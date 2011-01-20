« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35000 on: Yesterday at 06:47:20 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:40:42 pm
We'll only buy one forward this summer unless we sell one of our main 4. The minutes that Origi and Shaq played can easily be covered by one signing, and Ox will make up any shortfall. That and the possibility of Elliot being involved in the first team.

Will be one forward (to replace Shaq and Origi), one midfielder (to replace Gini) and one CB, Konate (to replace Lovren).

Yes, that is the most realistic expectation. Two more players coming in, and a lot of them going out ...
Crimson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35001 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:35:56 pm
It's also worth noting that all three of our 'elite' attackers tick into 30 years of age during this season. That's by no means a death knell but it most likely means we're going to see a further decrease in production from at best one of the three, a decrease that will not be temporary. Jota alleviates the issue somewhat, but an attacker that isn't going to be involved in Afcon who's 25 or under would be ideal.

Mate, I'm soon to be 31 and have never been in better shape. Besides, 40 is the new 30, so technically, both Mané and Salah have a decade before they peak!
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35002 on: Yesterday at 06:51:37 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm
I know what you're saying mate but with covid affecting finances these small clubs can't expect the big clubs to pay over the odds for their players. A discount must be given this summer.

With Leeds targeting a place in Europe, I see no reason for them to sell one of their better players on a discount. They might sell him, but they will get at least £40 million for him ...
JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35003 on: Yesterday at 06:53:12 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm
I know what you're saying mate but with covid affecting finances these small clubs can't expect the big clubs to pay over the odds for their players. A discount must be given this summer.

In fairness Leeds aren't a small club, and they don't have to sell if they don't want to. No-one has to give "discounts" to anyone, it's up to clubs to determine the extent to which COVID has impacted on their finances and whether they need to raise funds by selling players. I've not seen any suggestion that Leeds need to sell anyone and I doubt they'll be brow-beaten into it, especially given Raphinha was only signed last summer.

It's stuff like this that makes people hate LFC fans, or fans of other big sides. Leeds a "small club"  ;D
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35004 on: Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:40:42 pm
We'll only buy one forward this summer unless we sell one of our main 4. The minutes that Origi and Shaq played can easily be covered by one signing, and Ox will make up any shortfall. That and the possibility of Elliot being involved in the first team.

Will be one forward (to replace Shaq and Origi), one midfielder (to replace Gini) and one CB, Konate (to replace Lovren).

I just think that if I'm Klopp and I'm looking at the season ahead of us as a whole, the biggest concern Klopp will have is navigating Jan/Feb without Salah and Mane. He's also seen how strong a base Fabinho and Thiago can provide, perhaps negating the need for a third midfielder in a good chunk of games. So I'm expecting there's an appetite for playing four attackers more next season and for that to be viable you need more than five options (plus Elliott).

If we only sign one forward, I'd hope we keep Shaqiri as of the three attackers in the squad who are clearly just rotation options, he has the most about him. He's also the one with the least amount of time on his contract, so it probably won't happen.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35005 on: Yesterday at 07:53:41 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
I just think that if I'm Klopp and I'm looking at the season ahead of us as a whole, the biggest concern Klopp will have is navigating Jan/Feb without Salah and Mane. He's also seen how strong a base Fabinho and Thiago can provide, perhaps negating the need for a third midfielder in a good chunk of games. So I'm expecting there's an appetite for playing four attackers more next season and for that to be viable you need more than five options (plus Elliott).

If we only sign one forward, I'd hope we keep Shaqiri as of the three attackers in the squad who are clearly just rotation options, he has the most about him. He's also the one with the least amount of time on his contract, so it probably won't happen.
Shaqiri has been terrible for 2 years.
Outside some nice passes that Elliott can provide he has offered very little.

Would not suprise if Kaide Gordon starts making the 1st team squad at the start of 2022 when Salah & Mane are off.
I dont think he is that far off a 1st team appearane. Interesting how he performs in pre season
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35006 on: Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:53:41 pm
Shaqiri has been terrible for 2 years.
Outside some nice passes that Elliott can provide he has offered very little.

Would not suprise if Kaide Gordon starts making the 1st team squad at the start of 2022 when Salah & Mane are off.
I dont think he is that far off a 1st team appearane. Interesting how he performs in pre season

Kaide Gordon is 16. He is yet to establish himself with the U-23's, let alone the first team. He won't be anywhere near the first team's squad next season. We might keep Elliott, if he has a ridiculous pre-season, but that's it ...
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35007 on: Yesterday at 08:10:52 pm
Wheres Mbappe?

fsg slackers.
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35008 on: Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
Kaide Gordon is 16. He is yet to establish himself with the U-23's, let alone the first team. He won't be anywhere near the first team's squad next season. We might keep Elliott, if he has a ridiculous pre-season, but that's it ...
Your most likely right about Gordon. But I think he has a very outside chance to make the 1st team squad later in the season next season.
Eliott i think will most likely replace Shaqiri's role. We will buy another attacker though.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35009 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:12:04 am
It's a fantastic phenomenon, that. There's Malcolm, Alan and Douglas too. When I was a kid Brazilian footballers' names conjured up an exotic world of carnival and all-night beach parties on the Copacabana. Now they make me think of old fellas having a brew-up on a 1970s Huddersfield allotment.   

;D Yeah the old 70s and 80s lads were better sounding.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35010 on: Yesterday at 08:40:58 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:20:03 pm
Your most likely right about Gordon. But I think he has a very outside chance to make the 1st team squad later in the season next season.
Eliott i think will most likely replace Shaqiri's role. We will buy another attacker though.

I like what I have seen of Gordon, but he is just a kid. We should allow him to develop in a proper way, and I am sure that Klopp knows how to do that. As for Elliott, I was pleasantly surprised by his performances at Blackburn. I can see a scenario where he stays with us next season ...
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35011 on: Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm
The Naby to Atletico is bollox i'd say.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35012 on: Yesterday at 08:58:55 pm
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35013 on: Yesterday at 09:01:05 pm
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35014 on: Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm
Lots of shite sourses reporting will will bid £32m for Raphina.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35015 on: Yesterday at 09:06:06 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:01:05 pm
Im pretty sure Kevin Phillips retired, but you never know

True ;D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35016 on: Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
Old man you have more backwater sources than me.  ;D
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35017 on: Yesterday at 09:28:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm
Old man you have more backwater sources than me.  ;D

Still have to get my outer mongalian times reports in here yet ;D
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35018 on: Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:00:18 pm
1.

4 free kick goals, 3 penalties. He profiles as an average to good deep lying passer, but doesn't produce robust enough defensive stats or progressives to merit a place in pretty much any top midfield in the division. He's an excellent set-piece taker, but this does amp up what could be seen as a misleading level of productivity. He had a much lesser xG from these opportunities than what he produced also, so it's fair to say that whilst he is indeed very good at them, he couldn't be relied upon to complete the feat consistently.

He probably slightly improves on Trent's set pieces, but lacks the overall skillset to play in our midfield, or you could also argue he just isn't good enough as a specialist to play for us. Undoubtedly had his best season ever, but when your closest comparisons profile wise are Jonjo Shelvey and an out of form Ruben Neves, it gives some context to the type and level of player he is. I quite like him personally, tidy, good decision maker, works hard and undoubted dead-ball quality. He's not at our level though and it would strike me as pretty odd if we dropped £30m+ on a 27 year old midfielder who hasn't exactly got room to grow.

I just want to say thank you for all the stuff you put on here about players I've never heard of (though I have heard of Ward Prowse). I've been quoting you verbatim to friends and work colleagues for about a year now and passing it off as my own. I am now considered the font of all footballing knowledge.

Keep up the good work mate.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35019 on: Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
I just want to say thank you for all the stuff you put on here about players I've never heard of (though I have heard of Ward Prowse). I've been quoting you verbatim to friends and work colleagues for about a year now and passing it off as my own. I am now considered the font of all footballing knowledge.

Keep up the good work mate.

Jesus he just wings it mate.
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35020 on: Yesterday at 10:06:05 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:56:05 pm
Jesus he just wings it mate.

Still miles better than anything I can offer though.

It was also tongue in cheek I hasten to add.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35021 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 09:49:02 pm
I just want to say thank you for all the stuff you put on here about players I've never heard of (though I have heard of Ward Prowse). I've been quoting you verbatim to friends and work colleagues for about a year now and passing it off as my own. I am now considered the font of all footballing knowledge.

Keep up the good work mate.

Have you tried re-spouting the stuff from Mac Red? Surely the street cred you'd gain from your encyclopedic knowledge of eastern European players would be considerable.
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35022 on: Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm
Have you tried re-spouting the stuff from Mac Red? Surely the street cred you'd gain from your encyclopedic knowledge of eastern European players would be considerable.

No, I don't want to come across as pompous.   :)
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35023 on: Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 10:10:20 pm
No, I don't want to come across as pompous.   :)

You're not the pompous one. It's the friend of a friend who's the pompous ass, you're just passing on The Knowledge.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35024 on: Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm
I love the reaction on here when you give credit to other posters. Mostly males on here. Mostly British. No chance people let a compliment go.

Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35025 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm
I love the reaction on here when you give credit to other posters. Mostly males on here. Mostly British. No chance people let a compliment go.



Oh i like a good credit, then again I'm Irish so i know i am great.
Dougle

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35026 on: Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm
Oh i like a good credit, then again I'm Irish so i know i am great.

Me too. Brilliant isn't it !!
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35027 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
Me too. Brilliant isn't it !!

It sure is Boy!!
Henry Kissinger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35028 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:13:46 pm
You're not the pompous one. It's the friend of a friend who's the pompous ass, you're just passing on The Knowledge.

Fair point, but I'm not sure I can bear to go through his posts again. There's only so much condescension a human can read without combusting.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35029 on: Yesterday at 11:43:01 pm
OUT:

Wijnaldum
Kabak
Adrian

IN:

Konate
Minamino
Grujic
Wilson
Awoniyi
Ojo
Karius
Grabara
Elliott
Van den Berg
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35030 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm
How many lists are you going to make by the time the new season starts?
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35031 on: Yesterday at 11:48:33 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm
How many lists are you going to make by the time the new season starts?

Answering that is gonna require another list.
rk1

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35032 on: Today at 01:50:03 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm
How many lists are you going to make by the time the new season starts?

Haha
