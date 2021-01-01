On the topic of Sancho though, do you think he's really higher profile in football than Torres was? Than Van Dijk was? Suarez?



In the country Sancho is from, he doesn't feel anywhere close to the profile those guys had. I find it hard to believe there'd be another country, if not the UK, where he's considered a top-level superstar



He isnt no.Theres a couple of differences, one being that with Suarez there was a clear caveat to his ability and Im sure that it ended up playing a part in us being able to sign him (it was only a few months after that handball incident at the World Cup and not long after the biting incident at Ajax. With Torres it seemed like his image had waned a touch, Im not quite sure why but whilst it was obviously a massive coup, he didnt seem, to me at least, to be quite the prospective superstar (in the eyes of the media) as he had been a year or two prior.It seems a bit different these days though, Sancho is virtually spoken of as nailed on to be a superstar, the advent of social media I think does a lot to enhance these individuals profiles and a clever agent can use it to maximise their wages.I certainly dont think that Sancho is beyond us in a profile sense, I think if the club really wanted him wed probably pay him what he wants (within reason) but despite what some people would have you believe, were not exactly short in that department (although Id agree at ideally need one more) and in a summer where were operating at a loss due to COViD, resources may be better utilised elsewhere.My guess is one of the front three will eventually be moved on and when they are well see a high profile attacking option (or perhaps we make the purchase a year prior to that to bed the player in) but then, it often doesnt work like that, thats what we all thought would happen with Coutinho but it never did.Well see, Im fairly relaxed on it as Im pretty happy with what weve got, although I would like to see us continually bringing a really promising younger attacker through the ranks if at all possible.