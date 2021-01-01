« previous next »
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35200 on: Yesterday at 07:52:24 pm
Whilst Id like to sign him surely Daka goes to Leipzig? They are crying out for a pacey finisher and if he does well there they could triple their investment as opposed to selling him out of the group this summer.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35201 on: Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:52:24 pm
Whilst Id like to sign him surely Daka goes to Leipzig? They are crying out for a pacey finisher and if he does well there they could triple their investment as opposed to selling him out of the group this summer.

You make it sound like RasenBallsport Leipzig and FC Red Bull Salzburg are related somehow. Easy mistake to make since they share a sponsor, have similar badges and lots of players transfer between the two, but it's all completely above board.
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35202 on: Yesterday at 08:39:46 pm
yeh hope we rally round and get Daka
fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35203 on: Yesterday at 08:49:07 pm
I heard he was heading for Paris
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35204 on: Yesterday at 08:50:21 pm
For a rally?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35205 on: Yesterday at 09:07:11 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 08:49:07 pm
I heard he was heading for Paris

Goodnight my sweet princess...
Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35206 on: Yesterday at 09:48:39 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 05:13:46 pm
Is Thiago rapid? Far from it, especially as he's aged. But he seems to do alright in football games even as a wide midfielder.

Thiago will get beat in a sprint of 10+ yards by the vast majority of players in our team but he's got fast feet, fast hips, good acceleration over the first couple of yards and most importantly, a fast brain.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35207 on: Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35208 on: Yesterday at 11:00:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???

Fuck knows.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35209 on: Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm
What do people think of Donyell Malen as a striker option for us?
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35210 on: Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???
Daka i hope.
Rhi

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35211 on: Yesterday at 11:32:29 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???

Almiron. 🤞
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35212 on: Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???

https://www.transfermarkt.com/europameisterschaft-2020/marktwerte/pokalwettbewerb/EM20
MNAA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35213 on: Today at 12:28:26 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???
Youre asking us? You should be telling us Samie ...
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35214 on: Today at 12:34:32 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 12:28:26 am
Youre asking us? You should be telling us Samie ...

SportsMole must be down right now.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35215 on: Today at 12:36:30 am
 ;D

Think of this as a RAWK focus group lads.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35216 on: Today at 12:40:14 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm
Daka i hope.

I'd like to get him but it will be another forward leaving for  AFCON
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35217 on: Today at 12:44:16 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???

Got to be Mbappe or Sancho
RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35218 on: Today at 12:44:58 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:40:14 am
I'd like to get him but it will be another forward leaving for  AFCON
His country never qualified, which is a nice bonus.
Willy Poolman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35219 on: Today at 12:44:58 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:36:30 am
;D

Think of this as a RAWK focus group lads.

Ha! Just like "Army Intelligence". RAWK and focus is an oxymoron if ever I heard one.

Just tell us who is joining the Reds will you! I can't bear the suspense.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35220 on: Today at 12:45:54 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:44:58 am
His country never qualified.

Well if he's not good enough to qualify for AFCON he can't be good enough for us  ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35221 on: Today at 12:54:15 am
At first I would've guessed Bissouma. But that apparently is a no-go. Daka? Sancho maybe?
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35222 on: Today at 01:08:05 am
Midfielder:  Camavinga or Gravenberch
Forward:  Sancho

Fairly straightforward.  Just get agents Konate, Wijnaldum, and Henderson/TAA to have a word.  If Gini doesn't want to give the recommendation since he's leaving, get VVD on the phone.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35223 on: Today at 01:09:41 am
Sancho isn't worth the money it would take to get him.
buttersstotch

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35224 on: Today at 01:14:26 am
Surely if it was Sancho the Utd based journalists would have got wind of something by now? Can't see it myself.
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35225 on: Today at 01:15:20 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 01:14:26 am
Surely if it was Sancho the Utd based journalists would have got wind of something by now? Can't see it myself.

It wont be Sancho. Deals of that size dont happen quietly.
Caligula?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35226 on: Today at 01:45:44 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:08 pm
Rumours going around that we're trying to complete another signing before the Euro's start.  Who could it be? ???

Raphinha
