summer, do you think Bissouma would be the target that Klopp would opt for?1:27 PMFrom what I've seen of Bissouma, I think he would be a great fit for Liverpool's midfield and might not cost the earth. Tielemans is a class act too but would be big, big money after the season's he's just had. Contract talks are the big priority for now at Liverpool though.1:30 PMHi, is there any news on the potential of signing Issahaku? Were alot of rumours at one point, very interesting young player1:33 PMMy colleague Ian Doyle wrote a piece about him last week. He is not on his way to Liverpool1:30 PMWhat are the plans for Taki?1:40 PMAccording to Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton want to keep him. Liverpool are saying no decision has been made, but I suspect he will leave if they can get a decent fee for the Japan international.