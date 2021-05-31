« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm
Patrick Bamford.

Nah, not really. I'd like a backup/successor for Firmino. That is what we really need ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:29 pm
Because there are 9 other positions on a football team, apart from the wide forwards ...

Correct.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:44:38 pm
Same school as Ken Clarke and Ed Balls.


I know you dont know who they are. But they are

I do know them ya lamp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
You dont think Henderson is first XI?

It was just a make up, he can be but i was just pointing out our second string, Fab or Hendo have to play in a team as the CDM type player so i popped him in, but my point stands.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:28:09 pm
I like Raphinha as a player, but I don't think that he offers us anything that we don't already have, and he won't come cheap. We need a different type of an attacker, not another version of Salah, Mane and Jota ...

The other day you said we don't need more wide forwards. Then later you said we should get Ikone, a wide forward. But now you've said we need a different type of attacker to the wide forward Raaphina (who scored and assisted more than Ikone in seven fewer appearances this season)

You do like to keep us on our toes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
If Mac isn't doing that and/or saying we should go after a part time Peruvian cattle farmer and next South American wonderkid he ain't doing his job.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:49:58 pm
The other day you said we don't need more wide forwards. Then later you said we should get Ikone, a wide forward. But now you've said we need a different type of attacker to the wide forward Raaphina (who scored and assisted more than Ikone in seven fewer appearances this season)

You do like to keep us on our toes

This is why I like Ikone ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/jonathan-ikone/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/324690
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Raphinha rumours picking up steam huh?  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
Raphinha rumours picking up steam huh?  :D

Where now?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Good to see a bear back in here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:05:20 pm
Where now?

That is THE question old man.  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm
Raphinha rumours picking up steam huh?  :D

I, for one, prefer Brazilians with more solid names.
Like Fred.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm
I, for one, prefer Brazilians with more solid names.
Like Fred.



And Bernard.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
The way i look at things within our squad is our second team, so how good is it?

433 so lets sat its this without our first XI.

                      Kellegher

N. Williams   Konate   Gomez    Tmisikas

                        Henderson
              Ox                        Milner

  Shaqiri              Origi                  Jota

Adrian, Jones, Philips, R. Williams, Elliott, Minamino, Woodburn.

Its not great now is it?

Some really good players in there. Don't think we need a great 2nd eleven. You need some gaps in it. In practice we're best off if we play our key players a lot.

Our real challenge is selling key players due to age. We don't want to and we can't replace all at once and may have to sell someone earlier than we want. For example, it's realistic to think we lose one of Mane, Firmino and Salah in summer 2021, the next in 2022 and the third in 2023. I don't expect more than at most one of them to be here for 23/24. We're likely to see the same in CM with Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson and Thiago.

To keep our level we must sign real quality players. We can hope that the likes of Wilson, Jones, Minamino etc can become key players. What we can't do IMO is sign players to strengthen the bench.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Fenerbache are wanting Orgi on loan.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I disagree, Konate will be a sub in part and certainly makes our bench stronger. The gaping holes in that second team is Full Backs ans up top. We can get another quality attacker in and one or two very good squad players it looks a lot better.

Dont get why people are rushing to sell some of our key players to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
And yes i agree some very good players in that team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
The way i look at things within our squad is our second team, so how good is it?

433 so lets sat its this without our first XI.

                      Kellegher

N. Williams   Konate   Gomez    Tmisikas

                        Henderson
              Ox                        Milner

  Shaqiri              Origi                  Jota

Adrian, Jones, Philips, R. Williams, Elliott, Minamino, Woodburn.

Its not great now is it?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Read what i wrote previously. Interesting thats all you took from that post  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Matheus Pereira linked to Leeds now. Raphinha to us on the cards?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm
Matheus Pereira linked to Leeds now. Raphinha to us on the cards?

I'd say we may see a ton of players out the door before we get in another player of that calibre, may be wrong.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
The way i look at things within our squad is our second team, so how good is it?

433 so lets sat its this without our first XI.

                      Kellegher

N. Williams   Konate   Gomez    Tmisikas

                        Henderson
              Ox                        Milner

  Shaqiri              Origi                  Jota

Adrian, Jones, Philips, R. Williams, Elliott, Minamino, Woodburn.

Its not great now is it?
I'd expect that team to the business in early/mid domestic cup rounds. Barring the Sportswashers, it's better than most second teams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm
I'd expect that team to the business in early/mid domestic cup rounds. Barring the Sportswashers, it's better than most second teams.

Of that 18 7 may go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:29:06 pm
I think Mo will leave,
Body language experts say.
Live in the moment!
One consequence of not having the full transfer forum is we miss the transfer haiku thread  :(
I also like, once a summer, to look back through some past transfers - either the out of the blue Fabinho ones "LFC are interested in Fabinho, no, wait they've signed him. Close thread" or the drawn-out twisty-turny ones such as Keita or van Dijk.
Sarge's complete lists of ins and outs is handy too, as is the thread showing other clubs' ins and outs.
Any chance of opening the transfer sub-forum this window? Might be useful to carve off discussions into separate conversations.
Having said that, I don't expect much to happen for the next few weeks so maybe just think about this for a bit, and see if any mods put their hands up for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I do like an In and Out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm
I do like an In and Out.
Quadruple, animal style?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:29:23 pm
Quadruple, animal style?

Hokie Cokie
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Matheus Cunha another Brazilian being linked with us tonight.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm
I do like an In and Out.
I'm suddenly less interested in seeing your list this year, Sarge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
I do a good list.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm
Fenerbache are wanting Orgi on loan.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:16 am
Matheus Cunha another Brazilian being linked with us tonight.

At least hes ticked off the played in a Red Bull shirt criteria ticked off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:16 am
Matheus Cunha another Brazilian being linked with us tonight.
Pretty sure Peter mentioned him a few days ago as a very good Firmino type player...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE

Same school as Ken Clarke and Ed Balls.


I know you dont know who they are. But they are

Good job we dont need Jack Grealish - went to the same school as Iain Duncan Smith.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 06:38:02 am
Pretty sure Peter mentioned him a few days ago as a very good Firmino type player...

Yes, very talented player, and I think that he will suit our system perfectly ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KONATE MBAPPE MARADONA PELE
