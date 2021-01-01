Whilst Id like to sign him surely Daka goes to Leipzig? They are crying out for a pacey finisher and if he does well there they could triple their investment as opposed to selling him out of the group this summer.
I heard he was heading for Paris
Is Thiago rapid? Far from it, especially as he's aged. But he seems to do alright in football games even as a wide midfielder.
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start. Who could it be?
Youre asking us? You should be telling us Samie ...
Daka i hope.
I'd like to get him but it will be another forward leaving for AFCON
Think of this as a RAWK focus group lads.
His country never qualified.
Surely if it was Sancho the Utd based journalists would have got wind of something by now? Can't see it myself.
