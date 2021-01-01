« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1500475 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35560 on: Today at 01:17:17 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 12:50:39 pm
I think we will buy a striker and a centre mid. We don't really know what the situation is with Hendo yet,. If he has had a setback then I can't see them not buying a centre mid. Even if he hasn't the fact that he is picking up injuries will be a concern.

The same I think applies to forwards, the strike is decreasing, they looked fatigued and will be disappearing off to the African Nations.

I think they will most likely therefore buy in 2 versatile players, maybe Daka and Bissouma.

Personally I like the look of Martinez at Inter but he will probably be too much and only plays through the middle. If he arrived we would most likely have to change the way we play but I think he could have the impact that Suarez had at Barca with Neymar and Messi.

Quick, strong, up for a battle, great touch, team player, score goals, great awareness, works hard. I am not sure why trams are looking at Lukaku over him to be honest.

Bissouma would be awesome.
It's not easy to find a technically gifted player who is also very good defensively.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35561 on: Today at 01:18:35 pm »
Vlahovic rumours are back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35562 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35563 on: Today at 01:21:31 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:16:31 pm
Rumours are that LeBrons wage contribution direct debit has been cancelled at his end and that we are looking elsewhere. Also that Madrid are in for him this summer.

Would he even want to play for that boring, defensive manager Ancelotti?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35564 on: Today at 01:23:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:15:26 pm
I dont think they would ask for that much but it would be between £50-60m for sure. Also to be fair he wouldnt come with the signing on fee, wages that Sancho would cost.

If we sign him then I dont think we have to worry about our concerns because if he gets through our vetting process then he must be brilliant. But like a few I am currently hoping we get someone of a higher quality.

Pretty much how I see it. I am not convinced by him (or at the very least not convinced he is the player for us) but if we genuinely go after him, then our scouting network have seen something in him with how we play, or how we want to play, which says he is right and at the right value. So yeah if we make a bid and get him he's obviously the right player for us, but until something concrete materialize I don't think he is someone we need/want
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35565 on: Today at 01:39:10 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:15:26 pm
I dont think they would ask for that much but it would be between £50-60m for sure. Also to be fair he wouldnt come with the signing on fee, wages that Sancho would cost.

If we sign him then I dont think we have to worry about our concerns because if he gets through our vetting process then he must be brilliant. But like a few I am currently hoping we get someone of a higher quality.

Yeah I mean to me, if Edwards has vetted him, then he IS of high enough quality. We're looking at a Sadio Mane type situation where we look at the underlying numbers and talent and imagine what a little Klopp and Linders time will do for his performance.

Still feels a bit fishy to me, sounds a bit speculative this link, or agent led.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35566 on: Today at 01:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:08:46 pm
If we spend big it's for a player who will be signed to go straight in the side and immediately improve the team. That's why you wouldn't likely see us in for someone like Sancho unless we sold Mane or Salah first.

Im referring to Bellingham who would arguably get into the side immediately
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35567 on: Today at 01:56:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:40:34 pm
Its an obsession with numbers imo.

Raphinha under Klopp like Mane,Salah,Firmino & Jota would improve. You dont need to looks at his stats . Just watch him play & look at the ability he has.

Many want Daka based off youtube highlights & his stats unless they watch the Austrain Bundesliga.

Yeah I think Daka looks tidy too to be fair but that's through admittedly limited research via some youtube vids haha. But yeah, sincerely Raphinha is the dogs bollocks, no doubt. classy player and would love him here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35568 on: Today at 02:44:47 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 01:56:21 pm
Yeah I think Daka looks tidy too to be fair but that's through admittedly limited research via some youtube vids haha. But yeah, sincerely Raphinha is the dogs bollocks, no doubt. classy player and would love him here.
He'd definitely improve. Our front three is world class without a shadow of a doubt but I think we could be tidier technically and more unpredictable against low blocks. Raphinha would help in  this aspect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35569 on: Today at 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:18:35 pm
Vlahovic rumours are back.

Like I mentioned before, according to the reports from some respectable journo's in Serbia, Vlahovic is definitely on our list of targets this summer. I can't say if he is our primary target, but negotiations between LFC and his agent have definitely taken place ...
« Reply #35570 on: Today at 02:51:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:13:39 pm
Any news on Mbappe?

It seems that he is not signing that new contract at PSG, and will be out of contract next summer. The respectable French sources (like RMC Sport) are reporting that Real Madrid and LFC are his possible destinations ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35571 on: Today at 03:03:09 pm »
Konate, Bissouma, Aouar and Daka would be a good window
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35572 on: Today at 03:06:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:46:13 pm
Like I mentioned before, according to the reports from some respectable journo's in Serbia, Vlahovic is definitely on our list of targets this summer. I can't say if he is our primary target, but negotiations between LFC and his agent have definitely taken place ...
Don't think you can conclude that with certainty. More accurate to surmise the agent is claiming that negotiations have taken place.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35573 on: Today at 03:07:10 pm »
Are you doubting Mac Red mate?  :D
« Reply #35574 on: Today at 03:29:07 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:06:14 pm
Don't think you can conclude that with certainty. More accurate to surmise the agent is claiming that negotiations have taken place.

His agent has actually refused to comment on the matter, when asked. The info came from a TV journo who is not known for talking bullshit. Knowing how Edwards has operated in the past, it is very likely that we have a list of at least 5 targets for every position that we want to improve. Konate was our top central defensive target, but all the respectable journos have reported that he was at the top of a 5-players list ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35575 on: Today at 03:39:56 pm »
I've not seen any credible journo say we are interested in Vlahovic. The sources are dubious at best.
« Reply #35576 on: Today at 03:40:32 pm »
Who said they had to be credible in the transfer forum?  :P
« Reply #35577 on: Today at 03:43:32 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 03:39:56 pm
I've not seen any credible journo say we are interested in Vlahovic. The sources are dubious at best.

Using that standard, we haven't been linked with anyone apart from Konate ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35578 on: Today at 03:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:03:09 pm
Konate, Bissouma, Aouar and Daka would be a good window

To paraphrase our owners, wonder what you are smoking down there at [insert location]😉
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35579 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:32 pm
Who said they had to be credible in the transfer forum?  :P

True lol
« Reply #35580 on: Today at 04:11:31 pm »
Tom McDermott@MrTomMcDermott·22m
#MUFC still not willing to meet Dortmunds valuation of Sancho, which is less than 12 months ago. Was told that Ole will be backed, but the pandemic has taken its toll on club.

Come and Edwards, do your thing before utd eventually pay up!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35581 on: Today at 04:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:54:13 am
Exactly that yes. You don't want a player who is massively outperforming expected goals or assists, as they will eventually fall off. Raphinha is pretty consistent - XG of 6.11 to 6 goals and XA of 9.30 to 9 assists. So its reasonable to assume that, in a better team where he will get more chances and be creating chances for better players, that his stats will scale accordingly.

Its like how Jota got 16 goals in 48 appearances season before we signed him, but then got 13 goals in 30 with us.

I think if we were to get him, I think he could jump from 15 goal involvements to 25-30 which would be brilliant for around 40-50m.

I like Raphinha and hope we are in for him. But any stats regarding his goals and assists need to take into account how Leeds play. Every other game seems to end up with a scoreline of 5-4 or something like that. There should be some kind of stat handicap system which takes into account whether you play for e.g. Sheff Utd or a Leeds type team.
« Reply #35582 on: Today at 04:27:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:11:31 pm
Tom McDermott@MrTomMcDermott·22m
#MUFC still not willing to meet Dortmunds valuation of Sancho, which is less than 12 months ago. Was told that Ole will be backed, but the pandemic has taken its toll on club.

Come and Edwards, do your thing before utd eventually pay up!!
Irrespective of whether they meet their asking price, Sancho would be crazy to go there, they're shit, with a shit manager
« Reply #35583 on: Today at 04:29:00 pm »
Some snippets from Paul Gorst's Q&A that he did today.



JamesHughes98
12:55 PM
Hi Paul, hope you are well. Following the signing of Konate, do you anticipate a quiet summer? Or does the rest of the signings depend on outgoings? May aswell start with transfers!


ptgorst2
12:59 PM
I think so, yes. It won't be a summer like 2018 that's for sure. Pandemic losses are at around £120m, but I think there'll be some business to be done. Now CL football is secured, Liverpool will have a better grip on their budgets and the Konate signing early on was a bit of a statement. Contract talks appear to be the primary focus for now though.


Jaycampo
12:55 PM
Any truth in the rumours linking us to Vlahovic of Fiorentina ?


ptgorst2
1:05 PM
Not that I am aware. He's had a superb season by all accounts at Fiorentina and he's still just 21 but I am not aware of him being a genuine target at this stage.


TJDF
1:00 PM
Hey Paul, any sign of contact for Daka or Watkins?


ptgorst2
1:08 PM
None as of yet. I believe the priority will be contract renewals, but I am sure a new forward will be looked at. Daka ad Watkins fit the profile in terms of age, mobility and potential, particularly Daka who is just 22. Liverpool have a good relationship with Salzburg too so that would certainly help. Liverpool need another forward for my money and I expect Origi and/or Shaqiri to depart too


AJP92
1:11 PM
A midfielder incoming capable of playing the amount of games gini did likely?


ptgorst2
1:16 PM
All the noises are that they aren't targeting a new midfielder, but I wouldn't rule it out completely personally. Wijnaldum played 51 times last season. Klopp cannot afford to throw away that level of durability or output. Let's face it, Keita and Oxlade don't have great injury history. It's a huge ask for them to string 30/40 games together. Even Henderson has had fair share of issues.


arthurgabardo
1:12 PM
Hello from Brazil. Any sign that Matip may be leaving? And is there any contact for Gravenberch?


ptgorst2
1:18 PM
Matip won't be leaving. He is very much a part of the thinking for next season. A campaign free of injury is a must though, he's struggled for two seasons at least now. Not aware of any contact for Gravenberch. He could be set for a big Euros though, he looks a player.


Andre1912
1:14 PM
Hi what about wjnaldum replacement ? Hendo Milner Thiago all over 30 and Keita ox injury prone player , i think new midfield should be a priority ... We re going to make same mistake we made with lovren last year


ptgorst2
1:19 PM
I completely agree with you. Letting Wijnaldum go is a baffling decision for me. He's desperate to stay. Or at least was. Keita cannot be relied on fitness-wise. Milner is 35, Henderson has had his own injury problems. A replacement is a must, for me. Told it's not a priority right now though. We shall see.


BloodRed17
1:19 PM
Will mbappe choose Real Madrid over Liverpool?


ptgorst2
1:20 PM
I don't think either club can afford his transfer fee. New contract at PSG is the outcome I see. He won't be arriving at Anfield, sadly.


AJP92
1:18 PM
Returning loans, who stays and who is sold/loaned again?


ptgorst2
1:21 PM
I think they'll look for buyers for Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic. Elliott will likely stay put to play more first-team games next season. Liverpool were delighted with how his loan spell at Blackburn went. He has a massive future ahead of him.


TJDF
1:22 PM
is there any indication in the underlying figures of Ben White to suggest he could cover CB and CM if Philips were to move? maybe Philips plus money Brighton's way, he's surely an upgrade on Dan Burn


ptgorst2
1:26 PM
No, Liverpool won't be bringing in a replacement for Nat Phillips IF he does move on this summer. There's no desire from Klopp to sell him, so it's basically down to the player himself and if interest arises. Not aware of any at this stages.


millb12
1:22 PM
Hi Paul, hope you're well. Youri Tielemans would be ideal for us, but if we're going with the narrative of a quiet summer, do you think Bissouma would be the target that Klopp would opt for?


ptgorst2
1:27 PM
From what I've seen of Bissouma, I think he would be a great fit for Liverpool's midfield and might not cost the earth. Tielemans is a class act too but would be big, big money after the season's he's just had. Contract talks are the big priority for now at Liverpool though.


karrrl13
1:30 PM
Hi, is there any news on the potential of signing Issahaku? Were alot of rumours at one point, very interesting young player


ptgorst2
1:33 PM
My colleague Ian Doyle wrote a piece about him last week. He is not on his way to Liverpool


George123Moore
1:30 PM
What are the plans for Taki?


ptgorst2
1:40 PM
According to Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton want to keep him. Liverpool are saying no decision has been made, but I suspect he will leave if they can get a decent fee for the Japan international.


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-live-transfer-raphinha-tielemans-20741277
« Reply #35584 on: Today at 04:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:27:58 pm
Irrespective of whether they meet their asking price, Sancho would be crazy to go there, they're shit, with a shit manager

But the money would be good ...
« Reply #35585 on: Today at 04:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:27:58 pm
Irrespective of whether they meet their asking price, Sancho would be crazy to go there, they're shit, with a shit manager

He would.

We can all sit here and comment and pass judgement, and its true that its a short career and would we turn down tens of millions in the same circumstances. But if you're someone like Sancho, surely you look around Europe and think you could do better.
« Reply #35586 on: Today at 04:38:38 pm »
Gorst q and a - how does he get through one of those without being asked if Thiago is an active target yet?
« Reply #35587 on: Today at 04:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:18:35 pm
Vlahovic rumours are back.

You're just winding Pete up aren't you? ;D
« Reply #35588 on: Today at 04:39:23 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 08:45:50 am
We are not signing Mbappe or Haaland this year or next
WTF?  ??? I'm sure I muted Tepid ages ago...oh wait, it's a pretender, never mind.  :wave
« Reply #35589 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:00:16 am
Does Alfredo Morelos have the potential to be our next Suarez? I know he's as mad as a cut snake, but could he do the pressing required in a team like ours?
Not even close.  He's a chubby funster who's found his level.
« Reply #35590 on: Today at 04:43:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:32:40 pm
He would.

We can all sit here and comment and pass judgement, and its true that its a short career and would we turn down tens of millions in the same circumstances. But if you're someone like Sancho, surely you look around Europe and think you could do better.

He needs other offers though which dont appear to exist at the moment and its a clear step up from where hes at
« Reply #35591 on: Today at 04:47:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:43:03 pm
He needs other offers though which dont appear to exist at the moment and its a clear step up from where hes at

True, but he's just turned 21, is on hefty money anyway and he can sign for another club for free in 18 months.

He's not quite at the level of picking and choosing where he goes....but he's not far off.
« Reply #35592 on: Today at 04:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 04:39:05 pm
You're just winding Pete up aren't you? ;D

I don't think that Vlahovic is our top attacking target, but he is definitely on our list. We could see some interesting movement between LFC and Fiorentina in the coming weeks/months  ;)
« Reply #35593 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:29:00 pm
Some snippets from Paul Gorst's Q&A that he did today.



JamesHughes98
12:55 PM
Hi Paul, hope you are well. Following the signing of Konate, do you anticipate a quiet summer? Or does the rest of the signings depend on outgoings? May aswell start with transfers!


ptgorst2
12:59 PM
I think so, yes. It won't be a summer like 2018 that's for sure. Pandemic losses are at around £120m, but I think there'll be some business to be done. Now CL football is secured, Liverpool will have a better grip on their budgets and the Konate signing early on was a bit of a statement. Contract talks appear to be the primary focus for now though.


Jaycampo
12:55 PM
Any truth in the rumours linking us to Vlahovic of Fiorentina ?


ptgorst2
1:05 PM
Not that I am aware. He's had a superb season by all accounts at Fiorentina and he's still just 21 but I am not aware of him being a genuine target at this stage.


TJDF
1:00 PM
Hey Paul, any sign of contact for Daka or Watkins?


ptgorst2
1:08 PM
None as of yet. I believe the priority will be contract renewals, but I am sure a new forward will be looked at. Daka ad Watkins fit the profile in terms of age, mobility and potential, particularly Daka who is just 22. Liverpool have a good relationship with Salzburg too so that would certainly help. Liverpool need another forward for my money and I expect Origi and/or Shaqiri to depart too


AJP92
1:11 PM
A midfielder incoming capable of playing the amount of games gini did likely?


ptgorst2
1:16 PM
All the noises are that they aren't targeting a new midfielder, but I wouldn't rule it out completely personally. Wijnaldum played 51 times last season. Klopp cannot afford to throw away that level of durability or output. Let's face it, Keita and Oxlade don't have great injury history. It's a huge ask for them to string 30/40 games together. Even Henderson has had fair share of issues.


arthurgabardo
1:12 PM
Hello from Brazil. Any sign that Matip may be leaving? And is there any contact for Gravenberch?


ptgorst2
1:18 PM
Matip won't be leaving. He is very much a part of the thinking for next season. A campaign free of injury is a must though, he's struggled for two seasons at least now. Not aware of any contact for Gravenberch. He could be set for a big Euros though, he looks a player.


Andre1912
1:14 PM
Hi what about wjnaldum replacement ? Hendo Milner Thiago all over 30 and Keita ox injury prone player , i think new midfield should be a priority ... We re going to make same mistake we made with lovren last year


ptgorst2
1:19 PM
I completely agree with you. Letting Wijnaldum go is a baffling decision for me. He's desperate to stay. Or at least was. Keita cannot be relied on fitness-wise. Milner is 35, Henderson has had his own injury problems. A replacement is a must, for me. Told it's not a priority right now though. We shall see.


BloodRed17
1:19 PM
Will mbappe choose Real Madrid over Liverpool?


ptgorst2
1:20 PM
I don't think either club can afford his transfer fee. New contract at PSG is the outcome I see. He won't be arriving at Anfield, sadly.


AJP92
1:18 PM
Returning loans, who stays and who is sold/loaned again?


ptgorst2
1:21 PM
I think they'll look for buyers for Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic. Elliott will likely stay put to play more first-team games next season. Liverpool were delighted with how his loan spell at Blackburn went. He has a massive future ahead of him.


TJDF
1:22 PM
is there any indication in the underlying figures of Ben White to suggest he could cover CB and CM if Philips were to move? maybe Philips plus money Brighton's way, he's surely an upgrade on Dan Burn


ptgorst2
1:26 PM
No, Liverpool won't be bringing in a replacement for Nat Phillips IF he does move on this summer. There's no desire from Klopp to sell him, so it's basically down to the player himself and if interest arises. Not aware of any at this stages.


millb12
1:22 PM
Hi Paul, hope you're well. Youri Tielemans would be ideal for us, but if we're going with the narrative of a quiet summer, do you think Bissouma would be the target that Klopp would opt for?


ptgorst2
1:27 PM
From what I've seen of Bissouma, I think he would be a great fit for Liverpool's midfield and might not cost the earth. Tielemans is a class act too but would be big, big money after the season's he's just had. Contract talks are the big priority for now at Liverpool though.


karrrl13
1:30 PM
Hi, is there any news on the potential of signing Issahaku? Were alot of rumours at one point, very interesting young player


ptgorst2
1:33 PM
My colleague Ian Doyle wrote a piece about him last week. He is not on his way to Liverpool


George123Moore
1:30 PM
What are the plans for Taki?


ptgorst2
1:40 PM
According to Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton want to keep him. Liverpool are saying no decision has been made, but I suspect he will leave if they can get a decent fee for the Japan international.


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-live-transfer-raphinha-tielemans-20741277

All sounding bit gloomy regarding incoming players really. Think we desperately need another CM to replace Gini. He was just so good and so damn reliable. Simply can't rely on the Ox and Keita and Hendo isn't getting any younger. Need another forward as well. But I'm not sure that will be happening unless we shift Origi and Shaq.
« Reply #35594 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
If we dont sign a midfielder, what are the chances of Grujic being given a spin
« Reply #35595 on: Today at 04:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:49:22 pm
All sounding bit gloomy regarding incoming players really.
All sounding like the vague ramblings of a man who doesn't know what we're planning to do.
