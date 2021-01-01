« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35520 on: Today at 11:52:24 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:48:34 am
People thought the same about Jota for 45m

I always liked Jota though. Again its just a personal opinion at this time but if we do sign Raphinha then I will be 100% convinced because when we do spend that sort of money we are the best around and they pretty much always turn out to be top players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35521 on: Today at 11:52:47 am
A more creative player than goalscorer who could still get like 5+ goals would be fine. Salah.got 20+, despite most thinking he's finished Mane got 11, Firmino 9, Jota 9 in not huge amount of minutes. Eventually we'll need to replace Salah and Mane's goalscoring, but unless you think Mane's done it doesn't need to be this summer. Also think when Jota, Mane and Salah played there were issues woth the balance of the front 3 as they're all quite similar in their roles here and a different type of player would make for a better mix.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35522 on: Today at 11:54:13 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:47:39 am
What do people mean when they talk about scalable? Not being facetious - genuine question. Is this based on underlying numbers or is it generally opinion?

The worry with adding more forward players who arent particularly prolific is that goals arent exactly spread round our team - if the front 3 arent scoring realistically no one else is. Bobbys numbers have been declining every year, as have Manes for the past couple of seasons. Remains to be seen if last season was a temporary blip in form or indicative of a more serious decline.

I think given where we are, if were spending £50m odd on a forward player it really ought to be someone who is getting more than 6 goals a season...

Exactly that yes. You don't want a player who is massively outperforming expected goals or assists, as they will eventually fall off. Raphinha is pretty consistent - XG of 6.11 to 6 goals and XA of 9.30 to 9 assists. So its reasonable to assume that, in a better team where he will get more chances and be creating chances for better players, that his stats will scale accordingly.

Its like how Jota got 16 goals in 48 appearances season before we signed him, but then got 13 goals in 30 with us.

I think if we were to get him, I think he could jump from 15 goal involvements to 25-30 which would be brilliant for around 40-50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35523 on: Today at 11:54:18 am
Raphinha doesnt interest me at all. Never got the impression hes fast and he wants to just cut in on his left from the right every time and hes never usurping Salah there. Were left paying Brewsters for a player that wants similar spaces to Salah without offering high end goalscoring or assists stats for the fee. Hard swerve for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35524 on: Today at 11:55:52 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:54:13 am
Exactly that yes. You don't want a player who is massively outperforming expected goals or assists, as they will eventually fall off. Raphinha is pretty consistent - XG of 6.11 to 6 goals and XA of 9.30 to 9 assists. So its reasonable to assume that, in a better team where he will get more chances and be creating chances for better players, that his stats will scale accordingly.

Its like how Jota got 16 goals in 48 appearances season before we signed him, but then got 13 goals in 30 with us.

I think if we were to get him, I think he could jump from 15 goal involvements to 25-30 which would be brilliant for around 40-50m.

What was Jotas xG here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35525 on: Today at 11:56:03 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:49:54 am
I'm not saying he's as good as Jota by the way just presenting that stats show they are similar when we were told one was much better than the other. I don't think we should be spending the money it would cost to get him here and should be setting our aim higher.

Agree with this. We should be looking this season at players with the potential to be the obvious starter over Mo/Mané/Bobby in 6-12 months. That's either players already at the top level or younger players with experience and a clearly higher ceiling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35526 on: Today at 11:58:08 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:55:52 am
What was Jotas xG here?

In Premier League, 7.12 to 9 goals and in Champions League, 4.07 to 4 goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35527 on: Today at 11:59:29 am
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:56:03 am
Agree with this. We should be looking this season at players with the potential to be the obvious starter over Mo/Mané/Bobby in 6-12 months. That's either players already at the top level or younger players with experience and a clearly higher ceiling.

Out of curiosity, and assuming Sancho joins UTD, who?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35528 on: Today at 12:00:19 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:48:11 am
If Raphinha is as good as Jota then its a no brainer, especially when you consider the afcon we will need cover and if we want to win we need depth

Exactly this, what is Jürgens plan here? Salah and Mane gone for two months, surly we must bring in another a quality forward/striker? Jota and Firmino up front along with whom?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35529 on: Today at 12:00:46 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:58:08 am
In Premier League, 7.12 to 9 goals and in Champions League, 4.07 to 4 goals.

Thanks. Thats quite encouraging because at the start of the season when he was scoring a lot there was a concern that he was on a hot streak. Whilst he went a few games without a goal he did look very dangerous so it hopefully shows he can become a 1 in 3 scorer for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35530 on: Today at 12:01:51 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:00:19 pm
Exactly this, what is Jürgens plan here? Salah and Mane gone for two months, surly we must bring in another a quality forward/striker? Jota and Firmino up front along with whom?

Two months?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35531 on: Today at 12:02:53 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:01:51 pm
Two months?

It's not far off two months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35532 on: Today at 12:03:36 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:00:46 pm
Thanks. Thats quite encouraging because at the start of the season when he was scoring a lot there was a concern that he was on a hot streak. Whilst he went a few games without a goal he did look very dangerous so it hopefully shows he can become a 1 in 3 scorer for us.

Yep, very sustainable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35533 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm
My worry about Raphinia is that he is mostly assists rather than goals;
from that is seem he isn't a finisher, which our wide players are. Further he plays in a Leeds side with a dedicated centre forward to target.

Would he be the same in a team where, out wide, he is expected to be the main outlet rather than feeding the striker? Unless he is just going to be a better finisher with us, the way I see him working is if we get a more traditional striker or play Salah in the middle, which honestly I don't feel is his best position. Either that or convert him into a Firmino type of deep central attacker, but then that doesn't do much for our AFCON issue

If we want him I assume the team see more than I do, but is it honestly worth spending 50 million on a player where from my eyes to get the best from him we would probably have to move our best player to a position which isn't his best.
Last Edit: Today at 12:06:02 pm by Stockholm Syndrome
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35534 on: Today at 12:03:51 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:01:51 pm
Two months?

african cup of nations, it could potentially be two months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35535 on: Today at 12:06:08 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:00:46 pm
Thanks. Thats quite encouraging because at the start of the season when he was scoring a lot there was a concern that he was on a hot streak. Whilst he went a few games without a goal he did look very dangerous so it hopefully shows he can become a 1 in 3 scorer for us.

He was running super hot for a while as you say... but he's actually at 0.53 per 90 for us in the league... only 1000 minutes and some sub effects but he's running at 1 in 2
He also presses like a madman ... I do think he's Firmino's long term replacement rather than Mane's 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35536 on: Today at 12:07:45 pm
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 12:03:51 pm
african cup of nations, it could potentially be two months.

The competition runs from January 9th to February 6th.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35537 on: Today at 12:08:46 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:18:15 am
Weve shown we will spend big if it will make a difference, the fees paid for VVD, Alisson, Keita all prove that we arent afraid to spend if its the right player, its a question of priority & whether he fits into our plans for the long term

If we spend big it's for a player who will be signed to go straight in the side and immediately improve the team. That's why you wouldn't likely see us in for someone like Sancho unless we sold Mane or Salah first.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35538 on: Today at 12:09:13 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:07:45 pm
The competition runs from January 9th to February 6th.

3 Months!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35539 on: Today at 12:10:03 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 12:09:13 pm
3 Months!

Can't believe we're are going to lose Mane and Salah for the whole season to AFCON
