LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35280 on: Today at 11:38:50 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:30:35 am
On the topic of Sancho though, do you think he's really higher profile in football than Torres was? Than Van Dijk was? Suarez? 

In the country Sancho is from, he doesn't feel anywhere close to the profile those guys had. I find it hard to believe there'd be another country, if not the UK, where he's considered a top-level superstar

He isnt no.

Theres a couple of differences, one being that with Suarez there was a clear caveat to his ability and Im sure that it ended up playing a part in us being able to sign him (it was only a few months after that handball incident at the World Cup and not long after the biting incident at Ajax.  With Torres it seemed like his image had waned a touch, Im not quite sure why but whilst it was obviously a massive coup, he didnt seem, to me at least, to be quite the prospective superstar (in the eyes of the media) as he had been a year or two prior.

It seems a bit different these days though, Sancho is virtually spoken of as nailed on to be a superstar, the advent of social media I think does a lot to enhance these individuals profiles and a clever agent can use it to maximise their wages.

I certainly dont think that Sancho is beyond us in a profile sense, I think if the club really wanted him wed probably pay him what he wants (within reason) but despite what some people would have you believe, were not exactly short in that department (although Id agree at ideally need one more) and in a summer where were operating at a loss due to COViD, resources may be better utilised elsewhere.

My guess is one of the front three will eventually be moved on and when they are well see a high profile attacking option (or perhaps we make the purchase a year prior to that to bed the player in) but then, it often doesnt work like that, thats what we all thought would happen with Coutinho but it never did.

Well see, Im fairly relaxed on it as Im pretty happy with what weve got, although I would like to see us continually bringing a really promising younger attacker through the ranks if at all possible.
Jm55

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35281 on: Today at 11:41:05 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:35:25 am
He was awful during that run and made at least a howler a game.
-Was poor in the super cup
-Howler against Southampton
--Howler against Leicester
-Could have done better for Norwich's goal
-Howler against Brighton
-Howler against Chelsea

There is a reason why we barely kept clean sheets with him in goal. We were so good that it didn't matter anyway

We actually did keep quite a few during that run though.

Agree that he perhaps wasnt as good as results suggested but he was easily good enough for what could be expected given the circumstances.
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35282 on: Today at 11:41:37 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:05:21 am
Adrian is one of the worst keepers Ive seen at the top level in years.


Yup - had to google as thought it was a wind up that he might be staying.
Obviously 2nd choice keeper isn't a thing worth getting exorcised about but we're in charity outreach territory if he's still drawing wages from the club next season

fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35283 on: Today at 11:42:42 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:36:23 am
Not sure if serious..! ;D

To be honest, I wouldn't be able to pick the guy out of a lineup. Maybe I'm over extending and most other football fans do know him well and he's higher profile than I realise.

Torres, Van Dijk and Suarez were much more widely known and celebrated, at least how I remember it.

Nah I'd say he genuinely is. Suarez had only played in the Eredivisie (and Uruguay), Torres maybe a bit more but still I dont think was particularly high profile. Van Dijk only played for Southampton and Celtic. Sancho has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga for a few seasons now, pretty well advertised by Nike and FIFA.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35284 on: Today at 11:45:40 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:32:25 am
Probably, but its never happening. Its a mad rumour that somehow people have got mileage out of for the past few years because Mbappe played as Liverpool in some game or something.

The only reason I am batting for Sancho is that he wouldnt be on as much as Mbappe, the fee isnt completely wild and he doesnt have the same profile as Mbappe. But I guess we may just have to accept that signings like that are not of the price the owners and club are able or wanting to do.


I also think Sancho is a way more realistic target, think he's a brilliant player already who's likely to be in that elite handful of players, think he's undervalued if the 80m pricetag is genuine.

Perhaps Sancho this summer, then Mbappe on a free next?   :P

Ease the transition away from our fabled 3?

A 2023 line-up of Sancho-Mbappe-Salah would be *interesting*

 :rollseyes
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35285 on: Today at 11:46:48 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:41:37 am

Obviously 2nd choice keeper isn't a thing worth getting exorcised about
Very self-possessed of you. That's the right spirit to show
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35286 on: Today at 11:50:01 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:42:42 am
Nah I'd say he genuinely is. Suarez had only played in the Eredivisie (and Uruguay), Torres maybe a bit more but still I dont think was particularly high profile. Van Dijk only played for Southampton and Celtic. Sancho has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga for a few seasons now, pretty well advertised by Nike and FIFA.

Yeah but it was more profile I meant rather than tearing up the league. I knew all about those three, and each of them were big 'gets' by the club for in demand players - as was Mascherano.

Maybe its just an indication of how little I see of other football outside our own club and generally don't watch international football.

All I'm saying is I generally agree with Ghost Town's point - just that I don't think Sancho is anywhere close to being beyond us at all, or 'already a superstar'. I think he'd immediately jump up a notch or several as Torres did
