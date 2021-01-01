« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 873 874 875 876 877 [878]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE  (Read 1480680 times)

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,557
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35080 on: Today at 11:15:00 am »
I think Elliott stays here next season, replaces Shaqiri and we get another attacker in to replace Origi.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,566
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35081 on: Today at 11:19:45 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:15:00 am
I think Elliott stays here next season, replaces Shaqiri and we get another attacker in to replace Origi.

Definitely can see this happening
Logged

Offline Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,217
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35082 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 11:15:00 am
I think Elliott stays here next season, replaces Shaqiri and we get another attacker in to replace Origi.

And Minamino back. I think the only question is how much money are we willing to spend on that 7th player? (Mané, Jota, Bobby, Mo, Elliott, Taki, +1)

I also think that depends on what we shell out for that extra CM that we may or may not be looking at depending on which source you read. We still have 7 (Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Ox, Jones, Milly, Keita) (presuming we move on from Wilson & Grujic). I don't think we're buying for any other position unless other senior players leave.

So yeah, a top notch striker please !
Logged
Boney's high on China White, Shorty found a punk.
Don't you know there ain't no devil, that's just Screamin' Jay when he's drunk.
Well this stuff will probably kill you, let's do another line.
What you say you meet me down on heartattack and vine.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35083 on: Today at 11:40:20 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:58:26 am
I dont see why you would loan Elliot from day one? What if we needed him? We needed Rhys Williams last season.

Id imagine we would want at least 6 options for the forward line and if we sold Shaqiri and Origi then we pretty much need Elliot. If Minamino goes as well then we are down to 5 and he is pretty much an essential player.

I imagine we keep him until January.

I wouldn't underestimate the value of getting him on loan before the season starts so he has a chance to bed in and stake a claim. If we send him to one of the better championship sides after they've already played a few games and started well, it gets harder for him to break into the XI.

I guess it all depends on how likely we are to actually sell the other attackers, people seem certain we'll move on Origi and Shaqiri every summer but it doesn't happen, and Klopp seems to consider AoC in the front three a realistic option.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35084 on: Today at 11:46:22 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 06:29:28 am
On the Elliott possibly staying shouts, I was under the impression that he was meant to stay this season but it was him who pushed for a loan when Blackburn came along? So guessing Klopp will want to keep him next season unless his thinking has changed for some reason

I think the intention was to keep him, but that likely changed when we failed to move on Shaqiri and Origi.

Reckon a loan is best for his development, rather than just playing in the cups for us and making the odd bench appearance, but we'll see.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:35:22 am
In the long run, we want Elliott to be home grown to the club. Think he's been with us for a full season so I think he needs another 2 years being around to quality as home grown before he turns 21? Currently I would say it's only Trent and Jones who are our 2 home grown to club players in the first team. We've got Neco Williams as well but not sure what his long term future looks like with us. Think it's 4 we need when it comes to registration for Europe or I'm sure we need to cut the squad down from 25 to 23?

Kelleher and Gomez both count as club-trained, along with Trent. And Jones will count once he turns 21.

I don't think it's too big an issue. You're right that he'd need to do three seasons/years with us before he turns 21 to count as club-trained, but if that doesn't happen he'll still count as association-trained (and he'll be homegrown for PL purposes). The only knock-on effect to that is that you can only have a max of four association-trained players (i.e. Milner, Henderson, Ox, Phillips, Davies), and if you have more than that then they'll need to be counted in your non-homegrown list (which has a max of 17). So there'd be some merit in keeping him around to hit three years with us before he's 21, but I imagine the far bigger consideration will be what's best for his development rather than what's best for CL squad registration purposes.

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,140
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35085 on: Today at 12:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 11:39:41 am
And Minamino back. I think the only question is how much money are we willing to spend on that 7th player? (Mané, Jota, Bobby, Mo, Elliott, Taki, +1)

I also think that depends on what we shell out for that extra CM that we may or may not be looking at depending on which source you read. We still have 7 (Hendo, Fab, Thiago, Ox, Jones, Milly, Keita) (presuming we move on from Wilson & Grujic). I don't think we're buying for any other position unless other senior players leave.

So yeah, a top notch striker please !

I think that we might sell up to 6 players from our attacking department this summer: Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and even Minamino. It should bring back some serious return, and I am hoping that we will be able to afford a quality attacker (at least at the level of Jota), who will be pushing for a starting spot. If this is what happens, and Elliott impresses in pre-season, I can see him remaining with us next season as the 6th attacking option ...
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,269
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35086 on: Today at 12:11:00 pm »
Waiting for Sancho
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35087 on: Today at 12:11:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:03:48 pm
I think that we might sell up to 6 players from our attacking department this summer: Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and even Minamino. It should bring back some serious return, and I am hoping that we will be able to afford a quality attacker (at least at the level of Jota), who will be pushing for a starting spot. If this is what happens, and Elliott impresses in pre-season, I can see him remaining with us next season as the 6th attacking option ...

They're certainly all for sale, whether we get suitable offers for them all remains to be seen.

At the moment, I'd keep one of Shaqiri or Minamino and have one of them and Elliott as our sixth and seventh choice attacker, with a core five (Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota + 1).

If we sell all of Shaq, Origi and Minamino then we should get another rotation option in - we'll need the numbers to deal with the various competitions and to protect us a bit more when Mane and Salah leave for Afcon.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35088 on: Today at 12:16:24 pm »
A shame Elliott has not got much pace though.
Really good talent. Long term I would guess he wont be good enough for us but may depend on how he develops physically.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,533
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35089 on: Today at 12:20:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:16:24 pm
A shame Elliott has not got much pace though.
Really good talent. Long term I would guess he wont be good enough for us but may depend on how he develops physically.

Hes really not slow at all
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,269
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35090 on: Today at 12:21:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:20:18 pm
Hes really not slow at all
yeah but if you don't do 100m in 9.59 seconds you're apparently slow according to RAWK posters
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,763
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35091 on: Today at 12:23:13 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:11:00 pm
Waiting for Sancho

Seems Man Utd bound. They have signed him two summers in a row now.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,958
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35092 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:16:24 pm
A shame Elliott has not got much pace though.
Really good talent. Long term I would guess he wont be good enough for us but may depend on how he develops physically.

He could develop to the level of Patrick Bamford, and then the world is his oyster
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35093 on: Today at 12:27:21 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:13:31 am
Monkey sponge (a few on here have vouched for him in the past) has been pushing the Sancho to Liverpool on Twitter recently. He thinks we are definitely serious about him and wouldn't need to sell one of our forwards to fund the deal. Not convinced that's the case but we will see. Personally, I think we need a proper striker more than we need another wide forward. That doesn't mean to say I would be unhappy if we signed Sancho :)

I know it's been said probably thousands of times on this site but Salah is our striker.  And considering the number of goals he scores every year I'd say he's a proper striker as well. 
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35094 on: Today at 12:29:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:16:24 pm
A shame Elliott has not got much pace though.
Really good talent. Long term I would guess he wont be good enough for us but may depend on how he develops physically.

You were touting Kaide Gordon for the first-team yesterday, I wouldn't hold out much hope for him if Elliott isn't good enough.

Elliott is the most talented player in that age bracket we've had since Sterling, he's one of the best young players in Europe and had a pretty remarkable season considering he only turned 18 in April - if he's not good enough long-term, it wouldn't bode well for anyone in our academy.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,588
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35095 on: Today at 12:30:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:27:21 pm
I know it's been said probably thousands of times on this site but Salah is our striker.  And considering the number of goals he scores every year I'd say he's a proper striker as well.

I agree, however he does play from a wide position, so wanting a striker someone who players from the centre isn't a wild call.

I'd happily take Sancho though and allow Klopp to work out how to best fit in Salah, Mane, Jota, Sancho and Bobby.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35096 on: Today at 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:03:48 pm
I think that we might sell up to 6 players from our attacking department this summer: Origi, Shaqiri, Wilson, Awoniyi, Ojo and even Minamino. It should bring back some serious return

Id say 60M tops for those 6 players. Thats assuming theres a reasonable market, given circumstances, for each player.

Individually I think 15M is most we currently expect for a couple of them. Good Euros from Shaqiri or Wilson could nudge that up a little.

Personally Im not sure we sell all 3 of Origi, Shaqiri and Minamino. If we do well probably need at least 2 players to replace them (1 could arguably be Elliott).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35097 on: Today at 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:49:08 am
Doesn't Klopp normally start the season with 7 attacking options? With Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota being 1-4, I'd expect Elliott to be 7. Then it's just about filling in 2 more spots from Origi, Shaq, Taki, and any new signing. Could see Elliott then going on loan to a PL club at the end of January.

If we go with 7 attackers why not keep Elliot around?  I guess the question would be how many minutes would he get at Liverpool next year and what's a good number for his development? I guess he'd get quite a few in the cups (league and FA) and some time when Salah and Mane are off at AFCON. 

Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi, new attacker, Ox, Elliot

That would mean selling all of Origi, Shaq, and Minamino though. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35098 on: Today at 12:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:30:09 pm
I agree, however he does play from a wide position, so wanting a striker someone who players from the centre isn't a wild call.

I'd happily take Sancho though and allow Klopp to work out how to best fit in Salah, Mane, Jota, Sancho and Bobby.

True and a good point about wanting a central player.  If we do get someone like Sancho then I can definitely see Salah starting in a more central position and us potentially changing our shape to fit all of Mane, Salah, Firmino, and Sancho (or the like) into the side.   
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,679
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35099 on: Today at 12:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:32:32 pm
Id say 60M tops for those 6 players. Thats assuming theres a reasonable market, given circumstances, for each player.

Individually I think 15M is most we currently expect for a couple of them. Good Euros from Shaqiri or Wilson could nudge that up a little.

Personally Im not sure we sell all 3 of Origi, Shaqiri and Minamino. If we do well probably need at least 2 players to replace them (1 could arguably be Elliott).

A good Euro's for Wilson takes him up to £15m to be fair
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35100 on: Today at 12:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:34:42 pm
If we go with 7 attackers why not keep Elliot around?  I guess the question would be how many minutes would he get at Liverpool next year and what's a good number for his development? I guess he'd get quite a few in the cups (league and FA) and some time when Salah and Mane are off at AFCON. 


Could always loan him out for the first half of the season if there were any takers for that time period, then bring him back for January onwards.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35101 on: Today at 12:51:13 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:47:46 pm
Could always loan him out for the first half of the season if there were any takers for that time period, then bring him back for January onwards.

Is that allowed any longer? 
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
« Reply #35102 on: Today at 12:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:29:39 pm
You were touting Kaide Gordon for the first-team yesterday, I wouldn't hold out much hope for him if Elliott isn't good enough.

Elliott is the most talented player in that age bracket we've had since Sterling, he's one of the best young players in Europe and had a pretty remarkable season considering he only turned 18 in April - if he's not good enough long-term, it wouldn't bode well for anyone in our academy.
I rate Gordon higher than Elliott.
Seen both at the same age in the Liverpool youth teams.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 873 874 875 876 877 [878]   Go Up
« previous next »
 