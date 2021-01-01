On the Elliott possibly staying shouts, I was under the impression that he was meant to stay this season but it was him who pushed for a loan when Blackburn came along? So guessing Klopp will want to keep him next season unless his thinking has changed for some reason



In the long run, we want Elliott to be home grown to the club. Think he's been with us for a full season so I think he needs another 2 years being around to quality as home grown before he turns 21? Currently I would say it's only Trent and Jones who are our 2 home grown to club players in the first team. We've got Neco Williams as well but not sure what his long term future looks like with us. Think it's 4 we need when it comes to registration for Europe or I'm sure we need to cut the squad down from 25 to 23?



I think the intention was to keep him, but that likely changed when we failed to move on Shaqiri and Origi.Reckon a loan is best for his development, rather than just playing in the cups for us and making the odd bench appearance, but we'll see.Kelleher and Gomez both count as club-trained, along with Trent. And Jones will count once he turns 21.I don't think it's too big an issue. You're right that he'd need to do three seasons/years with us before he turns 21 to count as club-trained, but if that doesn't happen he'll still count as association-trained (and he'll be homegrown for PL purposes). The only knock-on effect to that is that you can only have a max of four association-trained players (i.e. Milner, Henderson, Ox, Phillips, Davies), and if you have more than that then they'll need to be counted in your non-homegrown list (which has a max of 17). So there'd be some merit in keeping him around to hit three years with us before he's 21, but I imagine the far bigger consideration will be what's best for his development rather than what's best for CL squad registration purposes.