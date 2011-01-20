We'll only buy one forward this summer unless we sell one of our main 4. The minutes that Origi and Shaq played can easily be covered by one signing, and Ox will make up any shortfall. That and the possibility of Elliot being involved in the first team.



Will be one forward (to replace Shaq and Origi), one midfielder (to replace Gini) and one CB, Konate (to replace Lovren).



I just think that if I'm Klopp and I'm looking at the season ahead of us as a whole, the biggest concern Klopp will have is navigating Jan/Feb without Salah and Mane. He's also seen how strong a base Fabinho and Thiago can provide, perhaps negating the need for a third midfielder in a good chunk of games. So I'm expecting there's an appetite for playing four attackers more next season and for that to be viable you need more than five options (plus Elliott).If we only sign one forward, I'd hope we keep Shaqiri as of the three attackers in the squad who are clearly just rotation options, he has the most about him. He's also the one with the least amount of time on his contract, so it probably won't happen.