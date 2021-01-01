« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35000 on: Today at 06:47:20 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:40:42 pm
We'll only buy one forward this summer unless we sell one of our main 4. The minutes that Origi and Shaq played can easily be covered by one signing, and Ox will make up any shortfall. That and the possibility of Elliot being involved in the first team.

Will be one forward (to replace Shaq and Origi), one midfielder (to replace Gini) and one CB, Konate (to replace Lovren).

Yes, that is the most realistic expectation. Two more players coming in, and a lot of them going out ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35001 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:35:56 pm
It's also worth noting that all three of our 'elite' attackers tick into 30 years of age during this season. That's by no means a death knell but it most likely means we're going to see a further decrease in production from at best one of the three, a decrease that will not be temporary. Jota alleviates the issue somewhat, but an attacker that isn't going to be involved in Afcon who's 25 or under would be ideal.

Mate, I'm soon to be 31 and have never been in better shape. Besides, 40 is the new 30, so technically, both Mané and Salah have a decade before they peak!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35002 on: Today at 06:51:37 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:45:19 pm
I know what you're saying mate but with covid affecting finances these small clubs can't expect the big clubs to pay over the odds for their players. A discount must be given this summer.

With Leeds targeting a place in Europe, I see no reason for them to sell one of their better players on a discount. They might sell him, but they will get at least £40 million for him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35003 on: Today at 06:53:12 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:45:19 pm
I know what you're saying mate but with covid affecting finances these small clubs can't expect the big clubs to pay over the odds for their players. A discount must be given this summer.

In fairness Leeds aren't a small club, and they don't have to sell if they don't want to. No-one has to give "discounts" to anyone, it's up to clubs to determine the extent to which COVID has impacted on their finances and whether they need to raise funds by selling players. I've not seen any suggestion that Leeds need to sell anyone and I doubt they'll be brow-beaten into it, especially given Raphinha was only signed last summer.

It's stuff like this that makes people hate LFC fans, or fans of other big sides. Leeds a "small club"  ;D
Last Edit: Today at 06:56:13 pm by JerseyKloppite
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35004 on: Today at 07:13:24 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 06:40:42 pm
We'll only buy one forward this summer unless we sell one of our main 4. The minutes that Origi and Shaq played can easily be covered by one signing, and Ox will make up any shortfall. That and the possibility of Elliot being involved in the first team.

Will be one forward (to replace Shaq and Origi), one midfielder (to replace Gini) and one CB, Konate (to replace Lovren).

I just think that if I'm Klopp and I'm looking at the season ahead of us as a whole, the biggest concern Klopp will have is navigating Jan/Feb without Salah and Mane. He's also seen how strong a base Fabinho and Thiago can provide, perhaps negating the need for a third midfielder in a good chunk of games. So I'm expecting there's an appetite for playing four attackers more next season and for that to be viable you need more than five options (plus Elliott).

If we only sign one forward, I'd hope we keep Shaqiri as of the three attackers in the squad who are clearly just rotation options, he has the most about him. He's also the one with the least amount of time on his contract, so it probably won't happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35005 on: Today at 07:53:41 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:13:24 pm
I just think that if I'm Klopp and I'm looking at the season ahead of us as a whole, the biggest concern Klopp will have is navigating Jan/Feb without Salah and Mane. He's also seen how strong a base Fabinho and Thiago can provide, perhaps negating the need for a third midfielder in a good chunk of games. So I'm expecting there's an appetite for playing four attackers more next season and for that to be viable you need more than five options (plus Elliott).

If we only sign one forward, I'd hope we keep Shaqiri as of the three attackers in the squad who are clearly just rotation options, he has the most about him. He's also the one with the least amount of time on his contract, so it probably won't happen.
Shaqiri has been terrible for 2 years.
Outside some nice passes that Elliott can provide he has offered very little.

Would not suprise if Kaide Gordon starts making the 1st team squad at the start of 2022 when Salah & Mane are off.
I dont think he is that far off a 1st team appearane. Interesting how he performs in pre season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Reply #35006 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:53:41 pm
Shaqiri has been terrible for 2 years.
Outside some nice passes that Elliott can provide he has offered very little.

Would not suprise if Kaide Gordon starts making the 1st team squad at the start of 2022 when Salah & Mane are off.
I dont think he is that far off a 1st team appearane. Interesting how he performs in pre season

Kaide Gordon is 16. He is yet to establish himself with the U-23's, let alone the first team. He won't be anywhere near the first team's squad next season. We might keep Elliott, if he has a ridiculous pre-season, but that's it ...
