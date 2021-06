This obsession with pace has to stop. Unless someone has Usain Bolt speed people will label them as slow. Harvey Elliott isn't the quickest around but he's not slow for crying out loud.



I sort of agree with this in Elliotts case although itís worth mentioning that Klopp is pretty obsessed with pace - we have two kinds of players in our squad - fucking quick and really quick (with maybe a seperate group who are really quick but donít look it - Bobby, Matip )Itís close to impossible to make it as a modern attacker without pace or at least a really quick first few yards (David silva style)The question around Elliott is whatís his position going to be - not even for us, just in his career. He does look like an elite passer in the making (last time I saw them his underlying numbers this year were exceptional!) but itís so early for himWill be fun watching him in pre season